WiretoWire: Joe Highsmith goes from cutline to champion at PGA National

Joe Highsmith needed to drain a slippery 5-footer on his final hole Friday at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches just to survive the cutline at PGA National. Then he went gangbusters with weekend scores of 64-64 to earn his first PGA TOUR victory. Highsmith, 24, finished at 19-under 265, two strokes clear of Jacob Bridgeman and J.J. Spaun. Highsmith won with Joe LaCava IV on the bag (son of famed caddie Joe LaCava), and he did so from four strokes back into Sunday at the water-logged South Florida venue. His mom Anne planned to leave after nine holes Sunday, but she canceled her flight as her son turned in 3-under and added back-to-back birdies on Nos. 10 and 11. Highsmith made birdie at No. 13 and added a 21-foot birdie at the par-3 17th, the final leg of the three-hole “Bear Trap,” to gain distance from the field. Much of the week was owned by Jake Knapp, who opened in a course-record 59 and held the solo lead in the fairway at the par-4 11th before an approach into the water led to a devastating triple bogey. That opened the door for Highsmith, a Pepperdine alum who earned his first PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023, and he ran right through it. Highsmith mostly avoided trouble on a weekend at PGA National that included just one bogey, and he secured his first TOUR title in his 34th start. It meant a spot in the Masters, PGA Championship and the season’s remaining Signature Events; exempt TOUR status through 2027; and memories that he’ll cherish forever. "(My mom) was supposed to leave at the turn but I was like, 'Well what if I'm like 5-under through 9, Mom' ... I played great on the front and then I saw her on the 12th hole and was like, 'Yeah, she canceled her flight,’” Highsmith laughed afterward. “That was the last thing I expected at the start of the day, was a win. I mean, it’s incredible.”