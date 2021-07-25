×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Approach the Green » Proximity to Hole

Proximity to Hole

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 37' 5"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS GIR RANK
1 T1 Emiliano Grillo 90 32' 8" 36,832.583 1,127 1 Under
2 T1 Vaughn Taylor 80 32' 9" 35,951.250 1,099 1 Under
3 3 Kyle Stanley 90 33' 0" 41,227.000 1,250 1 Under
4 4 Doug Ghim 84 33' 4" 39,228.833 1,178 1 Under
5 5 Chez Reavie 80 33' 5" 38,689.083 1,158 Under
6 6 Russell Henley 75 33' 7" 39,682.500 1,181 1 Under
T7 7 K.J. Choi 52 33' 8" 24,653.000 732 Over
T7 T14 Michael Gellerman 47 33' 8" 17,447.000 518 Under
9 8 Collin Morikawa 69 33' 10" 31,395.833 929 1 Under
T10 T9 Cameron Percy 77 34' 1" 34,138.417 1,002 Under
T10 11 Brian Stuard 100 34' 1" 49,879.333 1,464 1 Under
12 T9 Russell Knox 88 34' 2" 45,160.000 1,323 1 Under
13 12 Jason Dufner 84 34' 3" 42,717.417 1,247 Under
14 T14 Chris Kirk 78 34' 6" 38,713.750 1,121 1 Under
15 13 Hank Lebioda 70 34' 7" 31,016.250 897 1 Under
T16 T20 Joel Dahmen 78 34' 8" 36,970.583 1,067 Under
T16 16 Ryan Armour 76 34' 8" 40,080.250 1,155 1 Under
18 T22 Ryan Moore 44 34' 9" 25,312.167 728 Under
19 19 Rob Oppenheim 74 34' 11" 32,432.417 929 Under
T20 T17 David Hearn 68 35' 0" 28,612.000 817 Under
T20 T20 Paul Casey 63 35' 0" 28,567.500 817 1 Under
T22 T22 Francesco Molinari 42 35' 2" 19,392.667 551 Under
T22 T31 Mark Anderson 54 35' 2" 18,809.750 535 Under
T24 T31 Andrew Landry 64 35' 3" 35,882.000 1,018 Under
T24 T24 Ryan Palmer 71 35' 3" 35,874.917 1,017 1 Under
T24 T24 Charley Hoffman 95 35' 3" 44,535.333 1,264 1 Under
T24 T24 Tyrrell Hatton 57 35' 3" 25,722.167 729 1 Under
T28 T17 Aaron Baddeley 54 35' 4" 21,460.083 607 Under
T28 T55 Josh Teater 50 35' 4" 19,512.000 552 Under
T28 27 Keegan Bradley 82 35' 4" 44,124.750 1,248 1 Under
T31 T36 James Hahn 64 35' 5" 34,034.083 960 1 Under
T31 T28 Jim Herman 60 35' 5" 33,471.917 944 Under
T31 T28 Brendan Steele 78 35' 5" 40,866.833 1,154 1 Under
T31 T31 Tom Hoge 88 35' 5" 49,148.250 1,389 Under
T31 T28 Corey Conners 91 35' 5" 42,928.750 1,211 1 Under
T36 T45 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 35' 6" 35,229.500 992 Over
T36 T34 Camilo Villegas 73 35' 6" 38,592.750 1,086 Under
T38 T36 Abraham Ancer 85 35' 8" 41,487.833 1,162 1 Under
T38 T36 Sam Burns 72 35' 8" 36,193.750 1,015 1 Under
T40 T39 Nick Watney 56 35' 9" 25,570.417 716 Over
T40 T39 Carlos Ortiz 83 35' 9" 44,914.583 1,257 1 Under
T42 T41 Justin Thomas 71 35' 10" 33,185.833 927 1 Under
T42 T41 Henrik Norlander 86 35' 10" 46,493.667 1,298 1 Under
T42 T41 Stewart Cink 74 35' 10" 39,612.417 1,106 1 Under
T42 T34 Jonathan Byrd 44 35' 10" 15,393.583 430 Under
T42 T41 Chase Seiffert 78 35' 10" 34,523.667 963 Under
T47 T62 Chesson Hadley 68 35' 11" 33,452.917 931 Under
T47 T45 Doc Redman 76 35' 11" 41,706.333 1,160 Under
T47 T45 Kevin Streelman 90 35' 11" 46,120.167 1,283 1 Under
T47 T58 Chris Baker 54 35' 11" 21,862.583 609 Under
T47 T49 Grayson Murray 53 35' 11" 22,963.333 639 Over
T52 48 Anirban Lahiri 60 36' 0" 29,569.500 821 1 Under
T52 T49 Peter Malnati 78 36' 0" 38,444.750 1,069 Under
T52 T55 Sam Ryder 84 36' 0" 39,728.417 1,104 Under
T55 T49 Harold Varner III 80 36' 1" 42,939.000 1,189 1 Under
T55 T62 Bo Hoag 87 36' 1" 47,098.417 1,305 1 Under
T55 T58 Troy Merritt 98 36' 1" 50,356.917 1,396 Under
T55 T49 Seamus Power 50 36' 1" 22,006.583 610 1 Under
T55 T68 Luke Donald 54 36' 1" 27,503.500 763 Under
T60 T49 Cameron Tringale 86 36' 2" 47,563.000 1,316 1 Under
T60 T62 J.J. Spaun 72 36' 2" 32,318.667 893 Under
T60 T55 Daniel Berger 71 36' 2" 36,929.000 1,021 1 Under
T63 T58 Max Homa 81 36' 3" 35,331.667 974 Under
T63 T62 Austin Cook 72 36' 3" 40,796.083 1,126 Under
T63 T72 Kevin Stadler 43 36' 3" 21,987.833 606 1 Over
T66 T68 Bo Van Pelt 72 36' 4" 34,420.583 947 Under
T66 T62 Justin Rose 50 36' 4" 21,234.833 584 Under
T66 T49 Michael Thompson 74 36' 4" 42,559.667 1,171 1 Under
T66 T62 Danny Lee 61 36' 4" 36,774.583 1,012 Over
T66 T72 Scott Stallings 76 36' 4" 41,697.167 1,147 1 Under
T66 T58 Fabián Gómez 54 36' 4" 20,778.000 572 Over
T66 T72 Adam Schenk 100 36' 4" 48,102.833 1,323 1 Under
T73 T80 Erik van Rooyen 65 36' 5" 33,556.500 922 Under
T73 T68 Jamie Lovemark 42 36' 5" 21,193.417 582 Over
T73 T68 Martin Laird 74 36' 5" 39,694.833 1,091 Under
T76 T83 Pat Perez 96 36' 6" 48,322.000 1,323 1 Under
T76 T86 Tony Finau 81 36' 6" 36,209.917 991 1 Under
T76 T75 Maverick McNealy 72 36' 6" 37,401.917 1,024 1 Under
T79 T75 Viktor Hovland 74 36' 7" 34,999.667 957 1 Under
T79 T75 Bronson Burgoon 70 36' 7" 33,878.667 926 Under
T79 T86 Roger Sloan 78 36' 7" 36,585.417 999 1 Under
T79 T80 Ben Martin 48 36' 7" 19,447.500 532 Under
T79 T75 Lucas Glover 86 36' 7" 44,805.917 1,224 1 Under
T84 T83 Patton Kizzire 92 36' 8" 52,799.417 1,441 1 Under
T84 T75 Harry Higgs 70 36' 8" 40,818.083 1,114 1 Under
T84 T80 Webb Simpson 61 36' 8" 29,301.667 799 1 Under
T84 T86 Brice Garnett 90 36' 8" 40,948.000 1,118 1 Under
T84 T83 Matthew NeSmith 86 36' 8" 49,675.750 1,355 1 Under
T89 T93 Mark Hubbard 94 36' 9" 55,785.917 1,517 1 Under
T89 T86 Joseph Bramlett 78 36' 9" 35,391.333 962 Under
91 92 Nate Lashley 72 36' 10" 35,989.750 977 Under
T92 T93 Satoshi Kodaira 74 36' 11" 39,532.417 1,070 1 Under
T92 T105 Lanto Griffin 89 36' 11" 48,738.500 1,321 1 Under
T92 T93 Cam Davis 82 36' 11" 51,377.167 1,392 1 Under
T95 T93 Will Zalatoris 82 37' 0" 39,741.083 1,074 1 Under
T95 T93 Nelson Ledesma 46 37' 0" 20,408.667 552 Under
T95 T93 Brooks Koepka 52 37' 0" 25,140.500 679 1 Under
T95 T86 Scott Brown 80 37' 0" 40,778.000 1,103 Under
T95 T101 Rickie Fowler 76 37' 0" 41,032.083 1,110 Under
T95 T101 Brandt Snedeker 82 37' 0" 43,537.833 1,177 1 Under
T95 T93 Zach Johnson 78 37' 0" 46,178.917 1,249 1 Under
T95 T93 Tim Wilkinson 46 37' 0" 15,821.750 428 Under
T103 T101 Kevin Kisner 69 37' 1" 36,465.000 983 1 Under
T103 T101 Jon Rahm 74 37' 1" 34,487.167 930 1 Under
105 T105 C.T. Pan 76 37' 2" 39,096.000 1,052 Under
T106 T107 Branden Grace 73 37' 3" 35,091.250 941 Under
T106 T107 John Huh 56 37' 3" 32,516.167 872 Under
T106 T107 Brian Harman 91 37' 3" 47,293.083 1,269 1 Under
T106 116 Luke List 85 37' 3" 45,905.583 1,231 1 Under
T106 T107 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 37' 3" 21,117.000 567 Under
T106 T113 Adam Long 83 37' 3" 44,395.000 1,191 Under
T112 T111 Nick Taylor 88 37' 4" 52,552.000 1,409 1 Under
T112 T111 Shane Lowry 67 37' 4" 33,829.000 906 Under
T114 T122 Ben Taylor 48 37' 5" 18,110.833 484 Under
T114 T113 Sebastián Muñoz 93 37' 5" 51,495.833 1,375 1 Under
T116 T126 Tom Lewis 82 37' 6" 45,372.583 1,210 Under
T116 115 Hudson Swafford 70 37' 6" 35,823.500 956 Even
T116 T132 Louis Oosthuizen 69 37' 6" 32,046.833 855 1 Under
T116 T117 Jhonattan Vegas 80 37' 6" 38,158.750 1,018 Under
T120 T137 Scott Piercy 73 37' 7" 40,271.667 1,072 Under
T120 T120 Tyler Duncan 90 37' 7" 48,198.083 1,282 Over
T122 T126 Matthew Wolff 52 37' 8" 28,983.917 770 Under
T122 T122 Michael Kim 69 37' 8" 33,549.167 891 Over
T122 T132 Andrew Putnam 85 37' 8" 45,729.917 1,214 Under
T122 T117 Hideki Matsuyama 78 37' 8" 44,256.333 1,174 1 Under
T122 T132 Gary Woodland 64 37' 8" 35,062.083 931 Over
127 T120 Si Woo Kim 83 37' 9" 46,402.583 1,228 1 Under
T128 T122 Cameron Smith 73 37' 10" 35,841.500 948 1 Under
T128 T117 Will Gordon 88 37' 10" 44,159.917 1,168 Under
T128 T122 Xinjun Zhang 68 37' 10" 32,330.000 855 Over
T131 T126 Jason Kokrak 79 37' 11" 40,610.583 1,072 1 Under
T131 T132 Rhein Gibson 56 37' 11" 24,242.667 639 Over
T131 T126 Marc Leishman 71 37' 11" 34,306.333 905 Under
T131 T126 Kevin Na 70 37' 11" 39,116.833 1,031 1 Under
T131 T146 Sergio Garcia 65 37' 11" 36,511.250 963 1 Under
T131 T140 Robby Shelton 80 37' 11" 46,277.000 1,220 Under
T137 T132 Patrick Cantlay 69 38' 0" 35,384.000 931 1 Under
T137 T140 Matt Kuchar 67 38' 0" 35,954.917 947 Under
T137 T149 Sean O'Hair 49 38' 0" 28,333.667 746 Under
T137 T146 Byeong Hun An 82 38' 0" 44,562.917 1,173 Over
T137 T140 Dustin Johnson 61 38' 0" 32,392.833 852 1 Under
T142 T149 Brendon Todd 87 38' 1" 43,978.583 1,154 1 Under
T142 T126 Sebastian Cappelen 54 38' 1" 24,334.583 639 Over
T142 T137 Joaquin Niemann 89 38' 1" 49,786.000 1,306 1 Under
T142 T137 Scottie Scheffler 93 38' 1" 46,174.750 1,213 1 Under
T142 T140 Richy Werenski 84 38' 1" 52,222.917 1,371 Under
T142 T149 Sepp Straka 94 38' 1" 48,246.333 1,266 1 Under
148 T140 Kramer Hickok 65 38' 2" 34,048.000 892 Under
T149 T146 Talor Gooch 87 38' 3" 49,814.500 1,302 1 Under
T149 T155 Robert Streb 70 38' 3" 38,171.667 998 Under
T149 T140 Tyler McCumber 62 38' 3" 32,594.167 853 Over
T149 T149 Kevin Tway 60 38' 3" 32,045.667 837 Under
T153 T149 Adam Scott 62 38' 4" 33,534.583 874 Under
T153 T149 Sungjae Im 107 38' 4" 63,459.917 1,656 1 Under
T155 T155 Kelly Kraft 44 38' 5" 18,646.417 485 Over
T155 T160 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 38' 5" 41,236.250 1,074 Under
T155 157 Scott Harrington 79 38' 5" 41,763.417 1,088 Under
158 T160 K.H. Lee 94 38' 6" 53,021.750 1,377 Under
T159 158 Rory Sabbatini 71 38' 7" 43,256.583 1,121 Under
T159 T171 Cameron Champ 67 38' 7" 36,287.167 941 Under
T161 T160 Brian Gay 64 38' 8" 38,386.667 993 Over
T161 159 Rory McIlroy 61 38' 8" 32,591.333 842 Under
T161 T165 Adam Hadwin 82 38' 8" 50,414.083 1,304 Under
T164 T165 Michael Gligic 80 38' 10" 38,817.917 999 Under
T164 T171 Dylan Frittelli 72 38' 10" 37,303.750 960 Over
T164 T163 Phil Mickelson 64 38' 10" 34,982.833 901 Over
167 T165 Matt Jones 90 38' 11" 48,433.750 1,245 1 Under
T168 T163 Bubba Watson 71 39' 0" 37,441.083 961 Under
T168 T169 Xander Schauffele 67 39' 0" 32,628.750 836 1 Under
T170 T177 Denny McCarthy 86 39' 1" 50,067.083 1,282 Under
T170 T177 Brandon Hagy 74 39' 1" 37,528.583 961 Under
T170 T169 Beau Hossler 86 39' 1" 45,892.750 1,175 Under
T170 T171 J.B. Holmes 50 39' 1" 30,426.417 779 Over
T170 T171 Padraig Harrington 44 39' 1" 19,483.167 498 Over
T170 T165 Rafael Campos 58 39' 1" 25,737.250 658 Under
T170 T171 Patrick Reed 73 39' 1" 40,361.917 1,032 1 Under
T170 T171 Jordan Spieth 76 39' 1" 40,356.167 1,033 1 Under
T178 T177 Harris English 79 39' 2" 43,255.583 1,105 1 Under
T178 T180 Charl Schwartzel 82 39' 2" 46,809.333 1,196 1 Under
T180 T186 Charles Howell III 70 39' 4" 37,201.667 945 1 Under
T180 183 D.J. Trahan 66 39' 4" 30,897.083 786 Under
182 T180 Keith Mitchell 76 39' 5" 38,656.583 981 Under
T183 T184 Matt Wallace 59 39' 7" 26,189.417 662 Under
T183 188 Sung Kang 84 39' 7" 49,983.667 1,264 1 Over
185 T186 Danny Willett 51 39' 8" 19,831.917 500 Over
T186 T194 J.T. Poston 83 39' 10" 52,931.250 1,329 Under
T186 T184 Kris Ventura 72 39' 10" 35,261.833 886 Over
T188 T189 Mackenzie Hughes 82 39' 11" 45,517.917 1,141 Under
T188 T189 Aaron Wise 68 39' 11" 41,235.833 1,034 Under
T188 T189 Billy Horschel 81 39' 11" 37,629.667 942 Under
T188 T189 Jason Day 66 39' 11" 38,520.833 965 1 Under
192 193 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 40' 1" 33,489.417 835 1 Under
T193 T196 Bryson DeChambeau 67 40' 3" 37,366.417 929 1 Under
T193 201 Vincent Whaley 82 40' 3" 40,109.167 996 Under
T195 T198 Wyndham Clark 78 40' 4" 48,040.750 1,191 Under
T195 T196 Ryan Brehm 56 40' 4" 23,817.667 590 Over
T197 T198 Alex Noren 78 40' 5" 47,624.167 1,178 Under
T197 T198 Ian Poulter 68 40' 5" 33,845.167 838 Under
T197 202 Patrick Rodgers 100 40' 5" 54,621.167 1,352 Under
200 T194 Bill Haas 44 40' 6" 20,999.250 519 Under
201 203 Jimmy Walker 74 40' 7" 45,515.833 1,121 Over
T202 T204 Hunter Mahan 59 41' 0" 29,711.917 724 Over
T202 T204 Lee Westwood 53 41' 0" 28,561.083 696 Over
204 206 Martin Trainer 59 42' 0" 34,114.083 812 Over
205 207 Henrik Stenson 47 42' 4" 21,752.333 514 1 Over
206 208 Tommy Fleetwood 57 42' 5" 29,467.250 695 Under

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole (in feet) after the player's approach shot. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and the shot must not originate from on or around the green. The shot also must end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (331)