Horses for Courses: Valero Texas Open

San Antonio is the leader in the clubhouse when it comes to hosting PGATOUR events. Hill Country takes center stage this week to host the 100th anniversary of the Texas Open, the third oldest event on TOUR.

The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio hosts for the 12th time in 13 years since assuming the duties in 2010. The 2020 edition was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Greg Norman and Sergio Garcia collaboration stretches 7,438 yards and plays to Par-72. Routing meanders thru the oaks and native grasses of Texas' Hill Country. With a couple of ball-strikers fingerprint on the blueprints it's hardly a surprise which clubs in the bag will feature this week.

As Rob Bolton wrote in his Power Rankings fairways are the exception, not the rule. Accurate second shots into the agonizingly narrow green complexes will reward those who are the most accurate. Over the last decade plus only Riviera annually provides tougher targets on approach. With forced carries on only two holes shot makers can excel in recovering if they are off the beaten path. Those errant will be forced to grind greenside for pars.

Once on the over-seeded (Poa trivialis) Bermuda, holing putts won't be the issue on these perfect surfaces. The last six winners are all T10 or better in converting their birdie chances while four of six registered inside the top 10 in SG: Putting.

Par-5 scoring also has our attention this week as five of the last six winners have hit the top 10 with three leading the way. Only Andrew Landry didn't follow the recipe but he made his bones winning the Par-3 scoring title. Of the four Par-5 holes, three annually rank in the top 50 most difficult on TOUR. With a bit of wind, water and sand, the range of numbers to write on the scorecard after playing these holes can be broad!

The field of 144 is playing for a prize pool of $8.6 million with the winner taking home $1.548 plus 500 FedExCup points. The top 65 and ties will play the final two rounds. The last man standing with the boots and the trophy will also take the final entry to the 2022 Masters if not already qualified.

Let's find some horses for courses!