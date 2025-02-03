WiretoWire: McIlroy magic at Pebble Beach

The Monterey Peninsula has provided a majestic backdrop for golf’s greatest players to make magic through the years. Rory McIlroy added his name to that list Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, carding a final-round 66 at Pebble Beach Golf Links for a two-stroke victory over Shane Lowry (with whom he teamed up with to win the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans) at 21-under total. McIlroy trailed Sepp Straka by one stroke into Sunday, hung near the top of the leaderboard throughout the day and delivered a crucial blow with an eagle at the serpentine-like par-5 14th, set up by a booming drive and 7-iron to 26 feet. He added a birdie at the par-4 15th, set up by a flip wedge from the rough to 4 feet, and closed with three pars for his 27th PGA TOUR title. It’s his first TOUR win since the Truist Championship last May, and it’s the first time he has won on TOUR before the month of March. McIlroy found the winner’s circle at Pebble Beach with a blend of power (leading the field in Driving Distance at 336.7 yards, 17 yards ahead of No. 2 Gary Woodland) and putting prowess (ranking seventh in Strokes Gained: Putting). It was a well-rounded showing for McIlroy in his first TOUR start of 2025, and it bodes well for a big season ahead. “There are some venues in this game that just mean a little bit more than others,” McIlroy said Sunday afternoon. “To win at one of the cathedrals of golf is really, really cool.”