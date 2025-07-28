WiretoWire: 'More complete' Kurt Kitayama collects 3M Open title

Kurt Kitayama arrived at TPC Twin Cities at 110th in the FedExCup. As one of 130 in the field of 156 outside the top 70, he was in need of a strong performance in the last two weeks of the Regular Season to qualify for the series. Done and done. Paying off an 11-under 60 in the third round, Kitayama posted 23-under 261 for a one-stroke victory over Sam Stevens. With the winner’s share of 500 FedExCup points added, Kitayama vaults to 53rd in the standings, so he can now solidify his travel plans for the first leg of the Playoffs. See what Kitayama and the rest of the field took home at the 3M Open.