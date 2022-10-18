Horses for Courses: Europeans and Internationals have edge at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

European and other International stars could have an edge as THE CJ CUP will be played on a new course for the fourth time in four seasons this week.

The 2022 edition will feature Tom Fazio's work at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, (the venue that hosted the PGA TOUR’s Palmetto Championship in June of 2021) after stints at NINE BRIDGES on Jeju Island, South Korea and back-to-back Fazio designs in Las Vegas in Shadow Creek Golf Club and The Summit Club.

Sitting at 7,665 yards and playing to Par-71, there's no faking it around this joint. While humidity in June had Congaree play a little different from usual, this time around firm and fast conditions will be on the menu from the word go.

Bunkers? Nope, BEACHES litter the property with sandy areas covering upwards of 130 acres. Rough is minimal, if at all, and Bermuda tee to green is back for this week.

The 78-man field event will host 21 of the top 30 players in the OWGR. Of those 78 players 36 teed it up last week in the Tokyo suburbs. Returning from the 2021 Palmetto Championship are 19 players who will have a leg up on the competition.

Giddy up! Let's find Horses for Courses.