WiretoWire: Thomas Detry dominates in the desert

Thomas Detry left no doubt. The Belgian emphatically earned his first PGA TOUR win as he birdied the last four holes at TPC Scottsdale to win by seven strokes at the WM Phoenix Open over Daniel Berger and Michael Kim. At a tournament considered one of the biggest spectacles in professional golf, Detry sure didn’t look like the inexperienced contender. Detry hit his tee shot at the famed, raucous par-3 16th to 16 inches to extend his lead to five strokes. For good measure, he poured in birdies of 21 and 10 feet on the 17th and 18th holes to win in style. “I've had the tendency of when I've felt under pressure, and it's been every single week, honestly when I'm in contention, heart racing, I started forward thinking a little bit, kind of getting ahead of myself, not really being in the present," Detry said. “... (Sunday) I felt like I had my full mind to it and I was just ready to play my own game and not try to chase something.” He left everyone chasing him. Daniel Berger got the closest, whittling the lead down to two strokes after a birdie on the 15th. But he played the final four holes in even-par while Detry rattled off four birdies. “I tried to just do my best to put pressure on him, but every time I felt like I made a birdie, he made one back," said Berger, who qualified for The Genesis Invitational via the Aon Swing 5. "He was playing really great golf today, and he was deserving to win this.” Detry is now second in the FedExCup standings, trailing only Sepp Straka.