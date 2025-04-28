WiretoWire: Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin team up to break through in New Orleans

The victory simultaneously ended the winless wait for two of the most consistent golfers on the PGA TOUR in 2025. After losing to Justin Thomas in a playoff at the RBC Heritage last week, Novak bounced back quickly, playing his way into his fourth final pairing of the year alongside Griffin. And it didn’t take Novak long to learn from and exorcise the demons from the past close calls. It was his fourth top-three finish of the season. Novak is now sixth in the FedExCup. Meanwhile, Griffin, who was the last man out of the field at the Masters and in Hilton Head, assured he will play in the rest of the remaining big events this season. He moved to 21st in the FedExCup with the win, along with a spot at the PGA Championship and final three Signature Events of the season. Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry could not conjure the same Sunday surge, as the Irishmen finished T12 at 22-under.