WiretoWire: 'More complete' Kurt Kitayama collects 3M Open title

A new and improved Kurt Kitayama followed the evolution of his game straight to victory at the 3M Open. Although his win at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard was a career-defining moment, it was a triumph of tenacity rather than sustainability. Kitayama struggled to find consistent form in the aftermath, showing flashes on a not yet stable foundation. But what mattered more was the evolution of his game. And quietly, steadily, it came.
“Overall I’m a more complete, more consistent ball-striker,” Kitayama said Saturday after carding an 11-under 60 to match the course record at TPC Twin Cities. “I just feel more comfortable over tough shots. … I feel more comfortable hitting the hard shot.”
When Kitayama teed it up Sunday, the player who emerged was not the same one from Bay Hill. This was a steadier, surer Kitayama – one who trusted not only his instincts but the meticulous work he had put in to rewire his game. Kitayama birdied his opening two holes in the final round, then chipped in on the third to make it three in a row, a clear signal that once he pressed the accelerator, it wasn’t coming back up. He finished with a 6-under 65, good for a one-stroke win over Sam Stevens. And he did it all with his brother, Daniel, on the bag.
The win brings Kitayama to 53rd in the FedExCup, well inside the top-70 threshold for the FedExCup Playoffs and in the mix for the top 50, which would earn him tee times in next year’s Signature Events.
