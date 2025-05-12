WiretoWire: Sepp Straka triumphs at Truist Championship

In a wild finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, New Zealand’s Ryan Fox drew the last laugh with a chip-in birdie from behind the 18th green on the first playoff hole at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club to win his first PGA TOUR title in his 68th start. Fox, 38, trailed by three strokes into Sunday’s final round in South Carolina, but he rallied with a 5-under 65 to post a 15-under total, which was enough for a playoff when Mackenzie Hughes found the left trees on the 72nd hole en route to a bogey and a spot in a three-man playoff with Fox and Harry Higgs. Fox, a four-time DP World Tour winner, has yet to play in a Presidents Cup, but he was in serious consideration in both 2022 and 2024. With the proverbial monkey off his back as TOUR winner now, he could be amidst a surge to an International Team appearance in 2026 and perhaps more trophies in the meantime. With the win, Fox moved to No. 62 on the FedExCup standings and cemented full PGA TOUR status through 2027. “Very rewarding,” he said.