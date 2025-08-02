FedExCup update: Chris Kirk enters final round on Playoffs precipice

Gary Woodland (FedExCup No. 75, projected No. 70): Woodland has been one of the feel-good stories of the PGA TOUR season. He returned to action in 2024 following surgery to remove a lesion on his brain, received the PGA TOUR Courage Award for his resilience earlier this year, and has improved his competitive level throughout the 2025 season (highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open). After finishing No. 155 on the FedExCup following the Wyndham Championship a year ago, he has a legitimate chance to qualify for this year’s Playoffs after opening with rounds of 67-64-70 at Sedgefield. He grew emotional in an interview with CBS’ Amanda Balionis late Saturday afternoon in North Carolina, thinking about what a postseason appearance would mean to him. He’s tied for ninth at the Wyndham and doesn’t have much wiggle room; one bogey would drop him to projected No. 72. But he has a fighting chance.