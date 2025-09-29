WiretoWire: Europe survives inspired American fightback to win Ryder Cup

The European Team entered the final day at Bethpage Black with the largest lead that had been seen in a Ryder Cup . The score stood at 12-5 before a match had even teed off after Viktor Hovland was sidelined due to injury , and his matchup with Harris English deemed a tie. But, as the Singles session played out, the gap continued to shrink. The U.S. added red point after red point to the tally, with Europe searching for momentum . After Ludvig Åberg secured the only full point for Team Europe, the spotlight fell on Lowry to turn the tide with the Americans within four points of victory. Standing 2-down to Russell Henley with four to play, the Irishman birdied Nos. 15 and 16 before telling his caddie on the final hole, “I've got an opportunity to do the greatest thing I've ever done today." Lowry did just that, nailing a 6-foot putt to retain the Cup. Europe rounded out the victory with two more half-points to win by a narrow two-point margin.