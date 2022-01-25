-
Expert Picks: Farmers Insurance Open
January 25, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- January 25, 2022
Top 10
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Farmers Insurance Open in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
Name Rank Points Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 105
2,250
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 120
2,235
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 144
2,216
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 585
2,032
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 740
1,977
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,395
1,617
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 340
703
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 479
683
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 578
672
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,687
532
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,687
532
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 1,728
525
