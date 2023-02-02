Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth still alive despite slow start at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Keep your eye on those leaving Spy.

When it comes to betting and fantasy picks at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am it behooves us to remember the three-course rotation means that not all things are created equal when we look at post round scores.

When light stopped play towards the end of the opening round Monterey Peninsula was averaging 69.791, or -1.209 shots under par, which helped Hank Lebioda take the lead with his 8-under 63. By the way, we tried to warn you .

Of the top 25 players on the leaderboard, 14 of them played Monterey Peninsula, nine of them were at Pebble Beach and just two at the most difficult course in Spyglass Hill. Pebble Beach averaged 70.995, or -1.005 under par while Spyglass Hill averaged 72.661, or 0.661 over par.

This information becomes valuable when we combine it with Friday’s current weather forecast from PGA TOUR meteorologist Joe Halvorson which indicates the early hours will be fraught with cold conditions and plenty or wind and rain, only to lessen as the morning continues.