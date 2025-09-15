WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler secures sixth win of year at Silverado

Making his tournament debut at the Procore Championship, Scottie Scheffler carded a final-round, 5-under 67 to earn a one-stroke victory. Scheffler entered the third round at Silverado Resort eight behind before turning on the jets with a third-round 64 to get within two of Ben Griffin’s lead. On Sunday, Scheffler made the turn in 32, then nearly holed his approach shot on the par-4 10th hole to erase the deficit. He took his first solo lead of the tournament after Griffin, his fellow U.S. Ryder Cup teammate, bogeyed the 14th hole. Scheffler finished with a one-stroke lead before Griffin had a 60-foot eagle putt on the final hole for an opportunity to capture his third win of the year. He three-putted to miss out on a playoff, and Scheffler earned his sixth TOUR win of the year.