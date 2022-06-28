-
Horses for Courses: John Deere Classic
June 28, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time moments from the John Deere Classic
The Quad Cities will be front and center on Fourth of July weekend as the PGATOUR arrives for the 51st edition of the John Deere Classic.
Lucas Glover celebrated the Golden Anniversary of the event last summer as he birdied five of the last seven holes to post a final round 64 to win by two to collect his fourth title. The veteran became the 12th consecutive winner to post 18-under or better here as his winning total was 19-under. The event was not held due to COVID-19 in 2020.
Another week, another shootout and that requires finding GIR and converting birdie opportunities. DA Weibring's Par-71 (35-36) stretches to just shy of 7,300 yards and is known for its risk-reward component. Perfect L-93 Bentgrass on the 5,500 square foot greens allow plenty of putts to get to and find the hole so birdies more than plentiful. There was ONE round above par from players in the top 20 last season so birdies are the way forward.
The 2022 edition will have shifted reshaped and enlarged bunkers to provide an extra test off the tee. The last five winners all have been T6 or better in Ball-Striking and I wouldn't expect that to change this time around.
Glover has never been known for his putting so it's hardly surprising he's the only winner of the last six to finish outside of T8 in SG: Putting.
Michael Kim holds the tournament record on 27-under 257 while Paul Goydos joined the 59 club here 2010 but didn't win.
Zach Johnson has posted exactly one round over par here since 2008 and is a former champion.
First time winners thrive here as five of the last 11 winners fit that description.
A full field of 156 will be chasing a prize pool of $7.1 million with the winner taking home $1.278 million plus 500 FedExCup points.
Let's find some horses for courses!
Horses for Courses
Recent Winners
Entered this week (cuts made/events entered)
Top 10 Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
2021: Lucas Glover (8/12) 2 5 +5000; +450; +200 2019: Dylan Frittelli (1/2) 1 1 +8000; +600; +250 Veteran Presence
Entered this week (cuts made/events entered)
Top 10 Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Ryan Moore (11/12) 4 7 +8000; +750; +350 Scott Brown (7/9) 3 7 +12500; +1100; +450 Brian Stuard (3/7) 1 2 +15000; +1100; +450 Chris Stroud (10/11) 2 5 +25000; +1600; +650 Charles Howell III (12/13) 3 9 +2800; +275; +140 Vaughn Taylor (10/14) 2 5 +12500; +1000; +400 Nick Watney (6/10) 1 2 +40000; +2800; +1100 Bill Haas (3/8) 1 2 +15000; +1000; +450 Kevin Streelman (5/9) 3 3 +5000; +450; +200 John Huh (4/7) 1 1 +5000; +450; +200 Patrick Rodgers (5/8) 1 3 +3300; +333; +150 Zach Johnson (16/19) 7 10 +10000; +800; +333 Jonathan Byrd (11/16) 3 5 +20000; +1400; +550 Scott Stallings (5/9) 1 4 +3300; +333; +150 Ben Martin (3/5) 1 1 +10000; +900; +400 Johnson Wagner (6/11) 3 4 +50000; +4000; +1800 Gaining Traction
Entered this week
Top 10 Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Adam Schenk (2/3) 2 2 +5000; +450; +220 Hank Lebioda (2/2) 1 1 +8000; +750; +350 Andrew Landry (4/4) 2 2 +30000; +2000; +800 Roger Sloan (3/3) 1 2 +25000; +1600; +650 Sam Ryder (3/3) 1 2 +12500; +800; +350 Wesley Bryan (2/3) 2 2 +25000; +1600; +700 Adam Hadwin (2/2) 1 2 +1800; +190; -125
Odds sourced on Tuesday, June 28th at 2 p.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm.
Notes
2021
Lucas Glover (WIN) backed up his T10 from 2019 and T25 from 2018 as he's figured it out here. ... 2016 champ Ryan Moore (T2) sits No. 3 on the all time money list. ... Scott Brown (T4) has never cashed a check worse than T27. ... Adam Schenk (T4) worst round from 10 tries is 70 and was T1 Birdies with 24. ... Hank Lebioda (T8) opened with 64 and closed with 65. ... Brian Stuard (T8) found the top 10 for the first time in eight starts. ... Chesson Hadley (T34) shared the first round lead after 63. ... Brandon Hagy (T18) played in the final group on Sunday and posted 73. ... The top 40 players were 10-under or better. ... 41 bogey free rounds. ... Scoring average 69.513.
2019
Dylan Frittelli (WIN) became the first international winner since John Senden in 2006 and first debutant since 2005. ... Andrew Landry (3rd) backed up his T8 2016 debut as he played from the final group on Sunday. ... Chris Stroud (T4) picked up his second top 10 in his last five and circled 25 birdies. ... Charles Howell III (T6) made it six straight with T23 last year and also cashed T19 in 2018. ... Adam Schenk (T6) played in the penultimate group on Sunday. ... Vaughn Taylor (T6) ran his streak to four straight in 2021. ... Nick Watney (T6) cashed T60 before and T50 after yet is ice cold on TOUR in 2022. ... Bill Haas (T10) picked up his only top 10. ... Roger Sloan (T10) only made three bogeys. ... Top 46 players were 10-under or better. ... 38 bogey free rounds. ... Scoring average 69.510.
Recent Event Winners Stats
Year 2021 2019 2018 2017 Winnner Lucas Glover Dylan Frittelli Michael Kim B. DeChambeau Score 265 263 257 266 MOV 2 2 8 1 Cut 4-under 3-under 4-under 2-under Age 41 29 25 24 Pre Tournament Odds +5000 +500 (field) +20000 +5000 Disantance - All Drives T30 37 38 T18 Driving Accuarcy T24 T7 T2 T32 GIR T15 T10 3 T11 Ball-Striking 2 3 1 T6 Proximity 9 T21 1 13 Putting: Birdie or Better % 5 35 1 6 SG: Off-the-Tee 30 10 34 17 SG: Approach-the-Green 3 60 11 27 SG: Around-the-Green 17 2 47 38 SG: Putting 19 2 1 2 SG: Tee-to-Green 4 15 16 18 Scrambling 5 1 T1 T29 Bogey Avoidance T9 1 1 T10 Par-3 Scoring T10 T10 T7 T1 Par-4 Scoring 1 1 1 T30 Par-5 Scoring T38 T8 T37 T6
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2021-22 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week;
Rounds in the 60s Rank Player 1 Sahith Theegala 7 Denny McCarthy 10 Adam Svensson 10 Adam Hadwin 15 Scott Stallings 15 Brendon Todd 20 Tyler Duncan 20 Nate Lashley 20 Peter Malnati 20 Maverick McNealy 30 Adam Long Ball Striking Rank Player 8 Charles Howell III 9 Lucas Glover 17 Hayden Buckley 17 Alex Smalley 25 Martin Laird 29 Taylor Pendrith 32 Emiliano Grillo Birdie of Better Perecentage Rank Player 13 Vince Whaley 17 Jim Knous 23 Maverick McNealy 31 Cam Davis 38 Scott Stallings 40 Jason Day 41 Brandon Hagy 46 Seth Reeves 49 Peter Malnati
