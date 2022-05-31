Horses for Courses: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

The 47th Memorial Tournament kicks off the June portion of the 2021-2022 season as Jack Nicklaus and Muirfield Village Golf Club play host in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Dublin.



RELATED: Expert Picks | Power Rankings

Memories from past Memorials have forced us to remember Jack Nicklaus, even in his 80s, cannot and will not sit still. His course and event is at the forefront of challenge the modern player and if that takes tinkering each year, so be it.

Our memory of 2020 before the changes were made is Jon Rahm blowing away the field with his epic ball-striking and short game. The golf course was on the edge, as it was being replaced the moment the tournament ended, but that didn't bother Rahm. He was one of two players to post a round in the 60s on Saturday and not even his final round 75 (including a two stroke penalty) made the tournament interesting as he won by three.

The changes after the 2020 edition were the "one last bite" for the great player and course designer. Greens were expanded and softened to add extra hole locations. Bentgrass surfaces were brand new. Fairways were shifted to make misses off the tee more punitive.

New design, no problem.

The Spaniard sat on 18-under thru 54 holes in 2021, setting the tournament record. Speaking of records, he had 18 more holes to beat the mark that has stood since 1994, Tom Lehman and 20-under.

And then COVID-19.

Rahm and his six stroke lead were forced to WD, as per rules, as his test from earlier in the weekend came back positive.

No tournament scoring record.

No repeat champion.

Rahm would return in two weeks to win the U.S. Open title and will return this week for a bit of unsettled business.

The show must and did go on. 2019 winner Patrick Cantlay knocked out Collin Morikawa in a playoff to take his second Memorial title in three years. All three players mentioned above are in the field this week.

Annual course changes keep the invitational field on their toes as they arrive in late spring to see what The Golden Bear has in store for them this time around. The 2022 scorecard will have the standard Par-72 stretching to 7,533, 10 yards shorter than the 2021 edition. The Bentgrass putting surfaces have had another full year to settle in.

The slick, pure Bentgrass will run truer (and faster) plus approach shots should not trampoline off into the four inches of Bluegrass and Fescue as frequently. Water is in play on 13 of the 18 holes and 68 bunkers will penalize errant tee balls and approaches.

The invitational field of 120 will be chasing a prize pool of $12 million with the winner taking home $2.16 million plus 550 FedExCup points.

Let's find some horses for courses!

