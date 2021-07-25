×
Statistics » Around the Green » SG: Around-the-Green

SG: Around-the-Green

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVERAGE TOTAL SG:ARG MEASURED ROUNDS
1 1 Kevin Na 70 .633 36.738 58
2 3 Danny Willett 51 .518 14.514 28
3 4 Seamus Power 50 .502 17.054 34
4 5 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 .499 15.953 32
5 2 Fabián Gómez 54 .488 15.619 32
6 6 Tommy Fleetwood 57 .463 18.057 39
7 8 Jordan Spieth 76 .428 24.844 58
8 9 Patrick Cantlay 69 .418 21.733 52
9 12 Webb Simpson 61 .410 18.463 45
T10 14 Patrick Reed 73 .402 23.296 58
T10 13 Justin Thomas 71 .402 20.928 52
12 10 Louis Oosthuizen 69 .393 18.876 48
13 15 Tim Wilkinson 46 .391 9.391 24
14 7 Tony Finau 81 .381 21.329 56
15 11 Rickie Fowler 76 .367 23.127 63
16 18 Wyndham Clark 78 .345 23.082 67
T17 20 Ian Poulter 68 .338 15.864 47
T17 16 Camilo Villegas 73 .338 20.601 61
T19 T21 Jason Day 66 .337 18.210 54
T19 T21 Shane Lowry 67 .337 17.170 51
21 17 Chris Kirk 78 .335 21.091 63
22 23 Si Woo Kim 83 .334 23.020 69
T23 T25 Brian Harman 91 .322 22.830 71
T23 31 Nate Lashley 72 .322 17.684 55
T23 T25 Matt Jones 90 .322 22.556 70
26 24 Dylan Frittelli 72 .308 16.658 54
27 19 Byeong Hun An 82 .307 20.280 66
28 29 Francesco Molinari 42 .298 9.228 31
29 30 Paul Casey 63 .297 13.656 46
30 69 Aaron Baddeley 54 .293 9.956 34
31 32 Matt Wallace 59 .275 10.184 37
32 33 Kramer Hickok 65 .272 13.586 50
33 28 Robby Shelton 80 .271 18.728 69
34 34 Jamie Lovemark 42 .262 8.662 33
35 35 Harris English 79 .258 16.002 62
36 36 Scottie Scheffler 93 .254 17.239 68
37 T39 Branden Grace 73 .244 12.919 53
38 T42 Talor Gooch 87 .242 17.656 73
39 45 Hideki Matsuyama 78 .239 15.802 66
40 48 Cameron Smith 73 .230 12.204 53
41 47 K.H. Lee 94 .228 17.574 77
42 56 Charl Schwartzel 82 .227 15.223 67
T43 44 Cameron Tringale 86 .226 16.721 74
T43 49 Aaron Wise 68 .226 13.081 58
45 50 Harold Varner III 80 .225 15.042 67
T46 52 Brandt Snedeker 82 .222 14.667 66
T46 T37 Matt Kuchar 67 .222 11.741 53
48 57 Brendon Todd 87 .220 14.297 65
49 T39 Adam Hadwin 82 .218 15.879 73
50 T37 Mark Anderson 54 .217 6.496 30
T51 51 Keegan Bradley 82 .216 15.102 70
T51 61 John Huh 56 .216 10.560 49
T51 53 Alex Noren 78 .216 14.243 66
54 54 Jon Rahm 74 .215 11.182 52
55 T39 Brandon Hagy 74 .213 11.514 54
56 58 Xander Schauffele 67 .204 9.574 47
57 T42 Robert Streb 70 .200 11.206 56
58 59 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 .197 9.253 47
59 60 Carlos Ortiz 83 .194 13.740 71
T60 62 Lucas Glover 86 .192 13.247 69
T60 46 Bill Haas 44 .192 5.574 29
62 T66 Brian Stuard 100 .179 14.717 82
63 T66 Doug Ghim 84 .175 11.535 66
T64 55 Dustin Johnson 61 .174 8.330 48
T64 65 Charles Howell III 70 .174 9.219 53
T66 64 Vaughn Taylor 80 .173 10.699 62
T66 68 Brooks Koepka 52 .173 6.583 38
68 63 Mark Hubbard 94 .166 14.148 85
69 81 Michael Thompson 74 .160 10.542 66
T70 70 Pat Perez 96 .159 11.790 74
T70 72 Collin Morikawa 69 .159 8.280 52
72 75 Rob Oppenheim 74 .157 8.170 52
73 73 Rory McIlroy 61 .156 7.313 47
74 74 J.B. Holmes 50 .155 6.823 44
75 122 Jonathan Byrd 44 .150 3.606 24
T76 T79 K.J. Choi 52 .136 5.592 41
T76 T79 C.T. Pan 76 .136 8.043 59
78 76 Joseph Bramlett 78 .127 6.859 54
T79 T96 Sergio Garcia 65 .126 6.788 54
T79 T77 Denny McCarthy 86 .126 9.075 72
81 90 Kevin Tway 60 .121 5.667 47
82 T104 Maverick McNealy 72 .118 6.846 58
T83 T83 Will Zalatoris 82 .117 7.032 60
T83 T83 Anirban Lahiri 60 .117 5.379 46
85 95 Hank Lebioda 70 .114 5.715 50
86 88 Scott Harrington 79 .113 6.898 61
87 82 Andrew Putnam 85 .108 7.321 68
88 87 Zach Johnson 78 .102 7.169 70
89 85 Vincent Whaley 82 .101 5.638 56
T90 89 Mackenzie Hughes 82 .089 5.679 64
T90 T101 Patton Kizzire 92 .089 7.190 81
92 T77 Roger Sloan 78 .088 4.952 56
93 86 Peter Malnati 78 .081 4.860 60
94 T96 Bronson Burgoon 70 .079 4.093 52
95 91 Troy Merritt 98 .074 5.746 78
96 93 Kevin Streelman 90 .071 5.111 72
97 94 Brendan Steele 78 .069 4.498 65
T98 T96 Luke List 85 .061 4.237 69
T98 115 Gary Woodland 64 .061 3.185 52
T98 99 Russell Henley 75 .061 4.000 66
T101 T101 Adam Scott 62 .054 2.656 49
T101 T106 Patrick Rodgers 100 .054 4.133 76
103 100 Michael Kim 69 .052 2.607 50
104 103 Viktor Hovland 74 .050 2.718 54
105 92 Erik van Rooyen 65 .047 2.462 52
106 T106 Sean O'Hair 49 .045 1.907 42
107 108 Kevin Kisner 69 .039 2.167 55
108 112 Kyle Stanley 90 .029 2.008 70
T109 71 Josh Teater 50 .020 .627 31
T109 110 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 .020 1.190 60
111 114 Bryson DeChambeau 67 .019 1.014 52
112 109 Bo Hoag 87 .016 1.178 73
113 T120 Scott Piercy 73 .014 .840 60
114 118 Harry Higgs 70 .013 .834 63
115 T104 Bubba Watson 71 .011 .597 54
116 136 Chez Reavie 80 .009 .584 65
117 117 Martin Laird 74 .004 .244 61
118 116 Richy Werenski 84 -.010 -.750 77
119 123 Tyrrell Hatton 57 -.011 -.439 41
T120 130 Ryan Moore 44 -.018 -.737 41
T120 137 Jason Dufner 84 -.018 -1.274 70
122 125 Abraham Ancer 85 -.021 -1.344 65
123 T142 David Hearn 68 -.023 -1.057 46
124 T128 Ryan Armour 76 -.028 -1.814 65
125 127 Nick Taylor 88 -.029 -2.316 79
126 111 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.031 -.967 31
127 144 Martin Trainer 59 -.032 -1.480 46
128 152 Luke Donald 54 -.034 -1.477 43
T129 113 Brian Gay 64 -.037 -2.096 56
T129 131 Rory Sabbatini 71 -.037 -2.340 63
131 126 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 -.038 -2.101 56
132 154 Chris Baker 54 -.039 -1.318 34
133 124 Russell Knox 88 -.040 -2.994 74
T134 133 Phil Mickelson 64 -.043 -2.203 51
T134 134 Matthew NeSmith 86 -.043 -3.285 76
136 163 Jimmy Walker 74 -.045 -2.814 63
T137 T120 James Hahn 64 -.048 -2.606 54
T137 145 J.J. Spaun 72 -.048 -2.388 50
139 T128 Beau Hossler 86 -.050 -3.293 66
140 T138 Joel Dahmen 78 -.053 -3.177 60
141 119 Ben Taylor 48 -.056 -1.515 27
142 T138 Joaquin Niemann 89 -.059 -4.301 73
143 135 Stewart Cink 74 -.065 -4.038 62
144 140 Daniel Berger 71 -.068 -3.899 57
145 T142 Lee Westwood 53 -.070 -2.713 39
146 155 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.074 -4.232 57
147 T161 Chase Seiffert 78 -.076 -4.079 54
148 165 Tyler McCumber 62 -.078 -3.763 48
149 147 Sungjae Im 107 -.081 -7.571 93
150 148 Max Homa 81 -.082 -4.513 55
151 149 Xinjun Zhang 68 -.084 -4.016 48
152 150 Marc Leishman 71 -.085 -4.357 51
153 141 J.T. Poston 83 -.088 -6.580 75
154 151 Corey Conners 91 -.091 -6.197 68
155 132 Tom Hoge 88 -.099 -7.727 78
156 153 Sam Burns 72 -.100 -5.717 57
157 146 Sepp Straka 94 -.106 -7.496 71
158 158 Nick Watney 56 -.110 -4.388 40
159 T167 D.J. Trahan 66 -.111 -4.878 44
160 156 Charley Hoffman 95 -.114 -8.102 71
161 159 Ryan Palmer 71 -.125 -7.141 57
162 170 Cameron Percy 77 -.126 -7.077 56
163 157 Austin Cook 72 -.127 -7.995 63
164 160 Billy Horschel 81 -.142 -7.500 53
165 T161 Sebastián Muñoz 93 -.143 -11.010 77
166 164 Padraig Harrington 44 -.154 -4.300 28
167 166 Andrew Landry 64 -.155 -8.826 57
168 174 Brice Garnett 90 -.156 -9.833 63
169 179 Adam Long 83 -.157 -10.496 67
170 172 Ben Martin 48 -.161 -4.816 30
171 T167 Henrik Stenson 47 -.166 -4.817 29
172 175 Lanto Griffin 89 -.167 -12.333 74
173 171 Jason Kokrak 79 -.170 -10.197 60
174 173 Henrik Norlander 86 -.173 -12.622 73
175 176 Bo Van Pelt 72 -.176 -9.302 53
176 180 Adam Schenk 100 -.194 -14.343 74
177 178 Tom Lewis 82 -.198 -13.442 68
178 189 Cam Davis 82 -.225 -17.566 78
179 181 Chesson Hadley 68 -.228 -11.834 52
T180 169 Rhein Gibson 56 -.231 -8.327 36
T180 183 Tyler Duncan 90 -.231 -16.604 72
182 182 Justin Rose 50 -.233 -7.705 33
183 184 Sung Kang 84 -.237 -16.845 71
184 185 Doc Redman 76 -.243 -15.820 65
185 186 Danny Lee 61 -.252 -14.361 57
186 188 Scott Stallings 76 -.256 -16.416 64
187 187 Rafael Campos 58 -.266 -9.829 37
188 192 Jim Herman 60 -.292 -15.479 53
189 193 Michael Gligic 80 -.303 -16.950 56
190 T190 Satoshi Kodaira 74 -.319 -19.118 60
191 196 Sam Ryder 84 -.332 -20.562 62
192 T190 Michael Gellerman 47 -.338 -9.801 29
193 194 Emiliano Grillo 90 -.357 -22.522 63
194 198 Kevin Stadler 43 -.382 -12.976 34
195 201 Matthew Wolff 52 -.396 -17.035 43
196 197 Keith Mitchell 76 -.405 -22.286 55
197 199 Cameron Champ 67 -.410 -21.705 53
198 195 Scott Brown 80 -.493 -30.591 62
199 203 Will Gordon 88 -.513 -33.863 66
200 202 Hudson Swafford 70 -.520 -28.105 54
201 200 Grayson Murray 53 -.522 -18.806 36
202 205 Kris Ventura 72 -.576 -28.817 50
203 204 Sebastian Cappelen 54 -.607 -21.838 36
204 206 Ryan Brehm 56 -.655 -21.625 33
205 207 Hunter Mahan 59 -.783 -32.091 41
206 208 Kelly Kraft 44 -.826 -22.304 27

The number of Around the Green strokes a player takes from specific locations and distances are measured against a statistical baseline to determine the player's strokes gained or lost on a hole. The sum of the values for all holes played in a round minus the field average strokes gained/lost for the round is the player's Strokes gained/lost for that round. The sum of strokes gained for each round are divided by total rounds played. The Strokes Gained - concept is a by-product of the PGA TOUR's ShotLink Intelligence Program, which encourages academics to perform research against ShotLink statistical data. Professor Mark Broadie from Columbia Business School developed the early concept which was later defined by the TOUR (2569)