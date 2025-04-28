WiretoWire: Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin team up to break through in New Orleans
Novak and Griffin’s Round 4 winning highlights from the Zurich Classic
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
It was better together for Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin, who both claimed their maiden PGA TOUR victory as a team at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Griffin holed a 35-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole that made the difference as the duo was able to safely play for par at the 18th and finish 28-under, one shot better than Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard. Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III, who were tied with Novak and Griffin through 16 holes until they found the water with their tee shot on 17, finished third.
The victory simultaneously ended the winless wait for two of the most consistent golfers on the PGA TOUR in 2025. After losing to Justin Thomas in a playoff at the RBC Heritage last week, Novak bounced back quickly, playing his way into his fourth final pairing of the year alongside Griffin. And it didn’t take Novak long to learn from and exorcise the demons from the past close calls. It was his fourth top-three finish of the season. Novak is now sixth in the FedExCup. Meanwhile, Griffin, who was the last man out of the field at the Masters and in Hilton Head, assured he will play in the rest of the remaining big events this season. He moved to 21st in the FedExCup with the win, along with a spot at the PGA Championship and final three Signature Events of the season. Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry could not conjure the same Sunday surge, as the Irishmen finished T12 at 22-under.
TOUR heads back to Texas for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
The PGA TOUR’s next stop is in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held at TPC Craig Ranch. World No. 1 and Dallas local Scottie Scheffler arrives in search of his first TOUR win this season along with defending champion Taylor Pendrith, who shot a final-round 67 last year to capture his maiden TOUR title. Other notable TOUR winners, including Sam Burns and Gary Woodland, and Texas locals Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris, highlight the field.
THE CJ CUP is the final event for players to qualify for the Truist Championship, the next Signature Event on the calendar, via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10.
Video of the week
Collin Morikawa and Abby reconnect at Zurich Classic
Ahead of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Collin Morikawa reunites with First Tee Participant Abby for a game of trivia, testing their knowledge on everything from gators to golf balls. The pair first met in 2023 when they played in the tournament’s pro-am together.
Mic check
“It's an important week for us. We can build a lot and there's a lot of positives from this week … and we had so much fun. I really enjoyed the week. It's been a long time since I really enjoyed a week like this where I could have my bro as my partner and also contend. That was pretty fun again.” – Nicolai Højgaard after finishing solo second alongside twin brother and partner Rasmus at the Zurich Classic.
By the numbers
12 – Fan-favorite golf content creators are set to tee off alongside popular YouTube stars on Wednesday, May 7, for the "Creator Classic at Philly Cricket presented by YouTube," the second of three events in the season-long Creator Classic Series presented by YouTube. The team event, which will be broadcast on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel and several other media platforms, will consist of four, three-person teams, competing at The Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course before play begins at the Truist Championship the following day.
1 – Johnny Keefer secured his first career Korn Ferry Tour victory Sunday at the Veritex Bank Championship. The 24-year-old, who played five seasons of college golf at Baylor, won by three strokes over a gaggle of players who finished T2, including 17-year-old Blades Brown and Joshua Creel, who carded a bogey-free, 10-under 61 in the final round.
13 – Jerry Kelly captured his 13th career PGA TOUR Champions title and first of the 2025 season Sunday at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Kelly carded a 5-under 67 in the final round to beat Ernie Els by one shot.
3 – Jay Card III earned first PGA TOUR-sanctioned win Sunday at the PGA TOUR Americas’ KIA Open. The 30-year-old Card, who earned his status through PGA TOUR Americas Mid-Season Q-School in 2024, won by a shot over Ricardo Celia and Jake Staiano in the three-round event, which was shortened to 54 holes due to weather.