Statistically Speaking: Better go low or you’ll bust in Vegas

Get hot, stay hot! If you are looking for the numbers to send you somewhere ahead of your fantasy and gaming needs this week you have to know going low is the only option at TPC Summerlin in the Shriners Children’s Open.

This very familiar Par-71 at 7,255 yards is known for notching up birdies and eagles when we get calm desert skies and velvet-like Bentgrass greens and with limited wind in the forecast get ready for the roars from the Vegas faithful.

The recipe here is to keep the ball in the fairway and attack flags on the ample 7,400 square foot targets. Hot putters also will factor as most will paint the large green complexes.

Scoring is not optional this week:

• Of the previous 13 winners, 10 have posted 20-under or better.

• Tournament scoring record is 24-under posted three times, including last year.

• Last three seasons have produced 134 bogey free rounds.

• 43 players 10-under or better last year.

• 56 players 10-under or better 2020.

• 60 players 10-under or better 2019.

Let's look back at what past champions have used to excel at TPC Summerlin

Key Statistics

Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season.

Rounds in the 60s