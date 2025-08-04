WiretoWire: Cameron Young becomes 1,000th TOUR winner with Wyndham Championship victory
Cameron Young’s winning highlights from Wyndham
Cameron Young finally got his first PGA TOUR victory Sunday, after seven heartbreaking runner-up finishes in his first 93 starts. In the 94th, the 28-year-old made it look easy. Taking a five-stroke lead into the final round at Sedgefield Country Club, he had five straight birdies early to build the gap to nine and coasted home to a 2-under 68 to win the Wyndham Championship by six shots. The Wake Forest alum became the 1,000th player to win on the PGA TOUR, dating back to Willie Park Jr. in the 1860 Open Championship.
“It feels like a long time coming,” Young said after the victory. “I felt like for the first year and a half that I was out here, I had a chance to win every third week, it felt like. They've been a bit more few and far between, so to have a chance like this today, I was not going to let it get away from me, and I'm thankful that I didn't.”
The win at Wyndham vaults Young to 16th in the FedExCup standings as he heads into the first of three FedExCup Playoffs events. It also plants Young’s name firmly in the mind of U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley, who leads his team against the Europeans this fall at Bethpage Black, a place with fond memories for Young, where in 2017 he became the first amateur to win the New York State Open.
Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Wyndham
Cameron Young ran away with the title at the Wyndham Championship, where he prevailed by six strokes over Mac Meissner and equaled the tournament’s scoring record of 22-under 258. He led by three shots at the midpoint and by five after three rounds, so it quite literally was a walk in the park on Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Young earned 500 FedExCup points and $1,476,000 in prize money. See how others fared and more from Golfbet insider Rob Bolton here.
Video of the week
Nick Dunlap aims to dodge hard questions from Druski in 'Truth or Putt' | PGA TOUR Originals
Mic check
“Where do I go? I've never done this before.” – Cameron Young on the 18th green at Sedgefield Country Club after earning his maiden TOUR victory at the Wyndham
By the numbers
70 – Meet the 70 players who’ve qualified for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the three-event FedExCup Playoffs. Frontrunner Scottie Scheffler headlines the field at TPC Southwind, where valuable FedExCup points are quadrupled for the Playoffs. The top 50 finishers will move on to the BMW Championship, as well as lock up coveted spots in next year’s Signature Events.
6 – See six notable names who missed out on the FedExCup Playoffs. Gary Woodland leads the list after a spirited run at the Wyndham Championship. Click here to read who else is sitting out the postseason.
30 – After 30 years in the broadcast booth, major championship winner Ian Baker-Finch called his final golf broadcast Sunday at the Wyndham Championship. But it’s not a farewell, according to the Aussie. Read more about his next chapter here.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|4,806
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|3,444
|3
|Sepp Straka
|2,595
|4
|Russell Henley
|2,391
|5
|Justin Thomas
|2,280
|6
|Ben Griffin
|2,275
|7
|Harris English
|2,232
|8
|J.J. Spaun
|2,144
|9
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1,783
|10
|Keegan Bradley
|1,749
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.