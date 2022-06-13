-
Power Rankings: U.S. Open
June 13, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
Justin Thomas: Movie Star
This wasn’t billed as the Spring of Gil Hanse & Jim Wagner restorations, but that’s what it’s been.
Four weeks after showcasing the transformation of Southern Hills Country Club for the PGA Championship, the duo is back at it with the latest iteration of The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, for the 122nd U.S. Open.
Characteristics of the charismatic par 70, how it will test and more are detailed below.
POWER RANKINGS: U.S. OPEN
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Hideki MatsuyamaAmong front-runners of the most proficient ball-strikers benefited by unfamiliar greens. Inside the top 20 in total driving, GIR, proximity, SG: Approach and SG: Tee-to-Green.Among front-runners of the most proficient ball-strikers benefited by unfamiliar greens. Inside the top 20 in total driving, GIR, proximity, SG: Approach and SG: Tee-to-Green. 19 Billy HorschelIt’s incredibly hard to believe but he’s had just one top-15 finish in 33 starts in the majors as a professional (T4, 2013 U.S. Open). Now fresh off a personally gratifying victory at Memorial.It’s incredibly hard to believe but he’s had just one top-15 finish in 33 starts in the majors as a professional (T4, 2013 U.S. Open). Now fresh off a personally gratifying victory at Memorial. 18 Daniel BergerTamed Muirfield Village for a T5, easily his best in four tries. It eliminates residual concern over his back that stole attention from the blistering form he’s displayed post-2020 shutdown.Tamed Muirfield Village for a T5, easily his best in four tries. It eliminates residual concern over his back that stole attention from the blistering form he’s displayed post-2020 shutdown. 17 Corey ConnersPlaced T4 on Sunday, but because he closed with a 62, he didn’t sniff becoming the latest Canadian to prevail. It’s still the proper way to finish in advance of the U.S. Open. Supreme fit.Placed T4 on Sunday, but because he closed with a 62, he didn’t sniff becoming the latest Canadian to prevail. It’s still the proper way to finish in advance of the U.S. Open. Supreme fit. 16 Joaquin NiemannStill in pursuit of his first top 20 in a major, but he’s still just 23 years old. Win at Riviera proved he can take down the biggest fields. T3 at Muirfield Village validates current form.Still in pursuit of his first top 20 in a major, but he’s still just 23 years old. Win at Riviera proved he can take down the biggest fields. T3 at Muirfield Village validates current form. 15 Will ZalatorisIn seven starts in the majors, he has a pair of runner-up finishes among four top 10s. The closest object in the rearview is the playoff loss at Southern Hills last month. T5 in last start at Memorial.In seven starts in the majors, he has a pair of runner-up finishes among four top 10s. The closest object in the rearview is the playoff loss at Southern Hills last month. T5 in last start at Memorial. 14 Tony FinauWhat a phenomenal turnaround on the greens. His putting locked in during the finale at Vidanta, where he finished T2. Ranked fifth in SG: Putting at St. George’s en route to solo second.What a phenomenal turnaround on the greens. His putting locked in during the finale at Vidanta, where he finished T2. Ranked fifth in SG: Putting at St. George’s en route to solo second. 13 Collin MorikawaIt’s like he and Tony Finau traded their games on the greens. Morikawa has regressed severely the last two months, but he can get away with it where few have intrinsic knowledge.It’s like he and Tony Finau traded their games on the greens. Morikawa has regressed severely the last two months, but he can get away with it where few have intrinsic knowledge. 12 Max HomaThe 31-year-old father-to-be continues to perform at such a high level. His T13 at Southern Hills was his first top-35 finish in a major in 10 starts as a pro, but there will be many more.The 31-year-old father-to-be continues to perform at such a high level. His T13 at Southern Hills was his first top-35 finish in a major in 10 starts as a pro, but there will be many more. 11 Patrick CantlayAmong victims at Southern Hills. It’s the exception to his rule, but he’s delivered only two top 10s in majors – both in 2019 – so there are other forces interrupting the trajectory.Among victims at Southern Hills. It’s the exception to his rule, but he’s delivered only two top 10s in majors – both in 2019 – so there are other forces interrupting the trajectory. 10 Cameron SmithHidden in the forgettable T48 at St. George’s is that he rebounded from an opening 76 with a 65 to play on. That’s how to respond no matter what’s on deck. Big-stage performer and winner.Hidden in the forgettable T48 at St. George’s is that he rebounded from an opening 76 with a 65 to play on. That’s how to respond no matter what’s on deck. Big-stage performer and winner. 9 Matt FitzpatrickThe last champion of note at The Country Club (2013 U.S. Amateur) has been subject to hiccups of late like everyone else, but the entirety of his form is fulfilling the highest of expectations.The last champion of note at The Country Club (2013 U.S. Amateur) has been subject to hiccups of late like everyone else, but the entirety of his form is fulfilling the highest of expectations. 8 Jordan SpiethThe Country Club promises to grant a handful of chances to show off his short game, but additional distance off the tee has yielded more scoring opportunities because he’s hitting more GIR.The Country Club promises to grant a handful of chances to show off his short game, but additional distance off the tee has yielded more scoring opportunities because he’s hitting more GIR. 7 Shane LowryPower Rankings snub at the PGA placed T23, but he belongs here for the U.S. Open. First on TOUR in proximity, second in scrambling, third in bogey avoidance, fifth in adjusted scoring.Power Rankings snub at the PGA placed T23, but he belongs here for the U.S. Open. First on TOUR in proximity, second in scrambling, third in bogey avoidance, fifth in adjusted scoring. 6 Xander SchauffeleContributing to his litany of strong performances in the deepest fields, note his results in the U.S. Open from 2017-2021: T5, T6, T3, 5th, T7. Second in the all-around ranking.Contributing to his litany of strong performances in the deepest fields, note his results in the U.S. Open from 2017-2021: T5, T6, T3, 5th, T7. Second in the all-around ranking. 5 Jon RahmThe defending champion leads the PGA TOUR in SG: Off-the-Tee and greens in regulation. Also rested since a T10 at Muirfield Village where he missed on only one of 62 tries inside 10 feet.The defending champion leads the PGA TOUR in SG: Off-the-Tee and greens in regulation. Also rested since a T10 at Muirfield Village where he missed on only one of 62 tries inside 10 feet. 4 Sam BurnsFour wins and three seconds among a plethora of top 10s in last 13 months. Bounces off a T4 at the RBC Canadian Open. Seventh on TOUR in adjusted scoring, sixth in bogey avoidance.Four wins and three seconds among a plethora of top 10s in last 13 months. Bounces off a T4 at the RBC Canadian Open. Seventh on TOUR in adjusted scoring, sixth in bogey avoidance. 3 Scottie SchefflerThe next time the 2022 Masters champ looks uncomfortable and unprepared will be the first. But that’s the point! Happy life, happy commanding lead in the FedExCup standings.The next time the 2022 Masters champ looks uncomfortable and unprepared will be the first. But that’s the point! Happy life, happy commanding lead in the FedExCup standings. 2 Rory McIlroyIn as good a place as he ever has been to pick off his next major. Fresh off the statement victory with a closing 62 at St. George’s. Tops on TOUR in SG: Tee-to-Green and adjusted scoring.In as good a place as he ever has been to pick off his next major. Fresh off the statement victory with a closing 62 at St. George’s. Tops on TOUR in SG: Tee-to-Green and adjusted scoring. 1 Justin ThomasHe has “only” the victory at the PGA Championship to show for it, but he’s been positioning himself to prevail for 10 months. Leads the TOUR in both the all-around and bogey avoidance.He has “only” the victory at the PGA Championship to show for it, but he’s been positioning himself to prevail for 10 months. Leads the TOUR in both the all-around and bogey avoidance.
PGA TOUR rookies Cameron Young, Mito Pereira and Davis Riley will be among the notables reviewed in Draws and Fades.
If there were any straight roadways in Boston, The Country Club would be a mere three-mile commute from Fenway Park. In fact, it could be a well-traveled route for eager sports fans what with the Red Sox beginning a nine-game homestand this week. Another two miles into the city – again, only as the crow flies – the Celtics will be hosting Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. So, because it’s getaway day for the Oakland Athletics, one could attend all three competitions on Thursday alone, pending ticket availability, of course.
Boston sports fans are notoriously ardent in their support … and their criticism. All by themselves, they bring to life the good, the bad and the ugly of why we allow ourselves to fall in love with sports. The U.S. Open doesn’t come to town often, so it’s the best problem to have for those planning on taking in at least two of these pursuits. However, once someone strides into The Country Club, there likely will be an urge to stay. The stock par 70 measuring 7,264 yards excites the senses visually, so you only can imagine how it engages with the sensibilities of the 156 in the field.
A primary step in Hanse’s and Wagner’s restoration was tree removal. As a result, striking vistas have replaced the more classic, tree-lined memories of the 1988 U.S. Open and the 1999 Ryder Cup. The 2013 U.S. Amateur is the most recent notable competition to have been contested here. Matt Fitzpatrick prevailed, Corey Conners was a semifinalist, Scottie Scheffler was a quarterfinalist, and Xander Schauffele and Patrick Rodgers reached the round of 16 that week. All and many more who advanced to match play are back this week.
There almost always is an inverse relationship between trees and opportunities to escape, but the new elbow room won’t encourage pulling drivers more often. The three-fold combination of customarily gnarly rough framing sightlines off tees, seriously protected Poa-bentgrass greens and putting surfaces that average just under 4,440 square feet will force most to play target golf. Greens range from 3,222 square feet at the famous, par-4 17th hole to 6,556 square feet at the par-3 sixth.
All in all, conditions are typical for mid-June in these climes, which is to say that not much of tomorrow will resemble today. After a pedestrian opener, the threat for inclement weather intrudes at some point into Friday, and maybe later in the day. It’ll be warm and muggy. Another chance for rain exists on Saturday when the daytime high may not touch 75 degrees. It’ll drop every further for the finale for what should be a fantastic finish. Wind could be a factor throughout, particularly with encroaching energy.
The U.S. Open often is defined as the tournament that identifies the best golfer, but The Country Club likely will showcase one of the best golfers of late. Confidence off the tee establishes the theme, while precision on approach pays off the plan, but the usually fine line between par and bogey is much more pronounced in the U.S. Open. Because of the challenge, not only will par be an acceptable score but there will be some good bogeys squared.
The champion likely will have cooked up a recipe dominated by one part course management and two parts patience. Counting on others to make more mistakes is the secret sauce.
