Draws and Fades: Look to longshot options as gusty winds return to Bay Hill

Are many people expecting Kim to shock this elite field for his first win since 2018? No. But is this a tasty price with only one round to go, given he’s chasing only four names? For sure. Kim has been solid with his irons all week, trailing Morikawa but still ranking eighth in the field, and he’s in the mix despite losing strokes on the greens. If the putter steadies, his recent momentum could be enough to carry him to a point where this ticket would be live with a few holes to play – which is all you can ask for at this price.