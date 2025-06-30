WiretoWire: Aldrich Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic
Written by Staff
Big things are expected of 20-year-old South African Aldrich Potgieter, and the PGA TOUR rookie is quickly delivering on his vast potential. Potgieter earned his first PGA TOUR title at the Rocket Classic,draining an 18-foot birdie on the fifth playoff hole to outlast Max Greyserman, who notched his fourth runner-up finish on TOUR but has yet to win. Greyserman will likely have his time soon, but this was Potgieter’s moment. The TOUR’s longest hitter entered Sunday with a two-stroke lead, fell behind with a pair of bogeys in his first five holes, and rallied to post a 3-under 69 for a 22-under total, matching Greyserman and Chris Kirk for 72 holes at Detroit Golf Club. Kirk was eliminated with a three-putt bogey on the second playoff hole; Potgieter and Greyserman matched par-birdie on the next two extra holes before Potgieter authored his winning moment on the fifth extra hole, the short par-3 15th.
Potgieter earned his PGA TOUR card via the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour, becoming the second youngest player behind Jason Day to graduate from the Korn Ferry Tour, and he arrived at the Rocket Classic at No. 73 on the FedExCup standings, largely on the strength of losing to Brian Campbell at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld on the second playoff hole. This one broke Potgieter’s way, and the South African punctuated the moment with a dramatic fist pump and a hug with his dad Heinrich, who travels with his son most weeks (the younger Potgieter isn’t old enough to rent a car, after all). Potgieter, who attributes his prodigious length largely to his wrestling days as a kid, moves to No. 36 on the season-long FedExCup standings – in great position to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs and vie for a TOUR Championship berth. He’s now fully exempt on TOUR through 2027, and the sky appears to be the limit for one of the game’s rising stars. “A big thanks to my family, friends, coaches, everyone who’s been involved to get me to the point,” said Potgieter, now the youngest South African to win on TOUR. “I’m just happy to walk away as a winner.”
TOUR heads to TPC Deere Run
It’s the 54th playing of the John Deere Classic, and with just five weeks remaining before the FedExCup Playoffs, there’s not much time left to bank valuable FedExCup points. Davis Thompson returns to defend his title after his four-stroke victory last year. Luke Clanton, who made his pro debut earlier this season, and Michael Thorbjornsen, who earned his TOUR card after finishing No. 1 in PGA TOUR University in 2024, are heading to a familiar venue, looking to better their past success after they both finished runner-up to Davis last year at TPC Deere Run. Other players heading to Illinois in the hopes of improving their FedExCup ranking include Rickie Fowler, Max Homa and Si Woo Kim.
Video of the week
Will Gordon makes cut to retain TOUR status at Rocket Classic
Mic check
“This one's going to sting for a little bit, but I'll get back to work in two weeks.”– Max Greyserman after his fourth runner-up in 12 months.
By the numbers
6 – On a scoreable Donald Ross layout at Detroit Golf Club, the cut line fell at 6-under par for the Rocket Classic, with a handful of notable players falling short, including Max Homa, defending champion Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark.
7 –Padraig Harrington came out on top of a major championship that felt more like match play, closing his round Sunday with seven straight pars at the U.S. Senior Open to top Stewart Cink by one shot.
2 – Austin Smotherman earned his second Korn Ferry Tour title of the season at Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, winning by one stroke over 54-hole leader Alvaro Ortiz.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|3,976
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|2,724
|3
|Sepp Straka
|2,493
|4
|Russell Henley
|2,246
|5
|Justin Thomas
|2,222
|6
|Ben Griffin
|2,212
|7
|J.J. Spaun
|2,097
|8
|Keegan Bradley
|1,715
|9
|Harris English
|1,700
|10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1,699
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.