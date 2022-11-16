Pick 'Em Preview: The RSM Classic

Before you invest any more time into shopping for gifts for the holidays, give the last edition of PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live before the break a go. One more prize pool of $5,000 is for the taking at The RSM Classic.

The weeklong bets are the same as last week in Houston, and there’s a smorgasbord from which to choose your winner, Top 5 and Top 10. Glass and Rob serve their offerings below. Only one of the six is a PGA TOUR winner, so you get an easy idea of their expectations; well, at least before either slams the trunk on a guy.

Round 1 bets were not loaded into the interface as of Tuesday, so we’ve omitted guessing to eliminate confusion.

Good luck and have an outstanding holiday season!

Register for PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live here and monitor Rob’s and Glass’ progress as Influencers.

For a broader explanation of the format and FAQs, click here .

TOURNAMENT

TO WIN

Glass … Max McGreevy (+35000)

Going out with a bang in the Golden Isles!

The hope this week is that the full field has its collective eyes on the upcoming holidays or Davis Love III Barbecue. With so many first-time winners and a game that caters to taking chances, I'm going to shoot the moon early. The last time that the Oklahoma native was on coastal bermudagrass, he cashed T8 in Bermuda on another short track.

Let's get weird because we can!

Rob … Nick Hardy (+6000)

Before we dig into the holiday feasts, kudos to Glass for earning the last honors of the year. It didn’t help that I missed R3 3-balls last week, but those things happen when real-time windows are open for only a short time during tournaments suspended and restarted. No doubt I have the edge in the long-term, but he’s showing why it’s not how you start, play the first half, the middle portion, the early part of the second half and most of the home stretch, it’s how you walk off the calendar.

Glass will take me down again if McGreevy hits, and at those odds, I’d love to see it. Stories of someone connecting for real at PointsBet would be worth reading.

As for my selection, it’s simple. Hardy hasn’t relented in the 5½ months since returning from a wrist injury. He checks all the boxes, including prior experience at Sea Island (T63, 2021). With value stretched across a good portion of the top of the board, fluctuation in guys who start slow only will make it more difficult to convince me to jump to another charge unless Hardy gets nicked.

TOP 5

Rob … Scott Stallings (+1000)

Loving this line on a guy not far removed from a torrid stretch that yielded his debut at the TOUR Championship.

He has a solid, unspectacular record at Sea Island where all of his most recent trips were either lackluster or unfortunate due to one bad round. Just last year, he sat T5 entering the finale before backpedaling to T29 with a closing 73. Sure, we know that he’s been inconsistent throughout his career, but he’s nearest the best form of his life.

Glass … Denny McCarthy (+750)

Another stud on this surface, read about his recent performances here in Horses for Courses . Should feel comfortable here and will be looking to take the next step at Seaside.

TOP 10

Glass … Davis Thompson (+700)

Played here as an amateur three times and was T23 on debut. His results in his first four events with a TOUR card this season include T9 and T12 with zero missed cuts.

Oh, and he grew up here.

And his dad is the tournament director.

Giddy up, youngster!

Rob … Henrik Norlander (+1400)

Entirely worth the reach.

When he got off to the hot start at the Barracuda in July, we were treated to his passion to play on the PGA TOUR. He makes noise so infrequently, but he’s never bashful about running toward the trophy. This has been evident twice before at Sea Island.

The first two of his six career top-five finishes have occurred here, in 2016 (P2) and 2019 (T5), so there’s a strong level of comfort on top of his conditioned response. Also just hung up a T15 in Mexico, so there’s enough game of late to warrant this opening bid.

NOTE: While Glass and Rob typically stick with their selections as detailed in Pick ‘Em Preview, they are allowed the right to make changes at any time.