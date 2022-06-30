Live Round 1 props for Webb Simpson, Sahith Theegala at John Deere Classic

BetMGM Sportsbook is looking out for Webb Simpson and Sahith Theegala fans by offering some interesting viewing companion markets for the tournament favorite and young star in Thursday’s opening round of the John Deere Classic.

If a bettor fancies either player to make five or more birdies/eagles in their round; to shoot 67 or lower; to make an eagle; to go bogey free; or to birdie the first hole, then this could certainly be up their alley.

Simpson, the highest world ranked player in the field, is favorite to win the tournament at +1400 coming off a T13 last week at The Travelers Championship. He also tops Rob Bolton’s Power Rankings .



Theegala finished T2 at the Travelers and looked set to win his first PGA TOUR event at TPC River Highlands before an expensive final hole double bogey saw him give up the lead to Xander Schauffele. Now the 24-year-old looks to bounce back quickly.

Simpson starts his tilt at 1:43p.m. eastern off the first tee with Theegala a group behind at 1:54p.m. This slots inside the viewing/listening windows for PGA TOUR LIVE, Golf Channel, and PGA TOUR Radio .

Let’s break down the numbers to see if value can be found.

TO MAKE 5 OR MORE BIRDIES/EAGLES: Webb Simpson Odds -135; Sahith Theegala Odds -125

At the above odds, if you outlaid $10 you would win $7.41 ($17.41 returned) on Simpson or $8 on Theegala should they make five or more birdies/eagles.

In the first round of the 2021 John Deere Classic 60 of 156 players had five or more birdies/eagles. So too did 75 players in round two. Round three saw 29 of 72 players meet the threshold and 22 did so in round four.

Simpson has 10 rounds at TPC Deere Run (none since 2010), with four of those yielding five or more birdies/eagles. Since his last visit he has seven TOUR wins, including the 2012 U.S. Open and 2018 PLAYERS Championship. In his last 14 rounds this season, he has five or more par breakers just three times BUT two of those came in opening rounds, including a six-birdie effort on the opening day last week.

Theegala is on debut at TPC Deere Run. He ranks T71st in birdies in his rookie season at 3.77 a round. Last week he passed the five or more mark in ALL FOUR rounds. He had seven par breakers in round one, then five, six and five again the next three days.

TO SHOOT 67 OR LOWER: Webb Simpson Odds -120; Sahith Theegala Odds +100

* Note: TPC Deere Run is a par-71.

At the above odds, if you outlaid $10 you would win $8.33 ($18.33 returned) on Simpson or $10 on Theegala should they shoot 67 or lower.

In 2021’s first round 28 players shot 67 or better. A massive 52 did so in round two while 16 and 11 rounds of 67 or better came over the final two rounds.

Simpson averages 69.0 in round one and has 15 rounds of 67 or better on TOUR this season, two of which came last week. Two of his 10 rounds at TPC Deere Run, over a decade ago, were 67 or better.

Theegala’s round one scoring average is 69.63. Last week, all four of his rounds were 67 or better as he shot 67-65-64-67 at TPC River Highlands however the 67s represent three under at that par-70 layout. In terms of rounds of four under or better this season - Theegala sits at 23.

TO BIRDIE THE FIRST HOLE: Webb Simpson Odds +225; Sahith Theegala Odds +240

At the above odds, if you outlaid $10 you would win $22.50 ($32.50 returned) on Simpson or $24 on Theegala should they birdie the first hole.

The first is a 417-yard par 4 dogleg left with a tee shot over a valley to a generous fairway surrounded by bunkers. The green is blind from most of the landing area and guarded by huge bunkers.

In 2021’s first round 37 of 156 players birdied the first hole, 14 of those played it as their opening hole of the round. It ranked the sixth easiest for the week averaging 3.815. There were 113 birdies there in the tournament.

Simpson has one birdie, eight pars and one bogey from 10 attempts at the hole.

Theegala has yet to play the hole but he did show a propensity to start fast last week, making birdie on his opening hole three of four days.

TO BE BOGEY FREE: Webb Simpson Odds +300; Sahith Theegala Odds +350

At the above odds, if you outlaid $10 you would win $30 ($40 returned) on Simpson or $35 on Theegala should they be bogey free.

In 2021’s first round 11 players were bogey free. There were 42 bogey free rounds in the tournament with 18 in round two and six each in rounds three and four.

Simpson has never been bogey-free at TPC Deere Run but had just one bogey on two occasions. His most recent bogey free rounds were last week in rounds one and three.

Theegala’s last bogey free round was also last week (round three) at TPC River Highlands. Prior to that you need to harken back to his second round at the Valero Texas Open on April 1.

TO MAKE AN EAGLE: Webb Simpson Odds +600; Sahith Theegala Odds +600

At the above odds, if you outlaid $10 you would win $60 ($70 returned) on either Simpson or Theegala should they make an eagle.

In 2021’s first round players posted 11 of 47 eagles for the tournament. Of those, 17 came at the 561-yard par-5 second, 12 at the 569-yard par-5 17th and five at the 596-yard par-5 10th. Further eagles came via hole-outs on the par-4 13th and 15th holes (one each) and via two hole-in-ones! One on the par-3 third and one on the par-3 12th.

Simpson has zero TPC Deere Run eagles but he ranks T14 in eagles per hole this season at one every 108 holes and has eight total eagles (T35). His last eagle came on the eighth hole of his opening round in the U.S. Open, meaning he has played 100 holes since.

Theegala ranks 40th in eagles per hole at one every 130.5 holes but his 12 total eagles ranks him T4 on TOUR. His most recent eagle was on the 13th hole in the third-round last week. He has played 23 holes since.