WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler secures sixth win of year at Silverado
Scottie Scheffler’s news conference after winning the Procore
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Making his tournament debut at the Procore Championship, Scottie Scheffler carded a final-round, 5-under 67 to earn a one-stroke victory. Scheffler entered the third round at Silverado Resort eight behind before turning on the jets with a third-round 64 to get within two of Ben Griffin’s lead. On Sunday, Scheffler made the turn in 32, then nearly holed his approach shot on the par-4 10th hole to erase the deficit. He took his first solo lead of the tournament after Griffin, his fellow U.S. Ryder Cup teammate, bogeyed the 14th hole. Scheffler finished with a one-stroke lead before Griffin had a 60-foot eagle putt on the final hole for an opportunity to capture his third win of the year. He three-putted to miss out on a playoff, and Scheffler earned his sixth TOUR win of the year.
Lanto Griffin, the 37-year-old TOUR veteran, rocketed up the leaderboard with a 65 to finish third. Griffin jumped from No. 142 to No. 100 in the FedExCup standings. This is the first year that only the top 100 keep their TOUR cards, and Griffin was emotional while recalling his journey from back surgery in 2022 to climbing back from a frustrating season this year. Auburn junior and No. 1 amateur in the world Jackson Koivun, who played in the final group with Griffin, shot a final-round 71 to finish T4, his third straight top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR. Koivun has already earned his TOUR card through PGA TOUR University Accelerated but chose to defer membership for another season of college golf.
Scheffler joins Ben Crenshaw, Ernie Els, Tom Kite and others as players with 19 TOUR wins. “It's pretty weird to be in the same realm as those guys just because I've looked up to them for such a long time,” said Scheffler. “Yeah, it's been a nice last few years. I feel very fortunate to be sitting here holding the trophy.”
Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Procore
Scottie Scheffler came from behind to collect the 19th victory of his illustrious career, but his first in the state of California. By toppling Ben Griffin by one stroke at Silverado Resort, Scheffler earned himself $1.08 million. Already locked inside the top 50 of the FedExCup, both Scheffler and Griffin didn’t accrue FedExCup points, leaving Lanto Griffin as the highest earner, taking home 190 and moving to 100th in the FedExCup Fall and on the bubble for PGA TOUR status for 2026.See the full breakdown of what each player took home from the first event of the FedExCup Fall.
Mic check
“I kind of wish Scottie wasn't here, but I'm sure the fans enjoyed it.” – Lanto Griffin after finishing solo third at the Procore Championship
By the numbers
21 – Scottie Scheffler’s record of 21 consecutive sub-70 rounds, which tied Patrick Cantlay for the longest streak in the modern era, ended with a first-round 70 at the Procore Championship.
6 – Scottie Scheffler joined Tiger Woods as the only players to have at least six wins in back-to-back seasons in the last 40 years.
7 – The Procore Championship marked the first event of seven FedExCup Fall tournaments, where players will battle for final positioning in the FedExCup standings through the end of the year.
19 – Scottie Scheffler’s win at Procore marked the 19th win of his career, tying Ben Crenshaw and Tom Kite for the most PGA TOUR wins by a Texas Longhorn.