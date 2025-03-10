WiretoWire: Russell Henley hits new heights at Bay Hill

Russell Henley doesn’t feel like a top-10 player in the world. The numbers say otherwise. Henley, 35, earned his fifth PGA TOUR title Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, carding 11-under 277 at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge for a one-stroke victory over 54-hole leader Collin Morikawa, who was bidding for his first win since 2023. The tournament swung on Henley’s chip-in eagle at the par-5 16th hole, moving him from one behind to one ahead, and both players closed par-par to cement the final outcome. Henley hadn’t won on TOUR since 2022, but his game had built toward this point for some time; his confidence on the greens has increased through work with putting coach Phil Kenyon, and he bonded with several of the game’s stars as a Presidents Cup first-timer for the U.S. Team last fall at Royal Montreal. Henley has watched YouTube videos of several of these players like Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, he said Sunday, gleaning insights on how they approach certain parts of their game. That knowledge came to fruition at Bay Hill, where Henley (one of the TOUR’s shortest hitters) conquered one of pro golf’s brawniest tests. “I've just tried to focus on trying to be really, really good at what I'm good at, try to put myself in the best situation and try to knock on the door as much as I can and get as close to the lead as I can,” Henley said while donning the champion’s cardigan. Henley earns 700 FedExCup points for his triumph at the Signature Event, moves to No. 2 on the season-long FedExCup standings, and cracks the world top 10 (now No. 7) for the first time. Safe to say, Henley has arrived.