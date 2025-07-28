WiretoWire: 'More complete' Kurt Kitayama collects 3M Open title

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
    A new and improved Kurt Kitayama followed the evolution of his game straight to victory at the 3M Open. Although his win at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard was a career-defining moment, it was a triumph of tenacity rather than sustainability. Kitayama struggled to find consistent form in the aftermath, showing flashes on a not yet stable foundation. But what mattered more was the evolution of his game. And quietly, steadily, it came.

    “Overall I’m a more complete, more consistent ball-striker,” Kitayama said Saturday after carding an 11-under 60 to match the course record at TPC Twin Cities. “I just feel more comfortable over tough shots. … I feel more comfortable hitting the hard shot.”

    When Kitayama teed it up Sunday, the player who emerged was not the same one from Bay Hill. This was a steadier, surer Kitayama – one who trusted not only his instincts but the meticulous work he had put in to rewire his game. Kitayama birdied his opening two holes in the final round, then chipped in on the third to make it three in a row, a clear signal that once he pressed the accelerator, it wasn’t coming back up. He finished with a 6-under 65, good for a one-stroke win over Sam Stevens. And he did it all with his brother, Daniel, on the bag.

    The win brings Kitayama to 53rd in the FedExCup, well inside the top-70 threshold for the FedExCup Playoffs and in the mix for the top 50, which would earn him tee times in next year’s Signature Events.

    Kurt Kitayama arrived at TPC Twin Cities at 110th in the FedExCup. As one of 130 in the field of 156 outside the top 70, he was in need of a strong performance in the last two weeks of the Regular Season to qualify for the series. Done and done. Paying off an 11-under 60 in the third round, Kitayama posted 23-under 261 for a one-stroke victory over Sam Stevens. With the winner’s share of 500 FedExCup points added, Kitayama vaults to 53rd in the standings, so he can now solidify his travel plans for the first leg of the Playoffs. See what Kitayama and the rest of the field took home at the 3M Open.

    "A lot's happened since I turned professional: I got engaged; I've played in majors when I honestly didn't expect to play in majors that quickly; I've won. A lot has changed. I think the biggest part about me that I've learned is that I stay pretty much the same for the most part. ... My family keeps me grounded. We love riding the highs, but I always know that they're going to be there for the lows." Johnny Keefer after winning the NV5 Invitational on the Korn Ferry Tour and being declared #TOURbound

    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
