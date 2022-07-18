-
Power Rankings: 3M Open
July 18, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
- Adam Svensson leads the Power Rankings heading into the 3M Open. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
No more majors, no more invitationals and no more additional events. From now until the conclusion of the regular season, it’s nothing but fastballs right down the middle. See ‘em, hit ‘em and score.
The 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities is the first of three consecutive, 156-man opens that serve as the home stretch to determine the 125 qualifiers for the FedExCup Playoffs. Each awards the full distribution of FedExCup points.
Scroll past the projected contenders for what it likely will require to contend in Minnesota, an analysis of the host course and more.
POWER RANKINGS: 3M OPEN
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Brendan SteeleLights-out ball-striking continues to support strong performances amid often dreadful efforts on the greens. That plays up when par is a good goal, but his class rises above most here.Lights-out ball-striking continues to support strong performances amid often dreadful efforts on the greens. That plays up when par is a good goal, but his class rises above most here. 14 Adam LongThe top-25 machine is hummin’ again. He rolled together three of ‘em in the last six weeks, and he’s gone 2nd-T25 at TPC Twin Cities since 2020. Scoring average in last six rounds here = 67.17.The top-25 machine is hummin’ again. He rolled together three of ‘em in the last six weeks, and he’s gone 2nd-T25 at TPC Twin Cities since 2020. Scoring average in last six rounds here = 67.17. 13 Michael ThompsonHe surges often enough to deserve this expectation, but he also prevailed at TPC Twin Cities in 2020. Now, he’s fresh off a T9 at the Barracuda, one of two top 25s in a 5-for-6 burst.He surges often enough to deserve this expectation, but he also prevailed at TPC Twin Cities in 2020. Now, he’s fresh off a T9 at the Barracuda, one of two top 25s in a 5-for-6 burst. 12 Joohyung KimWith his T47 at The Open Championship, he’s qualified for and has accepted Special Temporary Membership. The 20-year-old has dazzled on numerous tours for well over a year now.With his T47 at The Open Championship, he’s qualified for and has accepted Special Temporary Membership. The 20-year-old has dazzled on numerous tours for well over a year now. 11 Chez ReavieThe victory at the Barracuda Championship punctuated about 2½ months of consistently strong form. He also finished T11 in his debut at the 3M Open last year; sat T4 after three rounds.The victory at the Barracuda Championship punctuated about 2½ months of consistently strong form. He also finished T11 in his debut at the 3M Open last year; sat T4 after three rounds. 10 Cameron TringaleThe 34-year-old has peppered leaderboards all season. He has at TPC Twin Cities as well. Perfect in all three editions with a T3 (2020), a T16 (2021) and a scoring average of 68.The 34-year-old has peppered leaderboards all season. He has at TPC Twin Cities as well. Perfect in all three editions with a T3 (2020), a T16 (2021) and a scoring average of 68. 9 Sungjae ImTPC Twin Cities is the elixir that his form needs. The 24-year-old was beat up in his last three starts but there’s nothing tricky about this week. Also not a stranger here with a T15 in 2019.TPC Twin Cities is the elixir that his form needs. The 24-year-old was beat up in his last three starts but there’s nothing tricky about this week. Also not a stranger here with a T15 in 2019. 8 Sahith Theegala
7 J.T. PostonMissed the cut in his bonus trip to and appearance in The Open, but he was beaten by only one other in his previous two starts. Prior to his win at the Deere, he was T2 at the Travelers.Missed the cut in his bonus trip to and appearance in The Open, but he was beaten by only one other in his previous two starts. Prior to his win at the Deere, he was T2 at the Travelers. 6 Tony FinauHis putting has been better enough relative to others that it’s helped shove him into the spotlight regularly in last eight starts. Also 3-for-3 at the 3M with a T23 in 2019 and a T3 in 2020.His putting has been better enough relative to others that it’s helped shove him into the spotlight regularly in last eight starts. Also 3-for-3 at the 3M with a T23 in 2019 and a T3 in 2020. 5 Maverick McNealyBack to avenge a closing 73 in debut here last year. He sat T2 and one back entering the finale before settling for T16. Struts in with respective results of T8, T16 and T9 since the Deere.Back to avenge a closing 73 in debut here last year. He sat T2 and one back entering the finale before settling for T16. Struts in with respective results of T8, T16 and T9 since the Deere. 4 Adam HadwinA well-balanced season is evidence of a well-balanced bag, but now is an opportune time for a spike. In two 3Ms, he’s placed fourth (2019) and T6 (2021) with a scoring average of 67.38.A well-balanced season is evidence of a well-balanced bag, but now is an opportune time for a spike. In two 3Ms, he’s placed fourth (2019) and T6 (2021) with a scoring average of 67.38. 3 Cam DavisAlex Noren made last week’s headlines, but the Aussie also would’ve played The Open had he been on site. Instead, he finished sixth at Barracuda. T8 in prior start at the JDC. T12 here in 2020.Alex Noren made last week’s headlines, but the Aussie also would’ve played The Open had he been on site. Instead, he finished sixth at Barracuda. T8 in prior start at the JDC. T12 here in 2020. 2 Davis RileyThis is his first start since the Travelers, so the rookie is rested more than most. He put on a show for three months and sits 23rd in the FedExCup. Even inexperience hasn’t been a weakness.This is his first start since the Travelers, so the rookie is rested more than most. He put on a show for three months and sits 23rd in the FedExCup. Even inexperience hasn’t been a weakness. 1 Adam SvenssonThe Summer of Svensson has been hot. He’s 7-for-7 since the Nelson with top 25s in his last four starts, the last a solo sixth at Keene Trace. T15 in only prior trip to the 3M in 2019.The Summer of Svensson has been hot. He’s 7-for-7 since the Nelson with top 25s in his last four starts, the last a solo sixth at Keene Trace. T15 in only prior trip to the 3M in 2019.
Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day and defending champion Cameron Champ will be among those reviewed in Draws and Fades.
TPC Twin Cities is in its fourth year as host of the 3M Open. It’s a par 71 with three par 5s. After surrendering scoring averages below 70 in its first two spins, last year’s field checked in at 70.44 with all four rounds within 0.13 strokes in either direction of that average. Calling that statistically even wouldn’t be inaccurate, and it’s what anyone involved in any competition would want.
Drilling too deep into why scoring was higher overall isn’t encouraged given that variables including hole locations and makeups of fields vary. However, there was a odd correlation to how last year’s field hit fewer greens (but still at a clip of 70.38 percent) and converted with less frequency on those chances and inside 10 feet (again, anomalies, if barely). Yet, because the champion will conclude four rounds at double digits under par, what yields that scoring is fortified as the game plan – to pile up scoring opportunities and sink putts.
At 7,431 yards, TPC Twin Cities tests the same as it has since 2020, although the longest rough is up to four inches this week. That reflects a rise of half an inch. Bentgrass greens averaging 6,500 square feet again are poised to reach 12½ feet on the Stimpmeter.
The tournament will open to potentially breezy air, but it will be dry and warm. Daytime temperatures will climb into the mid- and upper-80s throughout, while the impactful threat for inclement weather is forecast to hold off until Saturday. It will extend into Sunday’s scheduled conclusion.
