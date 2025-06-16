WiretoWire: J.J. Spaun seizes U.S. Open title

Spaun considered quitting professional golf in recent years, at one point calling his college coach for thoughts on pursuing a career as a golf instructor, but he stuck it out and is glad he did. Spaun entered the week with just one TOUR win, the 2022 Valero Texas Open, the year after regaining his TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He finished a modest No. 96 on the 2024 FedExCup standings and entered this year outside the top 100 on the Official World Golf Ranking. Within the past six months, he has dramatically elevated his career resume – and its top line can now read: U.S. Open champion.