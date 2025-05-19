WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler wins PGA Championship to secure first Wanamaker Trophy
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Scottie Scheffler earned his third major title Sunday at the 107th PGA Championship, pulling away from the field in decisive fashion down the back nine at Quail Hollow Club. Scheffler finished at 11-under 273, five strokes clear of the field in Charlotte.
Scheffler entered Sunday with a three-stroke lead, and the world No. 1 built a five-stroke advantage midway through the front nine before hitting a snag, turning in 2-over 37 and falling into the co-lead with Jon Rahm. Scheffler turned the tide on the second nine, though, including back-to-back birdies on Nos. 14 and 15 and a pair of ensuing pars that allowed for a triumphant walk up the 18th fairway in the North Carolina afternoon twilight.
After opening rounds of 69-68 at Quail Hollow, Scheffler seized control of the tournament with a third-round 65 that included an eagle at the par-4 14th and three birdies in his final four holes. That finish gave him separation from a crowded leaderboard, allowing him to withstand an uneven stretch Sunday and eventually pull away.
"I'm just really proud of the way we fought this week," Scheffler said afterward. "I was battling my swing for the first couple days. ... It was a real team effort this week. I'm proud of the whole squad, and I'm looking forward to celebrating this one."
Texas welcomes Charles Schwab Challenge
The PGA TOUR returns to the Lone Star State this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler heads to his home state following a five-shot win at the PGA Championship, which comes on the heels of his eight-stroke win at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson earlier in May in Texas. Davis Riley will defend his second PGA TOUR title at the historic Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, hot off a T2 finish at the PGA Championship. Other players in the field with Texas connections include Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim and Will Zalatoris. Young guns Blades Brown and Neal Shipley, who earned his first TOUR-sanctioned win this season at the Korn Ferry Tour’s LECOM Suncoast Classic, are also in the field.
Video of the week
PGA TOUR players share how they use golf, other activities to foster positive mindset
During Mental Health Awareness Month, Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai and other TOUR players explain how they decompress on and off the course, whether it be through meditation, aviation or even golf itself.
Mic check
“I love coming out here and trying to compete and win golf tournaments, and that's what I'm focused on. After this week, I'm going to go home and get ready for next week's tournament, and the show goes on. ... If I had a tough day today and came in with a loss, I could step back up on the tee Thursday next week and have another chance to win a tournament. It's an endless pursuit, and it's a lot of fun. It's definitely one of the great joys of my life to be able to compete out here." —Scottie Scheffler on his love for competition after capturing his first PGA Championship.
By the numbers
5 — Scottie Scheffler joins Tiger Woods as the only players to win consecutive TOUR starts by five or more strokes since 1985.
20 — S.H. Kim posts 20-under 268 for the lowest 72-hole score at the AdventHealth Championship since its relocation to Blue Hills Country Club in 2019. Kim earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title in his 30th career start on Tour.
64 — Xander Schauffele, defending champion at the PGA Championship, extended his TOUR-best cut streak to 64 with a back-nine rally on Friday at Quail Hollow. Schauffele finished T28 at 1 under, 10 shots behind eventual winner Scottie Scheffler.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2,678
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|2,666
|3
|Sepp Straka
|2,129
|4
|Justin Thomas
|2,044
|5
|Andrew Novak
|1,438
|6
|Russell Henley
|1,418
|7
|Corey Conners
|1,402
|8
|Shane Lowry
|1,303
|9
|Ludvig Åberg
|1,286
|10
|Harris English
|1,268
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.