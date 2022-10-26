Pick 'Em Preview: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Given the construct of its field, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship won’t be for the faint of heart. Yet, it also increases the possibility of record-high scoring in PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live.

TOURNAMENT

TO WIN

Rob … Henrik Norlander (+8000)

As eager as I was in launching the board, I can’t justify pointing an arrow at anyone longer than these odds, so we’ll start here and adjust as always (unfortunately).

The Swede’s strongest skills keep the ball in play from tee to green, so he’s a lottery ticket with the putter. A lot like Sepp Straka, who broke through at The Honda Classic – I’ll never forget it! – Norlander has multiple seasons of experience without a victory on the PGA TOUR, so if he wants to make a change, he can start with the man in the mirror.

This is his third appearance at Port Royal. He cashed in the inaugural edition in 2019 when you’d expect a ball-striker to step out front. Five of his six career rounds on the course are under par.

Glass … Vaughn Taylor (+20000)

Absolutely NO REASON this week not to have fun with this pick PRE-TOURNAMENT, so let's dance.

His last top 10 was in a similar field in Puerto Rico last March when he picked up T7. You bet I'm grasping at straws! His last win on TOUR came out of nowhere when he won at Pebble Beach in 2016, so I'm looking to recreate history in Bermuda this week. The format allows us to reload once the pipe dream wakes up covered in bogeys.

TOP 10

Glass … Ryan Armour (+625)

Traditional Horse for Course has witnessed Brian Gay pulling this off at an, ahem, extended age, so he'll believe as well.

Nothing wrong with a bit of veteran love this week as they know how to survive the elements and keep the ball in play in tough situations.

Rob … Austin Eckroat (+625)

It’s black and white. Although he’s one of my Sleepers , rising for this finish would be a bonus. Good thing we’re likely going to have multiple opportunities to pivot!

Actually, I noted that he’s the only rookie with as many as three paydays and without a top 10, so that’s the kind of bulletin-board material that I expect to inspire him. He’s also not a debutant what with a T22 here last year.

TOP 20

Rob … Austin Eckroat (+225)

This is where I plan on retaining the investment even if given a choice. Getting back more than double the virtual investment is sufficient. His proclivity to find fairways and greens is the peace of mind we all want if this bet proves to be a hit-it-and-hope experience. It’s as easy as 1-2-3, at least in theory.

Glass … Kevin Yu (+300)

Won't be intimidated by the field and has enough chops throughout the bag to factor this week.

Always the most conservative of the three BIG BETS of the week as the window can get sticky or stuck closed on the weekends. I'm going to ride the youth to figure out a way to crash the party in Southampton.

ROUND 1

LEADER

Glass … Austin Smotherman (+7000)

Start early so you can play often! Fantastic player tee to green means I'll need a hot ROUND, not week, with the flat stick to cash in here. MC here last year but posted 67 in the second round suggests he might have figured it out. If not, I have all morning (minus the one-hour time difference) to adjust.

The front nine on which Smotherman opens doesn't have the four most difficult holes on the ledger, so I'd start on this side first.

Rob … Henrik Norlander (+7000)

I’m always so impressed at Glass’ positive energy for the FRL. I mean, why not, but rotating the bingo ball and hoping that my guy is B1 (be the one!) requires so much more luck than know-how. I can’t beat it.

With threatening weather in the forecast, it’s possible that R1 won’t finish on Thursday, but if there isn’t a delay, scoring should be equitable across the waves, anyway. In other words, even though we always want to target an early starter, keep a finger on eject unless your guy matches Taylor Pendrith’s course-record 61.

Norlander is my outright and he goes off in the second threesome (off 10). He’ll have signed his card by the time I’m lucid, so firing up the glowing rectangle to see if I’m in position to deposit 1,750 coins could be almost as much fun as any Halloween party that I’ve attended.

Whatever happens here, enjoy it out there this weekend.

