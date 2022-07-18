Power Rankings: 3M Open

Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day and defending champion Cameron Champ will be among those reviewed in Draws and Fades.

TPC Twin Cities is in its fourth year as host of the 3M Open. It’s a par 71 with three par 5s. After surrendering scoring averages below 70 in its first two spins, last year’s field checked in at 70.44 with all four rounds within 0.13 strokes in either direction of that average. Calling that statistically even wouldn’t be inaccurate, and it’s what anyone involved in any competition would want.

Drilling too deep into why scoring was higher overall isn’t encouraged given that variables including hole locations and makeups of fields vary. However, there was a odd correlation to how last year’s field hit fewer greens (but still at a clip of 70.38 percent) and converted with less frequency on those chances and inside 10 feet (again, anomalies, if barely). Yet, because the champion will conclude four rounds at double digits under par, what yields that scoring is fortified as the game plan – to pile up scoring opportunities and sink putts.

At 7,431 yards, TPC Twin Cities tests the same as it has since 2020, although the longest rough is up to four inches this week. That reflects a rise of half an inch. Bentgrass greens averaging 6,500 square feet again are poised to reach 12½ feet on the Stimpmeter.

The tournament will open to potentially breezy air, but it will be dry and warm. Daytime temperatures will climb into the mid- and upper-80s throughout, while the impactful threat for inclement weather is forecast to hold off until Saturday. It will extend into Sunday’s scheduled conclusion.

