Hitting Pebble’s tiny targets the key to success

If you want to go towards lottery odds then there is Kodaira (+30000), Kang (+40000) or Lebioda (+50000)! But they are this high for a reason. Although he ranks third on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach this season Kang has yet to make a cut. Unfortunately, his wedge game proximity is the weakness, ranking a dismal 212th on TOUR from 100-125 yards. Lebioda on the other hand ranks 15th on TOUR this season from this distance.