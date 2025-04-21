How Xander Schauffele influenced Justin Thomas’ putting improvement

“So I just was talking to him about this process and how he reads greens and how he sees things and his practice and everything, and it honestly was just being with him, and he would kind of ask something and I was like, 'Yeah, I used to do that'. And then he was like, 'Well, how about something like this? Like, I used to use the string line here.' Okay. The more I was talking, I'm like, 'I don't do any of the things that I used to do in my best putting years.' (In) 2017-18, I was very, very regimented of the things that I did, and how he said it is: I had a home base and I had no home base. I had things that I did, but it was a very vague bag of thingsf and there was no consistency to it. I feel like I used to have a very good home base of fundamentals and things that I did.