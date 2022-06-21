-
-
Horses for Courses: Travelers Championship
-
-
June 21, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
-
Top 10
All-time shots from Travelers Championship
The PGA TOUR remains in the Northeast this week as only 110 miles separate The Country Club from TPC River Highlands.
RELATED: Expert Picks | Power Rankings
The US Open encore has taken place here since 2007 and the event has become one of the most attended on TOUR. The event stretches back to 1984 at TPC River Highlands then known as TPC Connecticut.
The Par-70 annually checks in as one of the shortest tracks in use and this year that rings true again. Even though 11 yards were added to the card this year to expand to 6,852 yards only Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda has less meat on the bone (6,828 yards).
The challenge at TPC River Highlands has never been length. Big hitters who find GIR have feasted here but plenty of others have found out the hard way that wild doesn't cut it. Out of position off the tee will bring in patchy rough that's approaching four inches. Combine that with closely mown areas around the greens and bogeys can be in play. Four water penalty areas notoriously swallow up mis-hits and are live on five holes, including Nos. 15-17.
Keys to success are attacking from the fairway, sticking approaches tight and converting those opportunities. With only two Par-5 holes the Par-4s will carry the freight. Defending champion Harris English was the first winner in seven years NOT to lead the field in Par-4 scoring as he was sixth. There has only been one winner in the last seven who was inside T10 in Par-5 scoring.
A full field of 156 will be chasing a prize pool of $8.3 million with the winner taking home $1.494 million plus 500 FedExCup points.
Let's find some horses for courses!
Horses for Courses
Recent Winners
Entered this week (Cuts made/events entered)
Top 10 Top 20 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
2021: Harris English (6/8) 2 3 +10000; +900; +400 2019: Chez Reavie (9/11) 1 4 +15000; +1100; +500 2017: Jordan Spieth (3/4) 1 1 +2500; +240; +125 2016: Russell Knox (6/10) 1 3 +12500; +1000; +450 Veteran Presence
Entered this week (cuts made/events entered)
Top 10 Top 20 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Brian Harman (9/11) 4 5 +5000; +400; +150 Brice Garnett (3/6) 1 2 +25000; +1800; +700 Jason Day (6/7) 2 4 +6600; +550; +250 Kevin Streelman (10/14) 5 6 +12500; +900; +400 Brendan Steele (8/11) 2 8 +5000; +450; +175 Scott Stallings (2/7) 1 1 +20000; +1200; +500 Patton Kizzire (2/6) 1 1 +25000; +1800; +700 Keegan Bradley (9/11) 2 4 +3300; +275; +125 Kevin Tway (5/7) 2 2 +50000; +3300; +1400 Stewart Cink (14/18) 6 9 +20000; +1400; +550 Anirban Lahiri (2/4) 1 2 +15000; +1000; +400 Danny Lee (4/9) 1 3 +25000; +1600; +650 Webb Simpson (8/9) 2 3 +5000; +500; +240 CT Pan (3/6) 1 2 +12500; +900; +400 Troy Merritt (5/10) 1 1 +20000; +1100; +450 Gaining Traction
Entering this week
2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Kramer Hickok (2/2) 1 1 +25000; +1800; +700 Hank Lebioda (3/3) 1 1 +15000; +1400; +550 Kevin Kisner (3/5) 1 2 +10000; +800; +350 Brooks Koepka (5/5) 2 3 +4000; +350; +160 Sepp Straka (1/3) 1 1 +15000 ;+1100; +450 Mackenzie Hughes (5/5) 1 2 +12500; +900; +400 Rory McIlroy (3/3) 0 3 +1000; +100; -190 Joaquin Niemann (3/3) 1 1 +2800; +260; +125 Others
Entered this week
Top 10 Top 20 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Patrick Cantlay (5/7) 0 5 +1400; +140; -145 Charley Hoffman (10/12) 3 5 +25000; +2000; +700 Zach Johnson (12/15) 2 8 +20000; +1600; +700 Justin Thomas (4/7) 1 1 +1200; +120; -165 Si Woo Kim (3/6) 0 2 +8000; +600; +250 Sam Burns (3/3) 0 2 +1800; +190; -110 Xander Schauffele (2/3) 0 2 +2000; +190; -125 Robert Streb (4/7) 0 2 +40000; +2500; +1000
Odds sourced on Tuesday, June 21th at 3 p.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm.
Notes
• Stewart Cink (2008, 1997) is the only multiple winner in the field.
• Jordan Spieth (21, 2017) is the only winner in the 20s in the last seven editions.
• Tournament record: 258; Kenny Perry, 2009.
• Course record: 58; Jim Furyk (T5), 2016.
• Oldest winner: 48; Kenny Perry, 2009.
• Youngest winner: 23; Jordan Spieth, 2017.
• First time winner on TOUR (last): Ken Duke, 2013.
• Best Round 2021: 62, Jason Day.
• Best Round 2020: 60, Mackenzie Hughes.
• Best Round 2019: 63, Jason Day, Chez Reavie.
Recent Event Winners Stats
Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 Winner Harris English Dustin Johnson Chez Reavie Bubba Watson Score -13 -19 -17 -17 MOV Playoff (Hickok) 1 (Streelman) 4 3 Cut -2 -4 -2 -2 Age 31 36 37 39 Pre Tournament Odds +4000 +2000 +5000 +2500 Disantance - All Drives 30 16 56 4 Driving Accuarcy T11 T47 T3 T70 GIR T15 T18 T7 T7 Ball-Striking T6 T30 8 25 Proximity T9 4 6 T34 Putting: Birdie or Better % T16 5 T17 15 SG: Off-the-Tee 9 46 10 4 SG: Approach-the-Green 32 6 1 18 SG: Around-the-Green 8 25 24 10 SG: Putting 18 4 10 22 SG: Tee-to-Green 3 6 1 2 Scrambling T2 T33 2 T44 Bogey Avoidance T2 T12 1 T10 Par-3 Scoring T8 T7 T16 T49 Par-4 Scoring 6 1 1 1 Par-5 Scoring T16 T47 T31 T2 Birdies T4 (15) Leaders 17 T4 (13) Leader 15 17 (T9) Leader 19 14 (4th) Leader 17 Eagles 0; Leader 2 1 (2) 0 Leader 2 0 Bogeys/Doubles 8 11 (least) 4 13
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2021-22 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week;
Strokes Gained: Tee to Green Rank Player 1 Rory McIlroy 3 Justin Thomas 4 Jon Rahm 6 Luke List 7 Xander Schauffele 8 Joaquin Niemann 9 Sungjae Im 10 Jordan Spieth 12 Mito Pereira Par 4 Scoring Rank Player 1 Justin Thomas 2 Sungjae Im 2 Seamus Power 4 Nate Lashley 4 Scottie Scheffler 9 Sam Burns 9 Mito Pereira 9 Xander Schauffele 14 Brian Harman 14 Charles Howell III 14 Rory McIlroy 14 Denny McCarthy Proximity Rank Player 5 Russell Knox 7 Justin Thomas 9 Tyler Duncan 11 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 11 Joel Dahmen 14 Webb Simpson 16 Keegan Bradley 16 Austin Smotherman 21 Mito Pereira
-
-