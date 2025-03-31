WiretoWire: Min Woo Lee edges out Scottie Scheffler, Gary Woodland for victory at Texas Children's

Min Woo Lee began Sunday with a four-stroke lead at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, allowed others back in it down the stretch, and finished with a clutch up-and-down from behind the 18th green for a one-stroke victory over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland. After closing with a course record-tying 62 to finish at 19-under, Woodland earned his best finish since having brain surgery in September 2023. Scheffler nearly matched with a closing 7-under 63, finishing one shy of Lee in his final tune-up before the Masters in two weeks. Lee, 26, earned his first TOUR win in his 56th start, and it came despite a few nervy moments after extending his lead with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 12 and 13. On his final hole, Lee saved par from behind the 18th green with a deft 55-foot putt from the back fringe to tap-in range. Lee marked to savor the moment, then used AimPoint to “read” his 8-inch par putt for the win before draining it. The Australian has developed a lively fan base through social media, with his catchphrase “Let him cook!” heard throughout the crowd after Lee’s final putt Sunday.