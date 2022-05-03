-
-
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo Championship
-
May 03, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- May 03, 2022
- Rory McIlroy has a nice history at the Wells Fargo Championship. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Wells Fargo Championship in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
RELATED: Play Pick 'Em Live
EXPERT PICKS: WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP
EXPERT PICKS: WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
me Rank Points PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 9
4,412
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 118
4,156
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 325
3,970
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 495
3,843
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 586
3,791
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,742
2,591
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 88
987
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,130 791 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 1,151
787
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,202
778
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 1,688
688
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 2,352
437
-
-