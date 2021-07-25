×
Statistics » Off the Tee » Ball Striking

Ball Striking

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 158

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS VALUE TOTAL DRV RANK GIR RANK
1 1 Will Zalatoris 64 4 3 1
2 2 Nick Hardy 134 11 8 3
T3 4 Austen Truslow 59 15 11 4
T3 6 Taylor Moore 124 15 2 13
5 3 Hayden Buckley 96 16 4 12
6 5 Austin Smotherman 114 17 7 10
7 7 Brandon Wu 82 21 13 8
8 8 Mito Pereira 110 24 9 15
9 9 Adam Svensson 134 32 18 14
10 10 Ben Kohles 128 34 32 2
11 11 Greyson Sigg 114 39 32 7
T12 T16 Chad Ramey 146 40 35 5
T12 T19 Brandon Crick 120 40 11 29
14 12 Rico Hoey 84 41 5 36
T15 14 Vince India 124 43 23 20
T15 13 Nicholas Lindheim 101 43 37 6
17 15 Dawie van der Walt 134 44 28 16
T18 T19 Zecheng Dou 110 46 20 26
T18 18 Lee Hodges 128 46 13 33
20 21 Taylor Pendrith 126 48 25 23
21 T16 Charlie Saxon 110 51 17 34
22 22 Stephen Franken 116 52 10 42
23 23 Brett Coletta 74 58 1 57
24 T24 Brett Stegmaier 93 59 41 18
25 T24 Davis Riley 115 64 21 43
26 28 Callum Tarren 122 65 44 21
27 T30 Paul Haley II 106 66 49 17
28 T26 Erik Barnes 116 67 31 36
29 T30 Kyle Reifers 108 69 61 8
30 T26 Curtis Thompson 134 70 48 22
31 32 Blayne Barber 84 72 24 48
T32 39 Brad Hopfinger 105 77 28 49
T32 T33 Tag Ridings 103 77 46 31
T32 T33 Tom Whitney 104 77 15 62
35 35 Kevin Roy 132 78 43 35
36 37 John Chin 110 79 16 63
37 29 Dan McCarthy 122 80 61 19
38 38 Scott Gutschewski 108 81 56 25
39 36 David Lipsky 95 85 34 51
40 41 Brett Drewitt 119 86 58 28
41 43 Kevin Dougherty 106 88 35 53
42 40 Paul Barjon 104 91 39 52
43 T48 Dylan Wu 126 93 49 44
T44 44 Andrew Novak 112 97 26 71
T44 45 J.T. Griffin 104 97 67 30
46 42 Jared Wolfe 120 98 19 79
47 54 Brent Grant 96 100 5 95
48 50 Carl Yuan 106 101 77 24
T49 47 T.J. Vogel 110 103 28 75
T49 T48 Wade Binfield 102 103 44 59
51 55 Justin Lower 108 105 94 11
52 52 Brandon Harkins 123 106 74 32
53 53 Max McGreevy 110 108 63 45
54 57 Nicholas Thompson 78 111 65 46
55 46 Theo Humphrey 98 112 74 38
56 51 Max Greyserman 107 113 49 64
57 T62 Chip McDaniel 104 117 27 90
58 56 Joshua Creel 119 120 40 80
59 65 Conrad Shindler 92 123 53 70
T60 60 Tommy Gainey 97 124 66 58
T60 T58 Brad Brunner 66 124 77 47
T60 T62 Will Cannon 88 124 70 54
63 T58 David Kocher 128 128 72 56
64 T67 Derek Ernst 86 129 37 92
65 T71 Stuart Macdonald 99 133 93 40
66 70 Zach Wright 106 137 63 74
T67 T74 Daniel Miernicki 75 138 67 71
T67 61 Augusto Núñez 128 138 56 82
69 T67 Drew Weaver 102 142 101 41
70 66 Mark Baldwin 96 146 86 60
71 73 Stephan Jaeger 112 147 120 27
72 T71 Braden Thornberry 122 148 67 81
73 69 Matt Ryan 56 154 58 96
74 93 Taylor Dickson 92 155 41 114
75 T78 Chase Johnson 78 158 22 136
76 T78 Cameron Young 74 161 90 71
T77 T83 Trevor Cone 94 162 53 109
T77 T78 John VanDerLaan 128 162 86 76
79 T85 Seth Reeves 114 163 95 68
80 81 Ryan Ruffels 89 166 53 113
T81 T87 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 167 79 88
T81 T74 Anders Albertson 99 167 106 61
83 T87 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 169 130 39
T84 92 David Skinns 94 170 92 78
T84 77 Alex Prugh 96 170 120 50
T84 82 Trey Mullinax 88 170 49 121
87 T90 Michael Miller 113 173 106 67
T88 T83 Kyle Jones 80 174 110 64
T88 T103 Steven Alker 80 174 70 104
T88 89 Roberto Díaz 114 174 119 55
91 76 Michael Arnaud 68 175 58 117
92 94 Patrick Fishburn 114 177 86 91
93 T95 Tyson Alexander 103 178 101 77
94 T90 Ryan McCormick 112 181 95 86
T95 T85 John Somers 44 182 83 99
T95 T101 Jamie Arnold 108 182 95 87
97 T98 Sebastián Vázquez 55 184 79 105
98 T103 Jimmy Stanger 108 188 72 116
99 T95 Harrison Endycott 99 190 89 101
100 T107 Jake Knapp 98 192 47 145
101 105 Andres Gonzales 88 195 110 85
T102 T101 Ben Silverman 82 197 101 96
T102 T98 Bobby Bai 86 197 74 123
T102 97 Rick Lamb 84 197 99 98
T105 109 George Cunningham 109 202 118 84
T105 T107 Billy Kennerly 110 202 136 66
107 106 Sangmoon Bae 71 205 90 115
T108 T110 Justin Hueber 56 208 79 129
T108 100 Alex Chiarella 89 208 83 125
T110 T114 Grant Hirschman 118 214 145 69
T110 119 Mark Blakefield 93 214 95 119
T112 T114 Andy Pope 113 216 124 92
T112 112 Will Wilcox 58 216 108 108
T112 T114 David Lingmerth 48 216 85 131
115 113 Chandler Blanchet 90 218 116 102
T116 T121 Jonathan Randolph 112 219 136 83
T116 T125 Chase Wright 104 219 125 94
118 128 Peter Uihlein 58 223 105 118
T119 T123 Scott Langley 94 225 79 146
T119 120 Joey Garber 114 225 116 109
121 T117 Ollie Schniederjans 94 226 104 122
T122 131 Nick Voke 80 227 128 99
T122 130 Steve Lewton 68 227 139 88
124 T121 Steve LeBrun 98 233 130 103
125 T125 KK Limbhasut 108 234 99 135
126 T125 Steve Marino 47 236 130 106
127 129 Matt Atkins 98 237 114 123
128 T123 Harry Hall 78 240 129 111
129 132 Mickey DeMorat 98 243 110 133
130 133 Julián Etulain 111 245 133 112
131 135 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 253 114 139
132 138 Shad Tuten 98 255 148 107
133 139 Cyril Bouniol 54 257 110 147
T134 T136 Jack Maguire 107 259 109 150
T134 T136 Dawson Armstrong 114 259 125 134
136 134 Evan Harmeling 94 260 122 138
137 141 James Nicholas 88 261 134 127
138 143 Zach Cabra 56 263 122 141
139 142 Whee Kim 105 265 146 119
140 140 Brian Campbell 106 273 147 126
141 145 Erik Compton 85 274 134 140
T142 146 Brian Richey 66 276 144 132
T142 144 Nicolas Echavarria 118 276 149 127
144 150 John Oda 74 283 125 158
T145 T147 Marcelo Rozo 98 285 141 144
T145 T147 Max Rottluff 56 285 143 142
147 T152 Eric Cole 88 286 156 130
T148 T155 Lorens Chan 56 288 151 137
T148 154 Brady Schnell 98 288 139 149
150 151 Greg Yates 96 289 141 148
151 T152 Robert Garrigus 50 292 138 154
152 T155 Taylor Montgomery 106 296 154 142
T153 157 Martin Piller 108 302 150 152
T153 158 Curtis Luck 73 302 151 151
155 159 Shane Smith 60 306 153 153
156 160 Kevin Lucas 62 310 154 156
157 161 Robby Ormand 62 312 157 155
158 162 Luke Guthrie 86 315 158 157

Ball Striking is computed by totaling a player's rank in both Total Driving and Greens in Regulation. (158)