  • Another tough finish for Sahith Theegala at Travelers Championship

    Double-bogeyed 18th hole to lose to Xander Schauffele by two
  • In the final round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Sahith Theegala's solid second from divot and birdie at Travelers

    In the final round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.