Horses for Courses: John Deere Classic

The Quad Cities will be front and center on Fourth of July weekend as the PGATOUR arrives for the 51st edition of the John Deere Classic.

Lucas Glover celebrated the Golden Anniversary of the event last summer as he birdied five of the last seven holes to post a final round 64 to win by two to collect his fourth title. The veteran became the 12th consecutive winner to post 18-under or better here as his winning total was 19-under. The event was not held due to COVID-19 in 2020.

Another week, another shootout and that requires finding GIR and converting birdie opportunities. DA Weibring's Par-71 (35-36) stretches to just shy of 7,300 yards and is known for its risk-reward component. Perfect L-93 Bentgrass on the 5,500 square foot greens allow plenty of putts to get to and find the hole so birdies more than plentiful. There was ONE round above par from players in the top 20 last season so birdies are the way forward.

The 2022 edition will have shifted reshaped and enlarged bunkers to provide an extra test off the tee. The last five winners all have been T6 or better in Ball-Striking and I wouldn't expect that to change this time around.

Glover has never been known for his putting so it's hardly surprising he's the only winner of the last six to finish outside of T8 in SG: Putting.

Michael Kim holds the tournament record on 27-under 257 while Paul Goydos joined the 59 club here 2010 but didn't win.

Zach Johnson has posted exactly one round over par here since 2008 and is a former champion.

First time winners thrive here as five of the last 11 winners fit that description.

A full field of 156 will be chasing a prize pool of $7.1 million with the winner taking home $1.278 million plus 500 FedExCup points.

Let's find some horses for courses!

