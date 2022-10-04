Horses for Courses: Shriners Children's Open

Negative numbers are everywhere this week in Las Vegas! On the board, on The Strip but more importantly required on the scorecards at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin.

For the 15th consecutive season TPC Summerlin will provide the very familiar canvas to paint birdies and eagles. Taking over as exclusive host in 2008 and playing to Par-71 since 2009, this desert scoring fiesta has cured what ailed TOUR pros in the early days of the wrap around season over the last decade.

The lack of wind, light rough and perfectly conditioned Bentgrass greens is an optimum recipe for scoring. The Par-71 plays to 7,255 yards on the scorecard but a bit of altitude will shrink it down.

The previous 13 events have produced winning scores of 20-under or better 10 times. Defending champion Sungjae Im became the third player to post 24-under and share the tournament scoring record. The previous two events required 23-under plus a playoff to determine the winner.

Patrick Cantlay provided the outlier in 2017 (2018 season) at nine-under as the wind howled all weekend. The next highest winning score was 16-under on a windy weekend in 2015 (2016 season). Rod Pampling and JJ Henry share the course record of 60.