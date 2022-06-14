Horses for Courses: U.S. Open

The annual examination by the USGA to identify the best golfer returns to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts for the 122nd edition.

The Country Club, one of the five charter clubs of the USGA hosted for the first time in 1913. Francis Ouimet's upset victory set the stage for golf in America and The Country Club's place in history.

The additions to the history were added as the 50th and 75th anniversaries of Ouimet's historic win were celebrated with U.S. Open championships at the course. Julius Boros won in 1963 and Curtis Strange defeated Nick Faldo in a playoff in 1988.

The 100th anniversary was celebrated with the U.S. Amateur as Matt Fitzpatrick defeated Oliver Goss to win the title.

Perhaps the most remembered event would be the celebrations on the 17th green during the 1999 Ryder Cup. Justin Leonard sank "that" putt to beat those Europeans in come from behind fashion to secure the improbable victory.

But not as improbable as Ouimet the amateur defeating Harry Vardon and Ted Ray in a playoff in 1913.

New history will be made this time around and it will be done on a course that not many have played. The composite course of The Country Club used for championships will differ this time around as the famous, short Par-3 hole is back in the rotation for the first time since 1913. The track will also differ as Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner have been restoring the 1893 and beyond footprints to resemble their original design.

A true test of parkland golf features thick rough, blind shots, sloping fairways and fast Poa/Bent greens will test all 14 clubs and, as always, the space between the ears.

The Par-70 won't stretch to 7,300 yards but the challenge this week isn't length. Moving the golf ball each way, trusting flying by instrument and having to accept bogey or worse will trump blindly bombing and gouging. Only Pebble Beach has smaller greens and only New England has jagged rock formations running through the fairways, rough and around the greens.

The field of 156 professionals, amateurs and qualifiers will be reduced to the top 60 and ties to play the final two rounds. The winner in 2021 took home $2.25 million of the $12 million plus 600 FedExCup points. If the event of a playoff, a two hole aggregate will be used before sudden death. The 18 hole playoff was eliminated after 2017.

