6H AGO

Draws and Fades: Who still holds value with Cameron Young in cruise control at Wyndham Championship?

3 Min Read

Draws and Fades

    Written by Jimmy Reinman

    GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2025 Wyndham Championship heads into Sunday with a familiar narrative and an unfamiliar leader. Cameron Young, long dubbed one of the most talented players without a win on the PGA TOUR, holds a commanding five-shot advantage at Sedgefield Country Club. He sits at 19-under-par, pulling away from the field with a performance that defies the course’s reputation as a precision-based test.

    Young, a Wake Forest alum, reportedly only played Sedgefield twice during his time just down the road in Winston-Salem, but now finds himself on the verge of his first title at the game's top level and a bit of added history. If he is able to break through on Sunday, he would become the TOUR’s 1,000th unique winner, forever donning the moniker of "Mr. One Thousand."

    FanDuel Sportsbook lists Young as the overwhelming -500 favorite heading into the final round.

    Odds to win the Wyndham Championship presented by FanDuel Sportsbooks

    • Cameron Young -500
    • Nico Echavarria +650
    • Aaron Rai +3000
    • Chris Kirk +5000
    • Mac Meissner +7500
    • Jackson Koivun +9000
    • Matt Fitzpatrick +11000

    The always lengthy Young is showing his traditional prowess off the tee, ranking second in the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (+1.281), but more notably, he’s first in Strokes Gained: Putting, a stat that typically separates winners on Donald Ross’s treacherous greens.

    This is uncomfortable territory for the man with seven career runner-ups and zero wins. He enters Sunday with his best shot yet at removing this monkey that has found a home on his back. The collapse question is fair, if only because the game of golf tends to ask it the loudest when history’s within reach.

    However, with Young at such a substantial advantage, let’s dive into some alternative betting angles for Sunday’s finale, particularly the odds to finish inside the top five.

    Wyndham Championship: Top 5 Finish (Incl. Ties) presented by FanDuel Sportsbooks

    • Cameron Young -30000
    • Nico Echavarria -750
    • Aaron Rai -250
    • Chris Kirk -110
    • Mac Meissner +135
    • Jackson Koivun +160
    • Matt Fitzpatrick +170
    • Davis Thompson +280
    • Alex Noren +470
    • Sungjae Im +500

    Draw

    Matt Fitzpatrick (+170 Top 5 Finish)

    If Young runs away, the value shifts to finishing position bets, and Fitzpatrick’s number is intriguing.

    The Englishman has quietly worked his way into T7 at 10-under and ranks top 10 in SG: Putting this week, a vital edge on Sedgefield’s undulating surfaces. His steady climb up the board mirrors his form this summer: Quietly peaking at the right time, especially on rain-softened courses that play more like the conditions back home.


    With several chasers likely needing fireworks just to sniff second place, Fitzpatrick offers a steady-floor option with legitimate top-five upside at +170. It’s not flashy, but this is where the sharp money leans when the trophy chase is mostly decided.

    Fade

    Chris Kirk (-110 Top 5 Finish)

    This price feels too short given the trends.

    Kirk, sitting just outside the top five, ranks just 48th in putting this week (0.867 SG: Putting) and has not looked sharp on the greens. A recipe for regression down the stretch. Combine that with his playoff loss at the Rocket Classic and a noticeable disengagement this week (he declined all media after Round 3), and you have a profile of a player more likely to slide than surge.

    In a field where young talent and momentum are rising, Kirk’s recent volatility and lukewarm metrics make him a fade at this price.

