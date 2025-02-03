WiretoWire: McIlroy magic at Pebble Beach
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Monterey Peninsula has provided a majestic backdrop for golf’s greatest players to make magic through the years. Rory McIlroy added his name to that list Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, carding a final-round 66 at Pebble Beach Golf Links for a two-stroke victory over Shane Lowry (with whom he teamed up with to win the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans) at 21-under total. McIlroy trailed Sepp Straka by one stroke into Sunday, hung near the top of the leaderboard throughout the day and delivered a crucial blow with an eagle at the serpentine-like par-5 14th, set up by a booming drive and 7-iron to 26 feet. He added a birdie at the par-4 15th, set up by a flip wedge from the rough to 4 feet, and closed with three pars for his 27th PGA TOUR title. It’s his first TOUR win since the Truist Championship last May, and it’s the first time he has won on TOUR before the month of March. McIlroy found the winner’s circle at Pebble Beach with a blend of power (leading the field in Driving Distance at 336.7 yards, 17 yards ahead of No. 2 Gary Woodland) and putting prowess (ranking seventh in Strokes Gained: Putting). It was a well-rounded showing for McIlroy in his first TOUR start of 2025, and it bodes well for a big season ahead. “There are some venues in this game that just mean a little bit more than others,” McIlroy said Sunday afternoon. “To win at one of the cathedrals of golf is really, really cool.”
TOUR returns to fan-favorite WM Phoenix Open
The West Coast Swing rolls on to the “Greenest Show on Grass,” the fan-favorite WM Phoenix Open. TPC Scottsdale once again hosts a tremendous roster of players in this Full-Field Event, where the world’s best will take on the challenging desert layout and test their mettle in the iconic 16th-hole coliseum at the Stadium Course. The passionate crowd provides one of the best atmospheres on TOUR, with last year’s spectacle of Nick Taylor’s playoff win being a tough act to follow. Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap and Tom Kim are just a few of the big names teeing it up in Arizona this coming week.
“It's one of those deals where immediately after it happened I was mad at myself because I was like, ‘Gosh, that's so stupid.’ But you just don't think about it when you're in the moment. It really wasn't like terrible, but I knew I kind of messed something up just because the way my hand wasn't really moving much and if I did, it hurt pretty bad.” – World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler on the Christmas Day cooking accident that led to the delay in his start to the 2025 season.
By the numbers
4 – The PGA TOUR has identified four impactful ways to support “California Rises,” assisting ongoing relief efforts in California in the wake of the tragic wildfire. Fans are encouraged to support the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, the California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen and the American Red Cross.
1 – After another week atop the WAGR standings, Florida State junior Luke Clanton now needs just one more point to receive his PGA TOUR card through PGA TOUR University Accelerated. Clanton, who stands at 19 points, will play the WM Phoenix Open on a sponsor exemption.
8 – Ahead of the Feb. 1 kickoff of Black History Month, eight collegiate golfers from HBCU programs enjoyed the ultimate behind-the-scenes tour at one of the game’s most iconic venues, Pebble Beach.
16 – Josh Teater won The Panama Championship for his second Korn Ferry Tour title and first victory in nearly 16 years, dating back to the 2009 Utah Championship.