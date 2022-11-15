-
Horses for Courses: The RSM Classic
November 15, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Kevin Kisner returns to Sea Island as one of the best course fits for The RSM Classic. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The fall portion of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR sunsets on the Golden Isles of Georgia as a full field event of 156 golfers head to Sea Island Resort on St. Simons Island for The RSM Classic.
The ninth and final event before the holiday break will split the field of 156 over two courses, Seaside (host) and Plantation during the first two rounds. The top 65 and ties will return to Seaside for the final 36 holes of the calendar year.
The Seaside course was built by Colt and Alison in 1929. The classic has stood firmly as Tom Doak was the last to perform a major renovation and that was last century (1999).
The Plantation course was developed by Walter Travis in 1928 before local Davis Love III reinvented the layout in 2019.
Seaside was the only course in play from the inaugural event in 2010 through the first five editions. For the 2016 edition (2015 calendar year) and since, Plantation was added to the rotation and the field was expanded.
Seaside plays at 7,005 yards as a par-70 and has the oldest TifEagle greens on TOUR. Plantation stretches just 55 yards longer but provides four par-5s on a par-72 layout.
Seaside has larger green complexes but tighter fairways. Recovering with wedges from just two inches of Bermuda rough doesn't bother players of this caliber. Holing putts and getting up and down will create and keep momentum flowing on the weekend.
The addition of Plantation has increased scoring. The lowest aggregate on Seaside in the five seasons before the addition was just 16-under. In the seven editions with Plantation in the rotation the highest winning total was 17-under once. The next "worst" total is 19-under.
There's no mystery as to what's required this week: Going low.
Both courses have plenty of water and sand to frame the action but the average winning totals suggest those penalty areas might be more in play for the vacationers.
The 13th edition involving Seaside should provide an excellent reference for those who have visited frequently. As is the case with a shootout on one of the shortest layouts on TOUR, the door is open for any and all comers.
Robert Streb returns as the only multiple winner. Seven of the 12 champions claimed their maiden TOUR win here, including five of the last seven. The last four winners have also been in their 30s.
The course record at Seaside (60) was matched twice last year while the tournament record (22-under) was also tied.
The 2022 purse is $8.1 million with the winner receiving $1.458 million and 500 FedExCup points.
We can’t ignore mother nature here as winds are expected to blow 10 MPH or more each day. Temperatures fall throughout the week and chilly highs of upper 50s and low 60s is on the menu this week. BRRRRRRRRRR!
Giddy up! Let's find Horses for Courses!
Horses for Courses High Five
-Players listed only if they are in the field for 2022-
Robert Streb (Win: +12500; Top 10: +900; Top 20: +400)
Won the last time Seaside was the exclusive host and claimed a second TOUR win here in the 2021 season with Plantation in the rotation. Won both events in a playoff and signed for a round of 63 in each victory. Only other big finish is T25 from eight events.
Kevin Kisner (Win: +5000; Top 10: +400; Top 20: +190)
First TOUR win here in 2016 season. Shares tournament scoring record (22-under) and owns largest margin of victory (six shots). Lost playoff to Streb in 2021 season and also owns a pair of T4 paydays. All-time money leader and owns five top 10s from seven made cuts. Worst finish is T26.
Webb Simpson (Win: +5000; Top 10: +450; Top 20: +200)
Sits third on the all-time money list sans a victory. Of his 38 rounds here (WD after making the cut in 2018 season) 35 are in the red. Last four visits T8-T37-P2-3rd. In 10 starts, has zero MC’s and five have cashed top 10. Seventh straight appearance.
Mackenzie Hughes (Win: +4000; Top 10: +300; Top 20: +150)
Opened with 61 and won a five-man playoff on debut in 2017 season. MC in three of his next four. Solo second last year after opening with 63 and closing with 62. Seventh straight appearance.
Zach Johnson (Win: +12500; Top 10: +900; Top 20: +400)
First seven editions for the resident resulted in zero top 10 paychecks and three MC. Next five tries he's racked up T6-T7-T8-T16 while posting a 61. Aging like fine wine!
Odds sourced on Tuesday, November 15th at 2 p.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm.
Pipped at the Post
Denny McCarthy (Win: +3300; Top 10: +260; Top 20: +130): Last three T10-MC-T8. Posted 13-under on Seaside in both top 10 paydays. Imagine if he figures out Plantation! Best Seaside round is 62 (Rd 2, 2020).
Chris Kirk (Win: +6600; Top 10: +500; Top 20: +240): The 2014 winner has cashed eight of 12 but last top 10 (T4) was in 2018 season. Of eight paydays, six are T25 or better but last three - MC-T18-MC. Former Sea Island resident has played all 12 editions.
Tom Hoge (Win: +2200; Top 10: +225; Top 20: +100) T37 or better in five of eight starts including a career best T4 last year. Added T9 in 2016 season. Making eighth consecutive appearance.
Seamus Power (Win: +2200; Top 10: +200; Top 20: -110): Made only second cut in five tries last year for T4. Last four rounds on Seaside are 20-under including 63 to open last year. Better late than never!
JJ Spaun (Win: +4000; Top 10: +333; Top 20: +160): Runner up in 2017 season. Only MC here from six tries was on the number. Owns rounds of 62 and 64 on Seaside. Seventh consecutive appearance.
Bookies Bonus
Taylor Moore (Top 10: +333): T8 on debut last year.
Matthew NeSmith (Top 20: +160, Make Cut: -250): 3/3. T29, T15 and T14 last three years.
Keith Mitchell (Top 20: +120, Make Cut: -275): Posted 32-under his last three visits (T12, T44 and T14).
Tyler Duncan (Top 40: +200): 2020 season champion.
Austin Cook (Top 40: +200): 2018 season champion.
