Horses for Courses: The RSM Classic

The fall portion of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR sunsets on the Golden Isles of Georgia as a full field event of 156 golfers head to Sea Island Resort on St. Simons Island for The RSM Classic.

The ninth and final event before the holiday break will split the field of 156 over two courses, Seaside (host) and Plantation during the first two rounds. The top 65 and ties will return to Seaside for the final 36 holes of the calendar year.

The Seaside course was built by Colt and Alison in 1929. The classic has stood firmly as Tom Doak was the last to perform a major renovation and that was last century (1999).

The Plantation course was developed by Walter Travis in 1928 before local Davis Love III reinvented the layout in 2019.

Seaside was the only course in play from the inaugural event in 2010 through the first five editions. For the 2016 edition (2015 calendar year) and since, Plantation was added to the rotation and the field was expanded.

Seaside plays at 7,005 yards as a par-70 and has the oldest TifEagle greens on TOUR. Plantation stretches just 55 yards longer but provides four par-5s on a par-72 layout.

Seaside has larger green complexes but tighter fairways. Recovering with wedges from just two inches of Bermuda rough doesn't bother players of this caliber. Holing putts and getting up and down will create and keep momentum flowing on the weekend.

The addition of Plantation has increased scoring. The lowest aggregate on Seaside in the five seasons before the addition was just 16-under. In the seven editions with Plantation in the rotation the highest winning total was 17-under once. The next "worst" total is 19-under.

There's no mystery as to what's required this week: Going low.

Both courses have plenty of water and sand to frame the action but the average winning totals suggest those penalty areas might be more in play for the vacationers.

The 13th edition involving Seaside should provide an excellent reference for those who have visited frequently. As is the case with a shootout on one of the shortest layouts on TOUR, the door is open for any and all comers.

Robert Streb returns as the only multiple winner. Seven of the 12 champions claimed their maiden TOUR win here, including five of the last seven. The last four winners have also been in their 30s.

The course record at Seaside (60) was matched twice last year while the tournament record (22-under) was also tied.

The 2022 purse is $8.1 million with the winner receiving $1.458 million and 500 FedExCup points.

We can’t ignore mother nature here as winds are expected to blow 10 MPH or more each day. Temperatures fall throughout the week and chilly highs of upper 50s and low 60s is on the menu this week. BRRRRRRRRRR!

Giddy up! Let's find Horses for Courses!