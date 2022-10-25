Horses for Courses: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Brian Gay is the only previous champion of three to tee it up this week as the TOUR heads back to Bermuda for the fourth consecutive season.

RELATED: Expert Picks | Sleeper Picks

Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton has been the canvas for the previous three editions and will take up that honor again this season. Robert Trent Jones laid out the seaside tract in 1970 and helped bring it up to modern day speed in 1995. The last major renovation was in the 2008-2009 years by Roger Rulewich as he was prepping it for the Grand Slam of Golf (2009-2014).

The Par-71 sits at 6,828 for the fourth consecutive edition. Hardly overpowering Port Royal provides only one Par-4 hole stretching past 440 yards. Of the three Par-5 holes two won't climb past 520 yards and the longest only extends 553 yards.

Wind is a constant in this part of the world and defends the course along with elevation changes and doglegs.

Only 19 acres of fairway suggests controlling the ball out of the two inches of Bermuda/Zoysia will be a factor this week.

The Champion Bermuda greens will be prepped for wind and weather and won't reach speeds on the Stimpmeter that TOUR pros are used to navigating.

Mother Nature will have her say as thunderstorms and rain are in the forecast for tournament days.

For the third time in four seasons it will provide full prize pool money and full benefits to the winner. On the line outside of $6.5 million and 500 FedExCup points is a trip to Maui for the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January plus a stroll down Magnolia Lane come April.

The previous three winners here have been aged in the 20s, 30s and 40s and were listed at +6000 or worse in pretournament odds.

Need more details about the course? Read Rob Bolton's Power Rankings and Adam Stanley's The First Look .

Please read Statistically Speaking as well!

Giddy up! Let's find Horses for Courses!