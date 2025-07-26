Chris Gotterup's momentum among five storylines to follow Sunday at 3M Open

This year, Coody has lived a nomadic existence that only a select few in professional golf can understand: double-dipping between Tours in a bid to keep his future alive on both fronts. After a third-round 67 that has him two off the lead, Coody sets himself up for a Sunday that can rewrite his career trajectory. A victory tomorrow would earn him immediate PGA TOUR status along with the benefits that go to TOUR tournament winners – spots in next year's Masters and PGA Championship as well as a two-year exemption on TOUR. Another great round and Coody can say farewell to the Korn Ferry Tour.