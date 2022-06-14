-
Horses for Courses: U.S. Open
June 14, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Shane Lowry looks to claim his second major championship. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
The annual examination by the USGA to identify the best golfer returns to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts for the 122nd edition.
The Country Club, one of the five charter clubs of the USGA hosted for the first time in 1913. Francis Ouimet's upset victory set the stage for golf in America and The Country Club's place in history.
The additions to the history were added as the 50th and 75th anniversaries of Ouimet's historic win were celebrated with U.S. Open championships at the course. Julius Boros won in 1963 and Curtis Strange defeated Nick Faldo in a playoff in 1988.
The 100th anniversary was celebrated with the U.S. Amateur as Matt Fitzpatrick defeated Oliver Goss to win the title.
Perhaps the most remembered event would be the celebrations on the 17th green during the 1999 Ryder Cup. Justin Leonard sank "that" putt to beat those Europeans in come from behind fashion to secure the improbable victory.
But not as improbable as Ouimet the amateur defeating Harry Vardon and Ted Ray in a playoff in 1913.
New history will be made this time around and it will be done on a course that not many have played. The composite course of The Country Club used for championships will differ this time around as the famous, short Par-3 hole is back in the rotation for the first time since 1913. The track will also differ as Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner have been restoring the 1893 and beyond footprints to resemble their original design.
A true test of parkland golf features thick rough, blind shots, sloping fairways and fast Poa/Bent greens will test all 14 clubs and, as always, the space between the ears.
The Par-70 won't stretch to 7,300 yards but the challenge this week isn't length. Moving the golf ball each way, trusting flying by instrument and having to accept bogey or worse will trump blindly bombing and gouging. Only Pebble Beach has smaller greens and only New England has jagged rock formations running through the fairways, rough and around the greens.
The field of 156 professionals, amateurs and qualifiers will be reduced to the top 60 and ties to play the final two rounds. The winner in 2021 took home $2.25 million of the $12 million plus 600 FedExCup points. If the event of a playoff, a two hole aggregate will be used before sudden death. The 18 hole playoff was eliminated after 2017.
Horses for Courses
Recent Winners
entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10 Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
2021: Jon Rahm (4/6) 2 4 +1400; +140; -165 2020: Bryson DeChambeau (5/7) 1 3 +8000; +700; +333 2019: Gary Woodland (7/11) 1 2 +12500; +900; +400 2018: Brooks Koepka (7/8) 5 7 +4000; +400; +160 2017: Brooks Koepka (7/8) 5 7 +4000; +400; +160 2016: Dustin Johnson (12/14) 6 8 +4000; +350; +140 Veteran Presence
entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10 Top 20 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Louis Oosthuizen (9/12) 5 8 +6600; +600; +220 Justin Thomas (5/7) 2 4 +1200; +125; -190 Rory McIlroy (8/13) 6 7 +1100; +110; -195 Hideki Matsuyama (8/9) 2 6 +4000; +350; +140 Shane Lowry (6/9) 2 2 +3300; +250; +120 Daniel Berger (6/7) 2 2 +5000; +400; +160 Patrick Reed (7/8) 1 5 +8000; +650; +275 Adam Scott (12/18) 3 6 +12500; +900; +350 Sergio Garcia (18/22) 5 12 +12500; +1000; +400 Branden Grace (6/9) 3 4 +25000; +1400; +500 Justin Rose (8/16) 5 7 +6600; +500; +200 Webb Simpson (9/11) 3 5 +8000; +600; +260 Jordan Spieth (7/10) 1 4 +2500; +225; +100 Gaining Traction
entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10 Top 20 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Xander Schauffele (5/5) 5 5 +2200; +200; -125 Cameron Smith (4/6) 1 1 +2200; +200; -125 Scottie Scheffler (2/4) 1 1 +1400; +140; -175 Collin Morikawa (2/3) 1 1 +2800; +225; +100 Will Zalatoris (1/3) 1 1 +2500; +220; +100 Tony Finau (3/6) 2 3 +3300; +275; +125 Tyrrell Hatton (2/5) 1 2 +8000; +650; +250 Harris English (6/6) 2 2 +25000; +1800; +650 Tommy Fleetwood (5/6) 2 2 +5000; +450; +190 Brian Harman (4/6) 1 2 +15000; +1000; +350 Guido Migliozzi (1/1) 1 1 +50000; +2800; +1200 Jordan Spieth (7/10) 1 4 +2500; +225; +100
Recent Event Winner Stats
Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 Winner John Rahm Bryson DeChambeau Gary Woodland Brooks Koepka Score 282 (-6) 274 (-6) 271 (-13) 281 (+1) MOV 1 6 3 1 Cut 4-over 6-over 2-over 8-over Age 26 27 35 28 Pre Tournament Odds +1000 +2500 +6000 +2500 Disantance - All Drives T12 1 T23 26 Driving Accuarcy T28 T26 T22 T55 GIR T4 T5 2 4 Ball-Striking 7 6 2 10 Proximity 4 20 T17 8 Putting: Birdie or Better % T18 16 31 6 SG: Off-the-Tee 13 2 22 21 SG: Approach-the-Green 6 1 3 1 SG: Around-the-Green T23 3 41 61 SG: Putting 16 18 4 3 SG: Tee-to-Green 6 1 6 11 Scrambling 6 3 1 24 Bogey Avoidance T1 1 1 1 Par-3 Scoring T31 1 T7 T3 Par-4 Scoring 1 1 1 T7 Par-5 Scoring T13 T14 T15 T6 Birdies T4 (15) Leaders 17 T4 (13) Leader 15 17 (T9) Leader 19 14 (4th) Leader 17 Eagles 0; Leader 2 1 (2) 0 Leader 2 0 Bogeys/Doubles 8 11 (least) 4 13
Extra Credit
Most Top 10 Finishes
(players entered this week only)
10 - Phil Mickelson - last top 25 was 2013.
6 - Rory McIlroy - 2011 winner; Top 10 last three years.
6 - Dustin Johnson - 2016 winner; T6 or better in five of his last eight.
5 - Xander Schauffele - Five starts, five T7 or better.
5 - Brooks Koepka - 2017, 2018 winner; T4 or better last four.
5 - Louis Oosthuizen - Top 10 last three editions.
5 - Sergio Garcia - T21 or better in three of his last six.
5 - Justin Rose - 2013 winner; T3 2019 Pebble Beach.
3 - Webb Simpson - 2012 winner who's cashed 19 of his last 20 majors.
3 - Stewart Cink - Only played two of the last seven.
3 - Adam Scott - All three 2014 or later.
3 - Branden Grace - T7 Torrey Pines.
Notes:
• Most victories: 4; Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus
• Last Amateur: John Goodman, 1933.
• Back to Back (last): Brooks Koepka, 2017-18.
• Wire to Wire (last): Martin Kaymer, 2014 Pinehurst No. 2.
• Longest Between Wins: 11 years; Julius Boros and Hale Irwin.
• Most Hosted: Oakmont, nine times.
• Tournament Scoring Record: 268; Rory McIlroy, 2011; Congressional Country Club Blue Course.
• Tournament Scoring Record to Par: 16-under; Brooks Koepka, 2017 Erin Hills; McIlroy, 2011.
• Lowest Round: 63; Last by Justin Thomas, 2017 Erin Hills (9-under).
• 33 playoffs in 121 championships.
• Last winner in first attempt: Ouimet, 1913.
• Last winner first victory on TOUR: Graeme McDowell, 2010.
• Last winner from final qualifying: Lucas Glover, 2009.
• Last winner from local and final qualifying: Orville Moody, 1969.
• Last winner over 40: Payne Stewart, 42, 1999; sixth oldest winner.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2021-22 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week;
Strokes Gained: Tee to Green Rank Player 1 Rory McIlroy 2 Will Zalatoris 3 Justin Thomas 4 Jon Rahm 5 Matt Fitzpatrick 6 Luke List 7 Xander Schauffele 8 Joaquin Niemann 9 Sungjae Im 10 Jordan Spieth Strokes Gained: Putting Rank Player 2 Tyrrell Hatton 3 Lucas Herbert 4 Beau Hossler 6 Denny McCarthy 10 Billy Horschel 11 Cameron Smith 12 Marc Leishman 13 Justin Rose 15 Mackenzie Hughes 16 Sam Burns 18 Tommy Fleetwood Bogey Avoidance Rank Player 1 Justin Thomas 2 Sungjae Im 3 Shane Lowry 4 Seamus Power 6 Sam Burns 7 Mito Pereira 8 Matt Fitzpatrick 9 Xander Schauffele 10 Talor Gooch 11 Jon Rahm 24 Corey Conners 29 Brendon Todd
