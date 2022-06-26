Another tough finish for Sahith Theegala at Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. – Sahith Theegala seemed to have thought of everything.

In the hunt for his first PGA TOUR title at the Travelers Championship, having birdied the short par-4 15th hole to pull into a tie for the lead, he sidled up to the cooler on the 16th tee, grabbed a bottled water, and handed it over the rope to his thirsty brother, Sahan.

Theegala accounted for his bad lie on 17, where his ball had trickled into a divot in the fairway, hitting his approach to just inside 11 feet and converting the birdie to take the lead.

Alas, he ran out of good decision-making and/or execution just one hole short. He hit his drive on 18 into the one place he couldn’t hit it, up against the front lip of the left fairway bunker, then tried a miracle shot that backfired, moving the ball only a few inches.

By the time he finally escaped the sand with his third, pitched up with his fourth, and watched his fifth shot lip out, he had made a double-bogey 6 to relinquish the lead.

Third-round leader Xander Schauffele, playing behind him, birdied the hole for a 68 and a two-shot win over Theegala (67) and J.T. Poston (64).

“Never in a million years did I think I would allow myself to blade it,” Theegala said of the first bunker shot that didn’t get out of the sand. “All I had to do was chunk it. We even said, like, this is a 50/50 ball in terms of I got to try and just basically hit it just a hair behind it.

“Somehow my body just, I just straight bladed it,” he continued. “I had room there. I don't know how it looked, but I had room there. Just didn't think I would let myself blade it. But I guess the moment was – and then from there it's, like, got to try and make 5 now. Had a little more room. And I did the same thought process. I nearly bladed it again.”

Once he’d escaped the sand, he said, he hit what he deemed a “pretty good” wedge shot to at least give himself a chance at bogey. That it lipped out was the final insult.