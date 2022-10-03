-
-
Power Rankings: Shriners Children's Open
-
-
October 03, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
-
Las Vegas already is famous as a spot where success and failure is measured and felt in an instant, but the pace at which it’s experienced isn’t limited to the indoors of casinos.
RELATED: Play Pick 'Em Live | The First Look
America’s Playground also boasts the Las Vegas Motor Speedway just outside the sprawl northeast of town, but even there the fastest vehicles seen may not be on the 1.5-mile track when the fighter jets are practicing at nearby Nellis Air Force Base.
And there’s yet another racetrack in town, metaphorically speaking, of course. It’s TPC Summerlin, host of this week’s Shriners Children’s Open. As the easiest par 71 on the PGA TOUR, each of the 144 entrants should expect to hit the ground, uh, running. Whoever crosses the finish line better than the rest will be the 40th champion in tournament history.
POWER RANKINGS: SHRINERS CHILDREN'S OPEN
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Dean BurmesterPaid off the decision to sit out the Fortinet with a solo fourth at the Sanderson Farms in what was his PGA TOUR membership debut. It was his fifth top-11 finish worldwide in seven starts.Paid off the decision to sit out the Fortinet with a solo fourth at the Sanderson Farms in what was his PGA TOUR membership debut. It was his fifth top-11 finish worldwide in seven starts. 14 Harry HallIt was here last year when he lined up perfectly as a Sleeper, what with his comfort zone in Vegas and the fact that he was recently engaged. He delivered with a T8. Now he’s a PGA TOUR rookie.It was here last year when he lined up perfectly as a Sleeper, what with his comfort zone in Vegas and the fact that he was recently engaged. He delivered with a T8. Now he’s a PGA TOUR rookie. 13 Matthew NeSmithFresh off a T9 at the Sanderson Farms, there’s no disputing – or ignoring – his track record at TPC Summerlin. Since his debut in 2019, he’s gone T18-T8-T14 with a scoring average of 67.Fresh off a T9 at the Sanderson Farms, there’s no disputing – or ignoring – his track record at TPC Summerlin. Since his debut in 2019, he’s gone T18-T8-T14 with a scoring average of 67. 12 Taylor PendrithEndured a rough Presidents Cup (0-4-0) but he got there on the strength of a string of dynamic performances immediately before and extending after time missed due to a fractured rib.Endured a rough Presidents Cup (0-4-0) but he got there on the strength of a string of dynamic performances immediately before and extending after time missed due to a fractured rib. 11 Brian HarmanHis career includes numerous impressive results almost everywhere, including here (three straight top 20s from 2016-2020), but he usually answers to recency bias. A steady force in 2022.His career includes numerous impressive results almost everywhere, including here (three straight top 20s from 2016-2020), but he usually answers to recency bias. A steady force in 2022. 10 Tom HogeFor a while, he was keeping pace with Sungjae Im in starts and red numbers, but he cooled in 2022. Regained traction late, opened with T12 at Silverado and he’s 5-for-6 here with three top 25s.For a while, he was keeping pace with Sungjae Im in starts and red numbers, but he cooled in 2022. Regained traction late, opened with T12 at Silverado and he’s 5-for-6 here with three top 25s. 9 Nick HardySince returning from an injured wrist with a playoff loss at home on the KFT in late May, he’s scattered seven top 15s across two tours. The highlight on the PGA TOUR was a T5 last week in Mississippi.Since returning from an injured wrist with a playoff loss at home on the KFT in late May, he’s scattered seven top 15s across two tours. The highlight on the PGA TOUR was a T5 last week in Mississippi. 8 Thomas DetryThe Belgian has been making noise for months. His stretch of sparkling play includes seven top 15s, including three in a row upon arrival – T5 (BMW PGA), T12 (Fortinet), T9 (Sanderson Farms).The Belgian has been making noise for months. His stretch of sparkling play includes seven top 15s, including three in a row upon arrival – T5 (BMW PGA), T12 (Fortinet), T9 (Sanderson Farms). 7 Taylor Montgomery
What learning curve? The rookie is the only player with top 10s in first two events of 2022-23 and he’s connected six straight since late July. Now it’s a home game for the Vegas native and resident.
What learning curve? The rookie is the only player with top 10s in first two events of 2022-23 and he’s connected six straight since late July. Now it’s a home game for the Vegas native and resident.
6 Emiliano GrilloReal-time example of what it’s like when a world-class ball-striker figures it out on the greens. T5 at CC of Jackson while leading the event in GIR and filing another strong week with the putter.Real-time example of what it’s like when a world-class ball-striker figures it out on the greens. T5 at CC of Jackson while leading the event in GIR and filing another strong week with the putter. 5 Aaron WiseConverging trends for sure, but the entirety of his 2021-22 was a heater, so there’s no reason why he won’t ignite again at TPC Summerlin where he’s logged three top 10s in six tries. T8 last year.Converging trends for sure, but the entirety of his 2021-22 was a heater, so there’s no reason why he won’t ignite again at TPC Summerlin where he’s logged three top 10s in six tries. T8 last year. 4 Max HomaSomething will give. It likely will be an awful course record at TPC Summerlin (1-for-5). He’s soaring after successfully defending the Fortinet title and going 4-0-0 en route to a Presidents Cup victory.Something will give. It likely will be an awful course record at TPC Summerlin (1-for-5). He’s soaring after successfully defending the Fortinet title and going 4-0-0 en route to a Presidents Cup victory. 3 Tom KimWalked off 2021-22 with seven straight starts that included his breakthrough victory at Sedgefield. Electric performance at the Presidents Cup showcased his explosiveness. Shriners debut.Walked off 2021-22 with seven straight starts that included his breakthrough victory at Sedgefield. Electric performance at the Presidents Cup showcased his explosiveness. Shriners debut. 2 Patrick CantlayIt can be easy to forget that he broke through here five years ago. He then went 2nd-P2 before co-leading after 54 holes in 2020 en route to a T8. Overall scoring average in 16 rounds = 66.63.It can be easy to forget that he broke through here five years ago. He then went 2nd-P2 before co-leading after 54 holes in 2020 en route to a T8. Overall scoring average in 16 rounds = 66.63. 1 Sungjae ImAfter a trio of co-runner-up finishes among five straight top 15s, he went 2-2-1 at the Presidents Cup. Preceded win here last year with T15 (2018) and T13 (2020). Scoring average in 12 rounds = 66.50.After a trio of co-runner-up finishes among five straight top 15s, he went 2-2-1 at the Presidents Cup. Preceded win here last year with T15 (2018) and T13 (2020). Scoring average in 12 rounds = 66.50.
J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim, Cam Davis, Alex Noren and Justin Suh will be among the notables reviewed in Draws and Fades.
It’s not a surprise that Sungjae Im doesn’t win every time he plays, but it might have been a surprise if he went his entire career without winning at TPC Summerlin, as he did a year ago.
Known largely as one of the busiest among the best, Im also has been among the most frequent in signing lots of scorecards with lots of red numbers. So, while a contemporary or seven can stride into this week’s host course with confidence that it will reward the kind of practice that should yield low scores, Im is the kind of guy who has been there and done that time and again. Relatively speaking, he already was a target before his title.
Still, a pair of 2-under 69s resulted in a trunk slam last year – or, given where we are in our history, a slowly lowered liftgate after a button on the fob has been depressed – but that’s not uncommon when the weather cooperates, which it will again this week. The retractable roof is closed. Sunshine will dominate the scene with daytime highs flirting with and touching 90 degrees. What wind flaps the flags will be a non-factor.
It’s a simple formula and one with which the recent graduates of the Korn Ferry Tour are familiar: Pile up the scoring opportunities and pour in the putts. If any isn’t targeting 20-under at the conclusion of four rounds, he’s doing it wrong.
Last year’s field average in similar conditions was 68.926 (or 2.074 strokes under par) and that was a three-year high. In addition to scoring, Im led in greens in regulation (62) and scrambling. That combination usually is unbeatable provided chances are converted, but he did that, too, ranking fifth in putting: birdies-or-better. He also paced in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and par-4 scoring, but he did everything well all week.
Everyone who has pegged it on the 7,255-yard layout before likely will notice that all fairways and greens have been replaced with new grass. It’s a significant change/improvement since last year’s edition, but the turf was exposed to a hot summer in 2022, and recovery efforts are ongoing. As a result, the bentgrass greens are not expected to roll further than 11 feet on the Stimpmeter. (The customary maximum is 11½ feet.) However, the thickest of primary bermuda rough continues to be mowed at 2½ inches.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.com’s Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous perspectives. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers, Draws & Fades
WEDNESDAY: Pick ’Em Preview
SUNDAY: Medical Extensions, Qualifiers, Reshuffle
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
-
-