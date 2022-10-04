-
-
DAILY FANTASY
Statistically Speaking: Better go low or you’ll bust in Vegas
-
-
October 04, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Keith Mitchell looks poised for a nice week at TPC Summerlin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Get hot, stay hot! If you are looking for the numbers to send you somewhere ahead of your fantasy and gaming needs this week you have to know going low is the only option at TPC Summerlin in the Shriners Children’s Open.
This very familiar Par-71 at 7,255 yards is known for notching up birdies and eagles when we get calm desert skies and velvet-like Bentgrass greens and with limited wind in the forecast get ready for the roars from the Vegas faithful.
The recipe here is to keep the ball in the fairway and attack flags on the ample 7,400 square foot targets. Hot putters also will factor as most will paint the large green complexes.
Scoring is not optional this week:
• Of the previous 13 winners, 10 have posted 20-under or better.
• Tournament scoring record is 24-under posted three times, including last year.
• Last three seasons have produced 134 bogey free rounds.
• 43 players 10-under or better last year.
• 56 players 10-under or better 2020.
• 60 players 10-under or better 2019.
Let's look back at what past champions have used to excel at TPC Summerlin
Key Statistics
Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season.
As we saw above, rounds in the 70s need not apply. You got to push your chips all in here. You must score to win! TPC Summerlin has ranked in the top nine easiest courses the last three seasons. Those of you who are curious for KFT graduates stats please click here and navigate.
Rank Player T3 Tom Hoge 6 Keith Mitchell T7 Brian Harman T7 Adam Svensson 10 Sungjae Im T13 Denny McCarthy T13 Aaron Wise T15 Adam Hadwin T15 Maverick McNealy T15 JT Poston T15 Andrew Putnam
Putting: Birdie or Better Percentage
Hitting GIR and converting chances has been the hallmark of previous champions. Of the last seven, six have ranked T12 or better. Score, score and score!
Rank Player 4 Patrick Cantlay 6 Vince Whaley 10 Lucas Herbert 12 Maverick McNealy 13 Cam Davis 14 Danny Lee 25 Rory Sabbatini 28 Peter Malnati T32 Keith Mitchell
Of the last six winners four have ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in this category. The outlier was Kevin Na who checked in at No. 55. All he did is roll in 558 feet of putts, a ShotLink era record. Hard to replicate that!
Rank Player 9 Sungjae Im 14 Patrick Cantlay 16 Mito Pereira 20 Chris Kirk 24 Max Homa 25 Aaron Wise 29 Keith Mitchell 30 Martin Laird 33 Tom Hoge 34 Gary Woodland
Circle birdies. Double circle eagles. Last year there were 74 eagles, the most on one course on TOUR since 2019. Chances to get low everywhere need to be taken! The cut here the last three seasons has been 5-under, 7-under and 5-under! The more, the merrier and a better chance for the weekend!
Rank Player 5 Patrick Cantlay 13 Maverick McNealy 19 Vince Whaley 22 Aaron Wise 24 Sungjae Im 27 Cam Davis 28 Taylor Pendrith 29 Emiliano Grillo 31 Keith Mitchell
The Bottom Line
With the above key stats in mind, it’s not hard to see why Patrick Cantlay tops the betting markets (+700) and costs the most in DFS. He’s a former champion and has finished no lower than T8 in four starts. Of 16 rounds, seven are 65 or better.
Defending champion Sungjae Im (+1200) also features heavily in key stats as does Maverick McNealy.
Don’t sleep on Keith Mitchell. He’s on all four lists above and sits at +4600 to win the tournament.
As always don’t forget to also look at Horses for Courses, and Rob Bolton’s Sleepers for extra value and the Power Rankings for the top of the board considerations.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org
-
-