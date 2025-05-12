WiretoWire: Sepp Straka triumphs at Truist Championship
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Philadelphia showed out for the Truist Championship, contested this year at The Philadelphia Cricket Club – the 1922 A.W. Tillinghast design with severely sloped greens that gave players fits all week. Austria native Sepp Straka wasn’t fazed, earning his fourth TOUR title with a two-stroke win over Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry. Straka closed in 2-under 68 for a 16-under total at The Philadelphia Cricket Club, securing his first Signature Event title and 700 FedExCup points. Straka joined Rory McIlroy as the only multiple winners to date on the 2025 PGA TOUR, and he moved to No. 2 on the FedExCup standings behind only McIlroy. Straka, 32, moves inside the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time, and he’s a virtual lock to represent the European Team at this fall’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black outside New York City – not too far from Philadelphia.
Straka and Lowry shared a three-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round at the Truist Championship, and the duo maintained the top two spots on the leaderboard throughout the afternoon as they jockeyed back and forth. Straka looked to be in trouble after tugging his tee shot into a fairway bunker on the par-4 18th, but he played a splendid 207-yard approach to 32 feet and two-putted for par – which was enough after Lowry’s 21-footer to post 16-under slid well past the hole (Lowry also missed the comebacker). “It’s huge,” Straka said afterward. “It’s the biggest win of my career. … Just so proud and grateful to represent Austria.” He’s the country’s first PGA TOUR winner, now four times over.
New Zealand's Ryan Fox chips in to win ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
In a wild finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, New Zealand’s Ryan Fox drew the last laugh with a chip-in birdie from behind the 18th green on the first playoff hole at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club to win his first PGA TOUR title in his 68th start. Fox, 38, trailed by three strokes into Sunday’s final round in South Carolina, but he rallied with a 5-under 65 to post a 15-under total, which was enough for a playoff when Mackenzie Hughes found the left trees on the 72nd hole en route to a bogey and a spot in a three-man playoff with Fox and Harry Higgs. Fox, a four-time DP World Tour winner, has yet to play in a Presidents Cup, but he was in serious consideration in both 2022 and 2024. With the proverbial monkey off his back as TOUR winner now, he could be amidst a surge to an International Team appearance in 2026 and perhaps more trophies in the meantime. With the win, Fox moved to No. 62 on the FedExCup standings and cemented full PGA TOUR status through 2027. “Very rewarding,” he said.
Quail Hollow set for season's second major championship
The 107th PGA Championship returns to a familiar venue in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Quail Hollow Club, host of the 2017 championship. Xander Schauffele headlines the field and arrives in Charlotte looking to defend his 2024 title, which marked his first major championship victory. Last year, Schauffele captured the Wanamaker Trophy with a birdie on the 72nd hole, ending a two-year winless drought and propelling him toward his next major title at The Open just two months later. Masters champion Rory McIlroy arrives in Charlotte chasing his second straight major and fifth win on this golf course. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, fresh off his win at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, is teeing it up in pursuit of his first PGA Championship title.
Other major champions in the field include Jordan Spieth, two-time PGA winner Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day and U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley.
Jason Kelce enjoys practice round before Truist
Before the 2025 Truist Championship, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce spends the day at Philadelphia Cricket Club, where he catches up with Justin Thomas and plays a practice round with Shane Lowry.
“I always say, ‘Knock on the door until you kick it down.’ When you’re in the thick of it, you have to walk through the fires; it gets hot, it gets uncomfortable, but if you’re trying to get to the top and beat everyone, you gotta do it.” – Xander Schauffele on what it took to get over the hurdle of winning his first major in a sneak peek of Ep. 5 of “Xander Embedded” presented by Avis.
3 – The three-person team of Josh Richards, Erik Anders Lang and Brad Dalke won the “chaotic” Creator Classic at Philly Cricket presented by YouTube, the second of three events in this season’s series. Team Richards won the first playoff hole over the team of Marques Brownlee, Sean Walsh and Sabrina Andolpho to take the title.
5 – During Mental Health Awareness Month this May, five players – Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Russell Henley, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa – share their thoughts on how mental health affects their performance and how they navigate through stress as professional athletes.
1 – John Marshall Butler won his first career PGA TOUR-sanctioned event Sunday at the PGA TOUR Americas’ Bupa Championship in Mexico City. Butler birdied two of his final three holes to card a 6-under 66 and win by one shot over Vicente Marzilio.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1.
|Rory McIlroy
|2,650
|2.
|Sepp Straka
|2,129
|3.
|Justin Thomas
|2,044
|4.
|Scottie Scheffler
|1,928
|5.
|Andrew Novak
|1,438
|6.
|Russell Henley
|1,418
|7.
|Corey Conners
|1,350
|8.
|Shane Lowry
|1,303
|9.
|Ludvig Åberg
|1,286
|10.
|Collin Morikawa
|1,228
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.