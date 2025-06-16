WiretoWire: J.J. Spaun seizes U.S. Open title
J.J. Spaun drains 64-foot birdie putt to win U.S. Open
Written by Staff
J.J. Spaun could’ve mailed it in after making five bogeys in his first six holes Sunday at the 125th U.S. Open, including a brutal break at the par-4 second when his wedge caromed off the flagstick and back off the green’s front portion, leading to a bogey. But usually in golf it’s not what happens to you – it’s how you respond, particularly amidst the challenge of a U.S. Open at Oakmont, often described as one of the world’s toughest golf courses.
Spaun responded in elite fashion with a back-nine 32, including a 64-foot closing birdie that instantly entered the pantheon of golf’s magical moments, to earn his first major title at 1-under 279, two strokes clear of Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre. Not only did Spaun earn dramatic redemption from THE PLAYERS Championship in March, where he fell to Rory McIlroy in a three-hole playoff, but he entered rarified air as a major champion. (This Sunday featured a lengthy weather delay as the leaders were midway through the final round, as did THE PLAYERS.)
Spaun considered quitting professional golf in recent years, at one point calling his college coach for thoughts on pursuing a career as a golf instructor, but he stuck it out and is glad he did. Spaun entered the week with just one TOUR win, the 2022 Valero Texas Open, the year after regaining his TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He finished a modest No. 96 on the 2024 FedExCup standings and entered this year outside the top 100 on the Official World Golf Ranking. Within the past six months, he has dramatically elevated his career resume – and its top line can now read: U.S. Open champion.
“I never knew what my ceiling was,” Spaun said Sunday evening in western Pennsylvania. “I never knew how good I could be.”
He’s much better, perhaps, than he could have ever imagined.
Season's final Signature Event on tap at Travelers Championship
The PGA TOUR heads to Cromwell, Connecticut, for the Travelers Championship, contested at TPC River Highlands. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will aim to defend his title at the season's final Signature Event after prevailing in a playoff against Tom Kim in 2024.
Other former Travelers champions in the field include Keegan Bradley, who captured an emotional victory at his homegrown event in 2023, Xander Schauffele (2022) and Jordan Spieth (2017). World No. 2 and Masters champion Rory McIlroy is back in the mix after a lackluster U.S. Open. Newly turned TOUR pro Luke Clanton is teeing it up with a sponsor exemption alongside Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland.
Mic check
“Look, I climbed my Everest in April. I think after you do something like that, you’ve got to make your way back down, and you’ve got to look for another mountain to climb. An Open at Portrush is certainly one of those.”
– Rory McIlroy, who finished T19 at the U.S. Open, regarding next month’s homecoming to Northern Ireland as The Open Championship returns to Royal Portrush.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|3,726
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|2,724
|3
|Sepp Straka
|2,479
|4
|Justin Thomas
|2,071
|5
|Ben Griffin
|2,068
|6
|J.J. Spaun
|2,007
|7
|Russell Henley
|1,871
|8
|Maverick McNealy
|1,539
|9
|Andrew Novak
|1,531
|10
|Corey Conners
|1,465
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.