WiretoWire: Justin Thomas returns to winner's circle with triumph at RBC Heritage

“I think I'm in a little bit of shock, honestly. It's not how you win a golf tournament, I'll tell you that. I don't deserve to win it. You know, bogeying the last three is inexcusable. … I mean I'm obviously nervous, but unfortunately I'm prone to that at times. You can call it lapse in concentration. It's not like a yippy thing, it's not like one of those things, but a bad time to do it.” –Joel Dahmen, who led through three rounds at the Corales Puntacana Championship but bogeyed the last three holes to lose by one stroke.