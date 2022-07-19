Horses for Courses: 3M Open

The "3" in 3M has never been more prevalent as the 3M Open is the first of three final regular season events before the FedExCup Playoffs and the top 125 are set.



Those on the outside looking in will have the pressure squarely on their shoulders at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. The first goal is remaining or entering the top 125 to secure playing privileges for next year. Those hovering around the No. 70 mark know that being inside of that number means at trip to the BMW Championship in playoff event No. 2. The Holy Grail is being in the top 30 after the BMW Championship as the folks who head to East Lake for The TOUR Championship are exempt for everything and are eligible for the biggest FedExCup bonuses.

Every week, every point matters to somebody.

The third edition, won last year by big hitting Cameron Champ, continued a trend as the winner's score has decreased each season since the inaugural edition.

Fairways that were reduced in size after the 2018 renovation were firm and fast last year and balls were rolling into four inches of Bluegrass/Fescue. Combine playing from gnarly lies and having water in play on 15 of the 18 holes and a new challenge was presented. Blaine has received just over an inch of rain this month so I would expect similar conditions for this edition.

The 6,500 square foot greens give ample recovery space but nobody likes standing over 80 footers all day either. Or navigating how ball are going to jump out of the rough and cross those multiple water penalty areas.

Finding the fairways leads to better scoring chances and so does attacking the Par-4 holes. No winner has been in the top 10 of Par-5 scoring.

Matthew Wolff (not entered) holds the tournament record on 23-under 261 and is the only first time winner. The inaugural event in 2019 saw four players post the course record, 62, including Scott Piercy and Lucas Glover. In 2020, 63 was the lowest round while 64 was the best in 2021.

A full field of 156 will be chasing a prize pool of $7.1 million with the winner taking home $1.278 million plus 500 FedExCup points.

Let's find some horses for courses!