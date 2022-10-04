-
Horses for Courses: Shriners Children's Open
October 04, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
Negative numbers are everywhere this week in Las Vegas! On the board, on The Strip but more importantly required on the scorecards at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin.
For the 15th consecutive season TPC Summerlin will provide the very familiar canvas to paint birdies and eagles. Taking over as exclusive host in 2008 and playing to Par-71 since 2009, this desert scoring fiesta has cured what ailed TOUR pros in the early days of the wrap around season over the last decade.
The lack of wind, light rough and perfectly conditioned Bentgrass greens is an optimum recipe for scoring. The Par-71 plays to 7,255 yards on the scorecard but a bit of altitude will shrink it down.
The previous 13 events have produced winning scores of 20-under or better 10 times. Defending champion Sungjae Im became the third player to post 24-under and share the tournament scoring record. The previous two events required 23-under plus a playoff to determine the winner.
Patrick Cantlay provided the outlier in 2017 (2018 season) at nine-under as the wind howled all weekend. The next highest winning score was 16-under on a windy weekend in 2015 (2016 season). Rod Pampling and JJ Henry share the course record of 60.
As always get more info in Rob Bolton's Power Rankings, Adam Stanley's The First Look and also Statistically Speaking, but first let's find the horses for this course!
Horses for Courses High Five
- Players listed only if they are in the field for 2022; minimum two top 10 finishes.
Martin Laird (Win: +8000; Top 5: +1600; Top 10: +750; Top 20: +350; Top 40: +120)
Winning trumps everything in this city so the two-time playoff winner goes first! First victory came in 2009; the second was in season 2021 as a sponsor's exemption. His 2010 title defense saw a playoff loss to a walk off ACE by Jonathan Byrd. Cashed in 10 of 12, including T11 last year. Just over 20 percent of rounds (9 of 44) are 65 or better.
Patrick Cantlay (Win: +700; Top 5: +140; Top 10: -145; Top 20: -250; Top 40: -500)
Posted 23-under, 20-under, 18-under and 9-under in four visits. Strangely the only victory is the latter. Lost in a playoff on 23-under. Lost by a shot on 20-under. Shot 73 in final group for 18-under (T8). Of 16 rounds, seven are 65 or better. Scoring average 66.63.
Sungjae Im (Win: +1200; Top 5: +250; Top 10: +120; Top 20: -160; Top 40: -350)
Put it all together last year in his third visit (WIN-T13-T15). Opened with 63, closed with 62. Circled 26 birdies and an eagle and led the field in GIR. Of 12 rounds six are 65 or better.
Adam Hadwin (Win: +5000; Top 5: +1100; Top 10: +500; Top 20: +225; Top 40: -110)
Canadian cashed in five of six. Posted 64 or better in all five. T6 last year adds to T4 (2020) and T10 (2015). Worst paycheck T34 in 2021 came with 62. Owns a pair of 63s and 64s in 22 rounds.
Aaron Wise (Win: +2000; Top 5: +400; Top 10: +180; Top 20: -125; Top 40: -275)
Local posted T8 last year with 62 in the second round for his best in six tries. T10 on debut in 2017 season plus T15 in 2019 stand out. Missed two cuts posting 4-under!
Pipped at the Post
Chesson Hadley: (Win: +12500; Top 5: +2000; Top 10: +900; Top 20: +400; Top 40: +150) - Kicked off with T5 and added two more top 10s in first five starts. Cashed in six of eight visits with five T27 or better. T4 2018 best of the bunch.
Scott Piercy: (Win: +12500; Top 5: +2000; Top 10: +900; Top 20: +400; Top 40: +150) - Local cashed 10 of 12 T32 or better. Last top 10 of four was 2019 (T10). MC two of last three.
Patton Kizzire: (Win: +20000; Top 5: +3300; Top 10: +1400; Top 20: +600; Top 40: +190) - T2 on debut (2016) followed by T4 2018. T24 2021 gives three top 25s from four weekends over six events.
Matthew NeSmith: (Win: +6600; Top 5: +1100; Top 10: +500; Top 20: +225; Top 40: -110) - Is 48-under in three visits with all 12 rounds in the 60s. Scoring average of 67.00 and T14-T8-T18 the last three years.
Adam Schenk: (Win: +15000; Top 5: +2500; Top 10: +1100; Top 20: +500; Top 40: +175) – The 54-hole leader on 18-under last year. Closed with 70 for T3. Five trips, four weekends, all T27 or better.
Justin Suh: (Win: +8000; Top 5: +1600; Top 10: +750; Top 20: +300; Top 40: +125) - Sponsor's exemption in 2021 posted four rounds of 68 or better for T8 (-18). KFT Championship winner.
Harry Hall: (Win: +15000; Top 5: +2800; Top 10: +1200; Top 20: +550; Top 40: +180) - Played at UNLV and sat just three back after 36 last year. T8 after 68-68 weekend.
Hayden Buckley: (Win: +12500; Top 5: +2000; Top 10: +900; Top 20: +400; Top 40: +150) - T8 on debut last year, closing with 63. T2 Fairways and 2nd GIR.
Tom Hoge: (Win: +4000; Top 5: +700; Top 10: +333; Top 20: +150; Top 40: -145) - Cashed five of six and three of the last four T24 or better.
Beau Hossler: (Win: +12500; Top 5: +2000; Top 10: +900; Top 20: +400; Top 40: +150) - Never MC in four visits. All T34 or better with best a T7 on debut (2018).
