Power Rankings: THE CJ CUP
October 17, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Rory McIlroy’s Round 4 highlights from THE CJ CUP
From South Korea to South Carolina, albeit eventually and out of necessity.
After three years contested on Jeju Island at the southern tip of the Asian country, THE CJ CUP has been held in the United States since 2020 due to ongoing challenges related to the pandemic. This year’s host is Congaree Golf Club in The Palmetto State.
If the stage for THE CJ CUP at South Carolina sounds familiar, it should. Keep reading beneath the projected contenders for a brief history of the worthy track, how it should test and more.
POWER RANKINGS: THE CJ CUP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Emiliano GrilloRose for yet another top-five finish – his fourth in nine starts – this time a solo fourth at Narashino. Continues to showcase how improved putting can pay off world-class ball-striking.Rose for yet another top-five finish – his fourth in nine starts – this time a solo fourth at Narashino. Continues to showcase how improved putting can pay off world-class ball-striking. 14 Matt FitzpatrickThe U.S. Open champion has stayed busy since finishing T15 in the FedExCup. He’s played four times on the DP World Tour with a set-best playoff loss in Italy. T10 at Congaree in 2021.The U.S. Open champion has stayed busy since finishing T15 in the FedExCup. He’s played four times on the DP World Tour with a set-best playoff loss in Italy. T10 at Congaree in 2021. 13 Sam BurnsHasn’t recorded a top-15 finish in over four months, but he’s a bona fide threat every time he pegs it. Power, precision and putting play everywhere, but that combo plays up at Congaree.Hasn’t recorded a top-15 finish in over four months, but he’s a bona fide threat every time he pegs it. Power, precision and putting play everywhere, but that combo plays up at Congaree. 12 Sungjae ImIt wasn’t the prettiest of overall performances at Narashino but he closed with a week-best 66 for a T29. He had been on fire otherwise, so he’s entitled to a hiccup. Placed T35 here in 2021.It wasn’t the prettiest of overall performances at Narashino but he closed with a week-best 66 for a T29. He had been on fire otherwise, so he’s entitled to a hiccup. Placed T35 here in 2021. 11 Sahith TheegalaAfter a T5 at ZOZO, the 24-year-old PGA TOUR sophomore has picked up where he left off as a rookie with two top 10s in first three starts. He now has seven top 20s in his last 13.After a T5 at ZOZO, the 24-year-old PGA TOUR sophomore has picked up where he left off as a rookie with two top 10s in first three starts. He now has seven top 20s in his last 13. 10 Keegan BradleyThe emotional triumph at Narashino punctuated what has been terrific form all year, so the hard part will be turning the page and resetting. Thing is, he’s an even better fit for Congaree.The emotional triumph at Narashino punctuated what has been terrific form all year, so the hard part will be turning the page and resetting. Thing is, he’s an even better fit for Congaree. 9 Jordan SpiethThe Man of the Match at the Presidents Cup thanks to his 5-0-0 record. Congaree’s forgiveness off the tee is helpful but his added distance should be as effective as it was at Quail Hollow.The Man of the Match at the Presidents Cup thanks to his 5-0-0 record. Congaree’s forgiveness off the tee is helpful but his added distance should be as effective as it was at Quail Hollow. 8 Max HomaSince successfully defending his title at Silverado, he’s gone on to contribute a 4-0-0 record at the Presidents Cup and finish T20 at the Shriners. Remains as good and grounded as ever.Since successfully defending his title at Silverado, he’s gone on to contribute a 4-0-0 record at the Presidents Cup and finish T20 at the Shriners. Remains as good and grounded as ever. 7 Tom Kim
Eh, you can’t win ‘em all. Chased victory at Shriners with a T25 at ZOZO where his overall form was inconsistent. Congaree’s length will put pressure on his long irons, but he’s built for it.
6 Shane LowryThis is his first TOUR action since a T12 at the BMW Championship. Three weeks later, and after months of teasing, he finally connected for victory at the BMW PGA Championship.This is his first TOUR action since a T12 at the BMW Championship. Three weeks later, and after months of teasing, he finally connected for victory at the BMW PGA Championship. 5 Scottie SchefflerScuffled at the Presidents Cup but he’ll have other chances. Prior to it, he capped a phenomenal season with a T3 (BMW) and a T2 (TOUR Championship), and was voted Player of the Year.Scuffled at the Presidents Cup but he’ll have other chances. Prior to it, he capped a phenomenal season with a T3 (BMW) and a T2 (TOUR Championship), and was voted Player of the Year. 4 Viktor HovlandOpened his PGA TOUR season with a T5 at Narashino where he paid off a third-round 64. With that tuneup, length and laser-like game on approach, he’s a target at brawny Congaree.Opened his PGA TOUR season with a T5 at Narashino where he paid off a third-round 64. With that tuneup, length and laser-like game on approach, he’s a target at brawny Congaree. 3 Justin ThomasCruised to a 4-1-0 slate at the Presidents Cup in last live action. With as strong and balanced a skill set as anyone anywhere, he’ll like Congaree. Largely unfamiliar greens are beneficial.Cruised to a 4-1-0 slate at the Presidents Cup in last live action. With as strong and balanced a skill set as anyone anywhere, he’ll like Congaree. Largely unfamiliar greens are beneficial. 2 Jon RahmSeason debut. Rested since blistering the final round of the Open de España with a 9-under 62 to win by six. Shared runner-up honors in his prior start at the BMW PGA Championship.Season debut. Rested since blistering the final round of the Open de España with a 9-under 62 to win by six. Shared runner-up honors in his prior start at the BMW PGA Championship. 1 Rory McIlroyHe was so worn out and beat up after winning his third FedExCup and the Vardon Trophy that he’s gone T2-4th-T4 on the DP World Tour since. No. 1 in the OWGR is within reach.He was so worn out and beat up after winning his third FedExCup and the Vardon Trophy that he’s gone T2-4th-T4 on the DP World Tour since. No. 1 in the OWGR is within reach.
Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Billy Horschel and Tyrrell Hatton will be among the notables reviewed in Draws and Fades.
The PGA TOUR’s first (and only prior) stop at this week’s host course was for the Palmetto Championship at Congaree in June of 2021. Garrick Higgo prevailed, and after gaining entry via a commissioner exemption no less. To put the timing of that tournament into perspective, it was two seasons ago and it marked the first anniversary of the Return to Golf after the three-month shutdown due to COVID-19.
The TOUR’s return to Congaree is for a much different competition. Whereas the Palmetto Championship hosted a full field of 156 with a 36-hole cut, THE CJ CUP at South Carolina reserves room for only 78, and there is no cut. Officially, eight spots are saved for golfers from South Korea – five KPGA members and three via the Official World Golf Ranking – but there are 14 natives or golfers with South Korean heritage committed thanks to the growing depth of talent among members. Of those who competed in the Palmetto Championship, 19 are back this week. Higgo did not qualify.
Congaree Golf Club was designed by Tom Fazio. He and his team sought out to replicate the kind of layout that you’d find in Australia’s Sandbelt region in Melbourne. So, there isn’t a relevant sightline that isn’t consumed with sand and/or native area.
Congaree is a par 71 with three par 5s and it tips at 7,655 yards. Rough essentially is a rumor on the property, but what little there is has been allowed to scale to four inches. Champion bermuda greens are average in size and prepped to run as far as 13 feet on the Stimpmeter.
Hot and humid conditions dominated for the first three rounds here in 2021, but the elements this week will be considerably different, as you’d expect four months and change later in the year. Thursday’s daytime high won’t eclipse 70 degrees. It will warm gradually thereafter but the highest temperatures will settle in the mid-70s. Rain is not expected and winds will be light, so Congaree is poised to be pure.
The host course averaged 71.743 for the 156-man field in 2021. That slotted it as the second-hardest of all non-majors in the super season of 2020-21 and about a half-shot higher than third-hardest Riviera Country Club, host of 120 golfers for The Genesis Invitational.
Because of its length, Congaree will reward distance off the tee, but the fairways are generous, so it’s more of a second-shot exercise than it seems. Taut games on approach and with the shortest sticks will define the final leaderboard.
