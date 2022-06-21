Horses for Courses: Travelers Championship

The PGA TOUR remains in the Northeast this week as only 110 miles separate The Country Club from TPC River Highlands.



RELATED: Expert Picks | Power Rankings

The US Open encore has taken place here since 2007 and the event has become one of the most attended on TOUR. The event stretches back to 1984 at TPC River Highlands then known as TPC Connecticut.

The Par-70 annually checks in as one of the shortest tracks in use and this year that rings true again. Even though 11 yards were added to the card this year to expand to 6,852 yards only Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda has less meat on the bone (6,828 yards).

The challenge at TPC River Highlands has never been length. Big hitters who find GIR have feasted here but plenty of others have found out the hard way that wild doesn't cut it. Out of position off the tee will bring in patchy rough that's approaching four inches. Combine that with closely mown areas around the greens and bogeys can be in play. Four water penalty areas notoriously swallow up mis-hits and are live on five holes, including Nos. 15-17.

Keys to success are attacking from the fairway, sticking approaches tight and converting those opportunities. With only two Par-5 holes the Par-4s will carry the freight. Defending champion Harris English was the first winner in seven years NOT to lead the field in Par-4 scoring as he was sixth. There has only been one winner in the last seven who was inside T10 in Par-5 scoring.

A full field of 156 will be chasing a prize pool of $8.3 million with the winner taking home $1.494 million plus 500 FedExCup points.

Let's find some horses for courses!

