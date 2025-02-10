WiretoWire: Thomas Detry dominates in the desert
4 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Thomas Detry left no doubt. The Belgian emphatically earned his first PGA TOUR win as he birdied the last four holes at TPC Scottsdale to win by seven strokes at the WM Phoenix Open over Daniel Berger and Michael Kim. At a tournament considered one of the biggest spectacles in professional golf, Detry sure didn’t look like the inexperienced contender. Detry hit his tee shot at the famed, raucous par-3 16th to 16 inches to extend his lead to five strokes. For good measure, he poured in birdies of 21 and 10 feet on the 17th and 18th holes to win in style. “I've had the tendency of when I've felt under pressure, and it's been every single week, honestly when I'm in contention, heart racing, I started forward thinking a little bit, kind of getting ahead of myself, not really being in the present," Detry said. “... (Sunday) I felt like I had my full mind to it and I was just ready to play my own game and not try to chase something.” He left everyone chasing him. Daniel Berger got the closest, whittling the lead down to two strokes after a birdie on the 15th. But he played the final four holes in even-par while Detry rattled off four birdies. “I tried to just do my best to put pressure on him, but every time I felt like I made a birdie, he made one back," said Berger, who qualified for The Genesis Invitational via the Aon Swing 5. "He was playing really great golf today, and he was deserving to win this.” Detry is now second in the FedExCup standings, trailing only Sepp Straka.
The Genesis Invitational takes on a new setting
Editor's Note: This piece was published prior to Tiger Woods' withdrawal from The Genesis Invitational on Monday, Feb. 10.
The Genesis Invitational, one of the premier stops on the PGA TOUR calendar, returns this week with a new landscape. Torrey Pines’ South Course will host the world’s best players as The Riviera Country Club and its surrounding community recover from the California wildfires (click here to learn how you can help). The Genesis Invitational marks the third Signature Event of the year, with tournament host Tiger Woods joining the field for his first TOUR start of 2025. Woods, a winner at Torrey Pines eight times over his career, will be joined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner Rory McIlroy, defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and the rest of the top players in the game all vying for the winner’s 700 FedExCup points in San Diego.
Video of the week
Shark-attack survivor Lulu spends day with Fowler, Thomas at WM Phoenix Open
Mic Check
“It was perfect. Perfect number, just a full shot, pitching wedge. It was a little bit of a delayed reaction because we don’t see it really well from (155 yards). Just the crowd went nuts, so, so did I. Obviously you dream of this. I’ve been playing here 10 years ... and every time you’re standing there, you get a thought of like, ‘What if this one goes in?’ It was just perfect.” – Emiliano Grillo after a slam-dunk ace at No. 16 in the second round of the WM Phoenix Open.
By the numbers
2 – Preview Episode 2 of “Xander Embedded,” as Xander Schauffele kicks off his 2025 PGA TOUR season. He reflects on his performance at The Sentry and – after being sidelined with an injury – discusses his eventual return. Episode 2 airs Monday, Feb. 10, on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel.
6 – Take your best shot on the world’s most iconic golf courses with PGA TOUR Pro Golf, an Apple Arcade exclusive released on Feb. 6, and bring the thrill of professional golf to your fingertips. Compete, upgrade and rise to the top in this immersive golf experience.
14 – Miguel Angel Jiménez made a pivotal eagle on his 71st hole that proved to be the deciding factor in his win over Steven Alker on Saturday at the Trophy Hassan II. The victory is Jiménez’s first since 2022 and lifts his total to 14 career wins on PGA TOUR Champions, matching Fred Couples for the 18th most in Champions Tour history.
1 – Former active-duty Air Force Captain Kyle Westmoreland earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard.