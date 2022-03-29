-
-
Expert Picks: Valero Texas Open
-
March 29, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- March 29, 2022
- Maverick McNealy's game is in great shape entering Texas. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Valero Texas Open in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
RELATED: Play Pick 'Em Live
EXPERT PICKS: VALERO TEXAS OPEN
EXPERT PICKS: VALERO TEXAS OPEN
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 17
3,732
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 55
3,641
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 272
3,403
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 286
3,397
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 496
3,266
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,623
2,331
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 391 307 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 829 272 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 909 266 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 1,138
248
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,660
205
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,922
177
-
-