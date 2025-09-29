WiretoWire: Europe survives inspired American fightback to win Ryder Cup
It looked like it was all over before Sunday even started. Three hours after the final tee time at Bethpage Black, there was potential for the biggest turnaround in Ryder Cup history. An American charge started by New York native Cameron Young continued quickly with victories from Justin Thomas, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele. But ultimately it was Ryder Cup stalwart Shane Lowry who clinched a much-needed half point to retain the Cup, and Europe defeated the U.S. 15-13.
The European Team entered the final day at Bethpage Black with the largest lead that had been seen in a Ryder Cup. The score stood at 12-5 before a match had even teed off after Viktor Hovland was sidelined due to injury, and his matchup with Harris English deemed a tie. But, as the Singles session played out, the gap continued to shrink. The U.S. added red point after red point to the tally, with Europe searching for momentum. After Ludvig Åberg secured the only full point for Team Europe, the spotlight fell on Lowry to turn the tide with the Americans within four points of victory. Standing 2-down to Russell Henley with four to play, the Irishman birdied Nos. 15 and 16 before telling his caddie on the final hole, “I've got an opportunity to do the greatest thing I've ever done today." Lowry did just that, nailing a 6-foot putt to retain the Cup. Europe rounded out the victory with two more half-points to win by a narrow two-point margin.
Despite the loss, U.S. Captain Keegan Bradley noted how proud he was after his team’s performance Sunday. “The boys really fought today. That was incredible. I didn't expect anything different,” Bradley said. “... They were fighting the whole way, even when things were not looking good, and I didn't expect anything different today than these guys who are determined, proud and playing for each other, playing for their team, playing for their country, and they showed the world today that, really, anything is possible.”
Now the wait is on for another two years when the Ryder Cup heads to Adare Manor in Ireland, which will no doubt be another blockbuster affair.
“I've got an opportunity to do the greatest thing I've ever done today." – Shane Lowry to his caddie before his final hole in Sunday Singles, where he nailed a 6-foot putt to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe.