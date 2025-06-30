WiretoWire: Aldrich Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

Potgieter earned his PGA TOUR card via the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour, becoming the second youngest player behind Jason Day to graduate from the Korn Ferry Tour, and he arrived at the Rocket Classic at No. 73 on the FedExCup standings, largely on the strength of losing to Brian Campbell at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld on the second playoff hole. This one broke Potgieter’s way, and the South African punctuated the moment with a dramatic fist pump and a hug with his dad Heinrich, who travels with his son most weeks (the younger Potgieter isn’t old enough to rent a car, after all). Potgieter, who attributes his prodigious length largely to his wrestling days as a kid, moves to No. 36 on the season-long FedExCup standings – in great position to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs and vie for a TOUR Championship berth. He’s now fully exempt on TOUR through 2027, and the sky appears to be the limit for one of the game’s rising stars. “A big thanks to my family, friends, coaches, everyone who’s been involved to get me to the point,” said Potgieter, now the youngest South African to win on TOUR. “I’m just happy to walk away as a winner.”