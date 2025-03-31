WiretoWire: Min Woo Lee edges out Scottie Scheffler, Gary Woodland for victory at Texas Children's
Min Woo Lee began Sunday with a four-stroke lead at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, allowed others back in it down the stretch, and finished with a clutch up-and-down from behind the 18th green for a one-stroke victory over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland. After closing with a course record-tying 62 to finish at 19-under, Woodland earned his best finish since having brain surgery in September 2023. Scheffler nearly matched with a closing 7-under 63, finishing one shy of Lee in his final tune-up before the Masters in two weeks. Lee, 26, earned his first TOUR win in his 56th start, and it came despite a few nervy moments after extending his lead with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 12 and 13. On his final hole, Lee saved par from behind the 18th green with a deft 55-foot putt from the back fringe to tap-in range. Lee marked to savor the moment, then used AimPoint to “read” his 8-inch par putt for the win before draining it. The Australian has developed a lively fan base through social media, with his catchphrase “Let him cook!” heard throughout the crowd after Lee’s final putt Sunday.
Texas two-step concludes at Valero
The second leg of the TOUR’s Texas two-step – and the final event before the Masters Tournament, the first major of the year – tees off this week at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. Hosted at TPC San Antonio, the event is the third oldest event on TOUR behind only the BMW Championship (1899; founded as the Western Open) and the RBC Canadian Open (1904). Many players arrive looking to solidify their form before Augusta National, including world No. 5 Ludvig Åberg and No. 6 Hideki Matsuyama. Akshay Bhatia looks to defend his title from 2024, when he defeated Denny McCarthy in a playoff to earn his second PGA TOUR victory. The Valero Texas Open represents the final chance for players to play their way into the next Signature Event of the season – the RBC Heritage – via the Aon Swing 5, as the top five FedExCup points earners in the Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open will earn spots at Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Tune in to the Valero Texas Open
Don’t miss a minute of the action from TPC San Antonio in this final tune-up ahead of the season’s first major. Network coverage of the Valero Texas Open is as follows (all times ET):
- Thursday, April 3: 4-7 p.m., Golf Channel
- Friday, April 4: 4-7 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday, April 5: 1-3:30 p.m., Golf Channel; 3:30-6 p.m., NBC
- Sunday, April 6: 1-2 p.m., Golf Channel; 2-6 p.m., NBC
Mic check
"This week was unbelievable, to be honest with you. The fans were absolutely amazing. I battled some fatigue and stuff out there and they pushed me, they really did. I fed off their energy. Their love and support really carried me, especially over the weekend. Today was amazing and I needed that boost." - Gary Woodland after T2 finish at Texas Children's Houston Open, his best finish since returning from brain surgery
By the numbers
2 – Gary Woodland finished tied for second thanks to an 8-under 62 on Sunday at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. His final-round score not only tied the course record, but also ensured his first top-five finish on TOUR since 2022 and his best finish since having brain surgery in September of 2023.
1 – Steve Allan won The Galleri Classic for his first career PGA TOUR Champions title, snapping a winless streak that dated back to the 2002 Holden Australian Open.
12 – Ryan Grider won the PGA TOUR Americas’ season opener, the 93 Abierto Telecom del Centro, in a playoff for his first victory in just 12 career PGA TOUR-sanctioned starts. The 26-year-old Grider, who played four seasons at Baylor University and made his PGA TOUR Americas’ debut this week, prevailed over Joey Vrzich with a clutch birdie on the first extra hole.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1.
|Rory McIlroy
|1,683
|2.
|Sepp Straka
|1,308
|3.
|Russell Henley
|1,229
|4.
|Collin Morikawa
|1,081
|5.
|J.J. Spaun
|1,059
|6.
|Ludvig Åberg
|1,018
|7.
|Corey Conners
|992
|8.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|949
|9.
|Justin Thomas
|944
|10.
|Scottie Scheffler
|928
