-
-
Horses for Courses: Europeans and Internationals have edge at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
-
-
October 18, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Matt Fitzpatrick heads into Congaree Golf Club as one of the best course matches in the field. (Ross Skinnaird/PGA TOUR)
European and other International stars could have an edge as THE CJ CUP will be played on a new course for the fourth time in four seasons this week.
RELATED: Expert Picks | Sleeper Picks
The 2022 edition will feature Tom Fazio's work at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, (the venue that hosted the PGA TOUR’s Palmetto Championship in June of 2021) after stints at NINE BRIDGES on Jeju Island, South Korea and back-to-back Fazio designs in Las Vegas in Shadow Creek Golf Club and The Summit Club.
Sitting at 7,665 yards and playing to Par-71, there's no faking it around this joint. While humidity in June had Congaree play a little different from usual, this time around firm and fast conditions will be on the menu from the word go.
Bunkers? Nope, BEACHES litter the property with sandy areas covering upwards of 130 acres. Rough is minimal, if at all, and Bermuda tee to green is back for this week.
The 78-man field event will host 21 of the top 30 players in the OWGR. Of those 78 players 36 teed it up last week in the Tokyo suburbs. Returning from the 2021 Palmetto Championship are 19 players who will have a leg up on the competition.
As always get the full picture by reading Rob Bolton's Power Rankings, Jeff Eisenband's Five Things to Know: Congaree Golf Club; Adam Stanley’s The First Look and of course Statistically Speaking.
Horses for Courses High Five
-Players listed only if they are in the field for 2022-
Rory McIlroy (Win: +700; Top 5: +130; Top 10: -165; Top 20: -400; Top 30: -800)
Winner at The Summit Club in this event last year. More than plenty of reps on Fazio designs/redesigns including T4 at Caves Valley and T21 at Shadow Creek. Also victorious in Sydney, Australia.
Tyrrell Hatton (Win: +4000; Top 5: +650; Top 10: +300; Top 20: +130; Top 30: -160)
Best returning finisher from 2021 as he shared second at the Palmetto Championship. Made THREE eagles in third round including back-to-back efforts on holes 15 and 16. Cashed T3 at Shadow Creek and T18 at The Summit Club.
Harris English (Win: +12500; Top 5: +1600; Top 10: +750; Top 20: +333; Top 30: +140)
A T14 at Congaree and a 10th at Shadow Creek plus a WD (-8 after three rounds) at The Summit Club. Played from the final group on Sunday at Congaree before closing with 40 on the inward nine.
Matt Fitzpatrick (Win: +2200; Top 5: +350; Top 10: +170; Top 20: -135; Top 30: -300)
Figured it out as the week progressed closing 69-66 for T10 last time at Congaree. Played final 27 holes bogey free. T12 at Shadow Creek.
Sungjae Im (Win: +2200; Top 5: +350; Top 10: +160; Top 20: -145; Top 30: -300)
A T35 Congaree and T45 Shadow Creek but T9 at The Summit Club and T3 at Caves Valley. Played his final 54 holes here in 7-under after opening with 75. Was 3-1-1 on hard and fast Royal Melbourne in 2019 Presidents Cup. Quick learner.
Odds sourced on Tuesday, October 18th at 2 p.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm.
Pipped at the Post
Jordan Spieth (Win: +2800; Top 5: +450; Top 10: +200; Top 20: -110; Top 30: -225) - Winner of a pair of Australian Opens, albeit in Sydney, he'll understand the requirements this week as Congaree pays homage to the designs of the Sand Belt.
Cam Davis (Win: +8000; Top 5: +1100; Top 10: +450; Top 20: +200; Top 30: -125) - Won Australian Open in 2017 as a 22-year-old (Sydney). Proven TOUR winner with sand belt pedigree.
Chez Reavie (Win: +25000; Top 5: +3000; Top 10: +1400; Top 20: +600; Top 30: +250) - Three rounds of 69 or better at the Palmetto Championship but third round 73 kept him to T14 instead of the top 10.
Seamus Power (Win: +10000; Top 5: +1400; Top 10: +650; Top 20: +275; Top 30: +120) - Opened the Palmetto Championship 70-66 (T4) after 36 holes before cooling to T19.
Lucas Glover (Win: +30000; Top 5: +3300; Top 10: +1400; Top 20: +600; Top 30: +250) - Course ambassador for Congaree Golf Club should know this layout better than most.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org
-
-