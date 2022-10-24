-
Power Rankings: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
October 24, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
- Thomas Detry enters the Butterfield Bermuda Championship second in the Rankings. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
One more sprint for the history books, shall we?
This week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship is the first of four straight full-field opens before the annual holiday hiatus. When the stretch ends, so too with the era of the fall portion of the wraparound seasons.
POWER RANKINGS: BUTTERFIELD BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Alex SmalleySet up a T12 in last year’s debut by hitting three-quarters of the greens in regulation (T4). It’s evidence of what usually elevates him in any tournament. Five top 25s in last 12 starts.Set up a T12 in last year’s debut by hitting three-quarters of the greens in regulation (T4). It’s evidence of what usually elevates him in any tournament. Five top 25s in last 12 starts. 14 Garrick HiggoRelative to the field, he brings a jolt worthy of this attention. Placed T34 in a roller coaster of a debut last year (T10 after three rounds), and he just finished third at the Sanderson Farms.Relative to the field, he brings a jolt worthy of this attention. Placed T34 in a roller coaster of a debut last year (T10 after three rounds), and he just finished third at the Sanderson Farms. 13 Greyson SiggIn his rookie season, he connected for only one top 10, and not until late July (3M). He’s since opened 2022-23 by going 3-for-3 with a T9 (Sanderson Farms). Placed T22 here last year.In his rookie season, he connected for only one top 10, and not until late July (3M). He’s since opened 2022-23 by going 3-for-3 with a T9 (Sanderson Farms). Placed T22 here last year. 12 Ryan ArmourShort and straight off the tee, he’s the archetype for what plays up at Port Royal, and he’s proven it with a pair of T8s. Also reignited of late, most recently with a T13 at the Sanderson Farms.Short and straight off the tee, he’s the archetype for what plays up at Port Royal, and he’s proven it with a pair of T8s. Also reignited of late, most recently with a T13 at the Sanderson Farms. 11 Aaron RaiAs a terrific ball-striker, the Brit has positioned himself in position to pounce often. As he cycles through TOUR stops for a second time, the PGA TOUR sophomore should attain some consistency.As a terrific ball-striker, the Brit has positioned himself in position to pounce often. As he cycles through TOUR stops for a second time, the PGA TOUR sophomore should attain some consistency. 10 Adam SchenkThe 30-year-old has something brewing after recording a T12 at TPC Summerlin and a T16 at Narashino in his last two starts. Also logged a T26 in his only prior appearance here in 2020.The 30-year-old has something brewing after recording a T12 at TPC Summerlin and a T16 at Narashino in his last two starts. Also logged a T26 in his only prior appearance here in 2020. 9 Adrian Meronk
The 29-year-old tall drink of water from Poland does it all. Currently eighth in the DP World Tour ranking with a win in early July among four podium finishes in the last seven months.
8 Denny McCarthyHasn’t burst out of the gates like usual this season, but of the six in the field who competed at Congaree, he was the best at T37. Loyalty to Bermuda has paid off with a T15-T4-T39 run.Hasn’t burst out of the gates like usual this season, but of the six in the field who competed at Congaree, he was the best at T37. Loyalty to Bermuda has paid off with a T15-T4-T39 run. 7 Robby SheltonQuickly showcasing that he’s here to stay this time. The only multiple winner on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022 has opened his PGA TOUR return by going 3-for-3 with a pair of top 25s.Quickly showcasing that he’s here to stay this time. The only multiple winner on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022 has opened his PGA TOUR return by going 3-for-3 with a pair of top 25s. 6 S.H. KimAlready fulfilling the higher expectations with which he began his rookie season and his marvelous short game has transitioned. He’s 4-for-4 with a T13 (Sanderson Farms) and a T4 (Shriners).Already fulfilling the higher expectations with which he began his rookie season and his marvelous short game has transitioned. He’s 4-for-4 with a T13 (Sanderson Farms) and a T4 (Shriners). 5 Mark HubbardMaking the most of his regained fully exempt status, this is already his fifth start of 2022-23. He opened T21-T5 and has rested since ZOZO. Also 2-for-2 at Port Royal with a T22 last year.Making the most of his regained fully exempt status, this is already his fifth start of 2022-23. He opened T21-T5 and has rested since ZOZO. Also 2-for-2 at Port Royal with a T22 last year. 4 Russell KnoxYou’d expect a Scot to thrive when the wind blows, and he has. Perfect here with a T11 (2019), a T16 (2020), a T12 (2021) and a scoring average of 68.33. Two top 25s to open 2022-23.You’d expect a Scot to thrive when the wind blows, and he has. Perfect here with a T11 (2019), a T16 (2020), a T12 (2021) and a scoring average of 68.33. Two top 25s to open 2022-23. 3 Justin LowerHe’s been simmering for months. In last 10 starts across the PGA TOUR and KFT, he’s cashed nine times, five of which for a top 20. Sat T6 through 54 holes here last year en route to a T17.He’s been simmering for months. In last 10 starts across the PGA TOUR and KFT, he’s cashed nine times, five of which for a top 20. Sat T6 through 54 holes here last year en route to a T17. 2 Thomas DetrySince nabbing his card at the KFT Finals, the 29-year-old rookie from Belgium is 5-for-5 worldwide with a T5 (BMW PGA), a T12 (Fortinet) and a T9 (Sanderson Farms). T22 here last year.Since nabbing his card at the KFT Finals, the 29-year-old rookie from Belgium is 5-for-5 worldwide with a T5 (BMW PGA), a T12 (Fortinet) and a T9 (Sanderson Farms). T22 here last year. 1 Nick HardyContinues to make noise. Since making quick work of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a pair of top 15s, he’s opened 2022-23 with a T5 (Sanderson Farms) among three paydays in as many starts.Continues to make noise. Since making quick work of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a pair of top 15s, he’s opened 2022-23 with a T5 (Sanderson Farms) among three paydays in as many starts.
Seamus Power, Erik van Rooyen, Charley Hoffman and 2019 champion Brian Gay will be among the notables reviewed in Draws and Fades.
This is the fourth edition of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Port Royal Golf Course has been its only host. It’s situated on the western perimeter of the British territory. Like most (all?) things in Bermuda, it can’t hide from the wind, so that’s the primary defense on the par 71.
When Port Royal debuted in 2019, there was barely a sea breeze in the final round, but the wind machine has been flipped on since, and it will again be as you’d expect in these climes at this time of the year. Sustained winds up to 20 mph at times are forecast. With an elevated chance for rain and even boomers, this projects to be the toughest edition for scoring. In other words, the elements are going to allow par to have value at Port Royal.
Scoring averages of the last two editions have straddled both sides of par by a quarter-stroke. Last year’s checked in at 70.764. Objectively, lower ball flights keep intended flight paths below the invisible challenge, but Port Royal still is short enough that drivers are luxuries, not necessities. At just 6,828 yards, with greens average in size and putting surfaces rolling no longer than 10½ feet on the Stimpmeter (in fair conditions), the target to contend still is double digits under par.
ShotLink isn’t utilized on the island, so as was the norm before lasers were introduced to PGA TOUR a generation ago, only two holes in opposite directions are used to measure distance off the tee in this tournament – the par 5 second and the par-4 12th. Last year’s field average among all measured drives of 268.3 yards was the shortest among all courses all season. Even on a short, exposed track, that’s the wind acting as a wall. For the sake of historical comparison, it opened at an average of 306.7 yards in primarily pristine conditions in 2019.
If you want to try to have a laugh at the cost of a neighbor, ask what type of grass blankets Port Royal. Yucks aside, the rough isn’t entirely bermuda, in fact; it blends with zoysia. Just as it has been throughout the brief history of this competition, the longest of it is two inches.
Bermuda is situated one hour ahead of Eastern Time in the United States, so adjust your monitoring of the tournament accordingly.
