WiretoWire: New Englander Keegan Bradley bags second Travelers Championship

Now “Captain America” himself has done it again, this time in far more dramatic circumstances, winning the Travelers Championship by one over Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley, to put himself firmly in the mind of this year’s U.S. Ryder Cup Captain … himself. Trailing by as many as three strokes on the back nine to Fleetwood, who was searching for his first win on the PGA TOUR, Bradley birdied the drivable 15th hole, sinking a 36-foot curling putt to inch closer. Despite this, Fleetwood sat in the driver's seat for the final hole, one shot ahead of his counterpart and what could be Ryder Cup opponent later this year at Bethpage. But Bradley applied the pressure needed, flagging his approach 137 yards to set up a birdie, which ended up being enough after an agonizing three-putt from Fleetwood.