Pick 'Em Preview: THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

To commemorate the return of the PGA TOUR to the United States, PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live has replaced the Top 20 with Top USA Player in TOURNAMENT betting for THE CJ CUP at South Carolina.

Calculating the arc of a dart hurled at one-quarter of the field guaranteed to record a top 20 in the 78-man competition introduces odds low enough to eliminate the play, anyway, so whatever coins pocketed would’ve been negligible. No doubt we’ll be back on that board again soon.

There are boxes of chalk at Congaree Golf Club this week, so values of next-tier talent are sizable in spots. We’ve shared ours below. Feel free to copy our homework.

TOURNAMENT

TO WIN

Glass … Lucas Glover (+30000)

Whew. Back on "normal" time and back to making normal decisions!

With a massive field (21 of the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking) entered this week, I have zero issues trolling for outsiders. Glover is a Professional Ambassador for Congaree Golf Club, and the native South Carolinian should have the best handle of what's in front of the field this week. The last time he was on bermuda, he posted T3 at TPC Southwind with four rounds in the 60s. And as usual, if this plan falls through, I'll have 77 other choices to pick up throughout the weekend! Dare to dream!

Rob … Sepp Straka (+8000)

The strapping Austrian led me to my best finish in PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live, that a bronze for his breakthrough victory at The Honda Classic where I latched on at +10000 to win during his second round. More recently, he made me look like a fool – the most recent in a long line of the guilty – when he almost won the Sanderson Farms Championship at the top of this month. The conservative prognosticator in me went to school. Lesson learned.

Because he’s comfortable on the leaderboard, and because I’m going to continue to open at long odds every week, this is a tasty choice against a stiff field. Congaree projects to reward a notable, so I wasn’t loving anyone else outside this range.

TOP 10

Rob … Rickie Fowler (+475)

If you’re a loyal reader, thank you, and I swear that I’m not playing Whac-a-Rickie.

I loved, Loved, LOVED him at the Shriners. Lo and behold, he missed the cut. He then rose again for a co-runner-up at the ZOZO to pile on a season-opening T6 at the Fortinet. So, to open with these odds for another top 10, I’ll cowboy up for that.

But yes, I’ll disclose that it doesn’t suck that this window has opened enough lately to count on its cooperation at Congaree.

Glass … Cam Davis (+475)

The big-hitting Aussie will have plenty of room to operate and navigate. The former Australian Open winner at 22 should enjoy the design that reminds him of home. Best finish on TOUR last year? Yep, a T3 in South Carolina on Hilton Head Island at Harbour Town.

There was plenty of opportunity in this window last week but I'm hoping I don't need it again THIS week!

TOP USA PLAYER

Glass … Luke List (+6600)

Knowing my luck, this won't open during the four rounds, so let's get lucky!

Rumor has it he holds the "unofficial" course record, so I'll ride my luck on that being the case. His last top 10 was on a massive tract, Torrey Pines (win), so let's hope he finds what he's looking for this week. If not, I'll pivot back to plenty of chalk from the category as the weekend moves along. Bermuda back in play this week will be an interesting angle to follow.

Rob … Justin Thomas (+750)

As Glass invokes his favorite Daft Punk tune, I’m not as confident, rather, not at all confident that I’ll be catching this bet again if it unlocks. While it’d be easy to comp the possibility to the Top 20 bets we’ve made, I seem to recall that previous Top USA Player bets have remained closed for business, at least during my waking hours.

So, this is an easy call. JT is top American at No. 3 in my Power Rankings .

ROUND 1

NOTE: PGA TOUR Pick 'Em Live doesn't include a R1 Leader for THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, but if you're considering a wager at PointsBet, Glass and Rob argue for two worthy possibilities below.

LEADER

Glass … Rory McIlroy (+1600)

It's my rule so I'm not deferring! And why would I? If he's in the field, and I think he has a chance to win, it's Round 1 where it starts. The good news for the GLASS-HALF-EMPTY crew is that he tees off in the 11th group so there's time to #PIVOT if he's not on #59Watch.

The three first-round leaders from the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree posted 64, but none of them are entered this week in case you didn't read Horses for Courses .

Rob … Emiliano Grillo (+5000)

Here we go again. East Coast golf. By the time I’m lucid on Thursday, the first two or three threesomes will be done for the day, so I’m inclined to buy early and save the receipt. ( Everyone is going off 1 , by the way.)

The Argentine goes out in the second threesome. He’s been ssssssstriping it lately, so I expect my first facial expression of the day to be a :). The rub is that he’s a better closer than he is an opener. That’s good for him and middling for us, but I’m still going to sleep well.

NOTE: While Glass and Rob typically stick with their selections as detailed in Pick ‘Em Preview, they are allowed the right to make changes at any time.